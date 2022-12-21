

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Idaho. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.



#27. Franklin County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #14

— Length of life rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #22



#26. Kootenai County

– Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #6



#25. Custer County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #18

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #18



#23. Canyon County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #20



#23. Caribou County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #11

— Length of life rank: #8

— Quality of life rank: #32



#22. Gooding County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #17

— Quality of life rank: #35



#21. Oneida County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #31



#20. Bear Lake County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #36



#19. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #17



#17. Power County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #24



#17. Elmore County

– Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #14

— Quality of life rank: #33



#16. Owyhee County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #41



#14. Minidoka County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #34



#14. Cassia County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (1.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #28



#13. Lemhi County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #14



#10. Payette County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #23



#10. Twin Falls County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #21



#10. Bonneville County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #13



#8. Butte County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #40



#8. Nez Perce County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #8



#7. Gem County

– Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #30



#6. Bannock County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #27



#5. Bingham County

– Average life expectancy: 76.7 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #25



#4. Lewis County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #42



#3. Lincoln County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #29



#2. Shoshone County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #43



#1. Benewah County

– Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (4.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #38