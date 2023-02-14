

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Idaho

Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Idaho with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Idaho County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #10

— Quality of life rank: #12

— Length of life rank: #15

– Estimated county population: 16,823



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clearwater County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #15

— Length of life rank: #31

– Estimated county population: 8,846



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fremont County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #9

— Quality of life rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #10

– Estimated county population: 13,218



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #37

– Estimated county population: 24,771



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Camas County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 1,130



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#20. Bannock County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #33

– Estimated county population: 88,795



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Gem County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #29

– Estimated county population: 18,703



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Benewah County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #43

– Estimated county population: 9,430



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butte County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 2,646



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Quality of life rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #16

– Estimated county population: 10,360



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Madison County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #6

— Quality of life rank: #19

— Length of life rank: #2

– Estimated county population: 40,318



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Twin Falls County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #21

— Length of life rank: #27

– Estimated county population: 88,411



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bingham County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #38

– Estimated county population: 47,202



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cassia County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #25

– Estimated county population: 24,277



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elmore County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #21

— Quality of life rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #14

– Estimated county population: 27,448



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gooding County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #17

– Estimated county population: 15,618



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lewis County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 3,838



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#8. Shoshone County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 11% (2 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #40

– Estimated county population: 12,911



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Canyon County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #13

– Estimated county population: 237,053



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Power County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #24

— Length of life rank: #28

– Estimated county population: 7,643



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lincoln County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #42

– Estimated county population: 5,358



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Minidoka County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Quality of life rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #26

– Estimated county population: 21,216



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Jerome County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #12

— Quality of life rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #7

– Estimated county population: 24,578



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Owyhee County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #35

– Estimated county population: 12,133



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clark County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #NR

— Quality of life rank: #NR

— Length of life rank: #NR

– Estimated county population: 852