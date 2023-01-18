

Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Idaho from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#50. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#153 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 153,578



pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#49. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 304

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#137 (tie) most common name, -58.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 65,228



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#48. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 309

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 113 (#160 (tie) most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 96,877



Canva

#47. Whitney

Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 309

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#362 (tie) most common name, -86.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #98

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,759



Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#46. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 311

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 210 (#72 (tie) most common name, -32.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 78,558

New Africa // Shutterstock

#45. Kylie

Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 312

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#109 (tie) most common name, -51.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #136

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,658



Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#44. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 321

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#238 most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 67,546



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 323

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#471 (tie) most common name, -93.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 84,777



Canva

#42. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 328

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#815 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,604



Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#41. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 330

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#295 most common name, -82.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 44,585

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 333

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#1 most common name, +234.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,199



Canva

#39. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 335

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#5 most common name, +104.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,757



s_oleg // Shutterstock

#38. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 337

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#303 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 89,967



Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Katie

Katie is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 338

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 69 (#269 most common name, -79.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #69

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 49,410



Blend Images // Shutterstock

#36. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 340

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#94 most common name, -48.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,732

Canva

#35. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#61 most common name, -35.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 117,463



Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#34. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 353

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#164 (tie) most common name, -68.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 99,101



CroMary // Shutterstock

#33. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 355

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 64 (#282 (tie) most common name, -82.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 72,156



Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#32. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#231 most common name, -76.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,793



Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#31. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 376

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 147 (#115 (tie) most common name, -60.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 60,624

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#30. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 388

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#175 most common name, -72.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,856



Canva

#29. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 413

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#502 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 61,753



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#28. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 419

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#245 (tie) most common name, -81.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 71,987



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#27. Sierra

Sierra is a name of Spanish origin meaning “mountain range”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 422

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#231 most common name, -80.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #80

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 43,615



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#26. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 423

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#295 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,581

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#25. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 463

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 47 (#336 most common name, -89.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,598



Canva

#24. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#169 most common name, -76.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,188



Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#23. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 470

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#370 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 148,025



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#22. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 471

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#391 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,822



Canva

#21. Kelsey

Kelsey is a name of English origin meaning “ship’s victory”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 487

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#464 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 85,116

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#20. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 492

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#723 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 113,278



Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 519

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#217 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 109,703



Canva

#18. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 520

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#249 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 136,102



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 523

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 243 (#53 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 131,188



Canva

#16. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 549

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#131 most common name, -75.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 115,249

Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#15. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 559

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#815 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,815



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#14. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 592

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#32 most common name, -44.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #109

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,207



Canva

#13. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 632

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#151 (tie) most common name, -81.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 149,144



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#12. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 657

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#24 (tie) most common name, -36.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,852



Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#11. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 701

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#215 (tie) most common name, -87.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 155,888

riggleton // Shutterstock

#10. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 711

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#8 most common name, -10.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 172,669



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#9. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 815

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 443 (#21 most common name, -45.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 158,797



Canva

#8. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 833

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#75 (tie) most common name, -75.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 169,021



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#7. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 837

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#492 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 191,101



Canva

#6. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 901

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#254 (tie) most common name, -91.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 160,360

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#5. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 905

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -78.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,371



Matva // Shutterstock

#4. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 997

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#36 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 224,009



Canva

#3. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,016

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#11 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 237,240



Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,284

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -88.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 301,809



Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Idaho

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,446

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#262 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 303,111

