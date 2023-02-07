Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Idaho
Lopolo // Shutterstock
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Idaho from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Idaho
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#50. Gracie
Gracie is a name of Latin origin meaning “blessing”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#77 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #114
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 27,376
Canva
#49. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 299
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 125 (#143 (tie) most common name, -58.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
Canva
#48. Trinity
Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 302
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#47. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 304
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 111 (#164 (tie) most common name, -63.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#46. Rylee
Rylee is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 305
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#49 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #140
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,876
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Idaho
Durganand // Shutterstock
#45. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 309
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#61 most common name, -26.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#44. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 312
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 440 (#22 most common name, +41.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
Canva
#43. Ashlyn
Ashlyn is a name of Irish origin meaning “dream”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 315
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#154 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #136
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,378
Canva
#42. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 316
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#215 (tie) most common name, -72.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#41. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 317
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 385 (#28 most common name, +21.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Idaho
Canva
#40. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 321
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 147 (#115 (tie) most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#39. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 333
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#199 (tie) most common name, -70.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#38. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning “boomerang”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 151 (#109 (tie) most common name, -57.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#37. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 359
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 571 (#10 most common name, +59.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#36. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 372
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#151 (tie) most common name, -67.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Idaho
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#238 most common name, -79.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#34. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 385
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 119 (#153 most common name, -69.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#33. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 393
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 466 (#17 most common name, +18.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #49
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#32. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning “law enforcer”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 225 (#63 most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#31. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 396
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -51.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Idaho
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#30. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 403
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 210 (#72 (tie) most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#29. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning “young helper”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 406
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 232 (#57 (tie) most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#28. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 110 (#169 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#27. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 425
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 480 (#16 most common name, +12.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
Canva
#26. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 440
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 495 (#15 most common name, +12.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Idaho
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#25. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 444
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 731 (#4 most common name, +64.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#24. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 450
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 71 (#262 (tie) most common name, -84.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
Bodler // Shutterstock
#23. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 451
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#254 (tie) most common name, -83.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
Canva
#22. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning “crown”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 453
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 231 (#59 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 495
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#31 most common name, -31.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho
Canva
#20. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 506
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 523 (#14 most common name, +3.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
Canva
#19. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 514
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 133 (#131 most common name, -74.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 523
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 174 (#94 most common name, -66.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#17. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 527
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 823 (#3 most common name, +56.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#16. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 543
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 450 (#19 (tie) most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Idaho
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#15. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 545
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 148 (#113 (tie) most common name, -72.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#14. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 554
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 557 (#13 most common name, +0.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#13. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 563
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 194 (#83 most common name, -65.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 647
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 307 (#36 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#11. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 414 (#26 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#10. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 695
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 205 (#75 (tie) most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 757
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#8 most common name, -16.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
Canva
#8. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 780
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#32 most common name, -57.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
Canva
#7. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 243 (#53 most common name, -69.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 892
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#5 most common name, -23.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Idaho
Canva
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 926
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 443 (#21 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
Canva
#4. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 932
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,065 (#2 most common name, +14.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#3. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,047
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#24 (tie) most common name, -60.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
Canva
#2. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,054
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 570 (#11 most common name, -45.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,245
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,113 (#1 most common name, -10.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305