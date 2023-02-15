

Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Idaho from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#50. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 452

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -27.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787



Canva

#49. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 456

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 574 (#24 most common name, +25.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495



Canva

#48. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 459

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#43 most common name, -8.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#47. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 461

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#87 (tie) most common name, -45.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384



Canva

#46. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 462

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#115 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#45. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 471

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#49 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966



Canva

#44. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 475

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#194 (tie) most common name, -72.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #88

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,849



Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#43. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 486

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#108 most common name, -56.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560



Shutterstock

#42. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 489

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#154 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964



Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#41. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 492

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 554 (#28 most common name, +12.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476

yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#40. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 496

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#93 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871



Canva

#39. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 507

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 648 (#14 most common name, +27.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360



Canva

#38. Connor

Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 527

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#45 (tie) most common name, -26.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#37. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 546

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, +13.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487



Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#36. Kaden

Kaden is a name of Arabic origin meaning “companion”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 563

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#126 (tie) most common name, -66.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #117

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,564

Canva

#35. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#80 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321



Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#34. Gavin

Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 597

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #51

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#33. Carson

Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 364 (#52 most common name, -39.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #97

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,564



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 616

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 635 (#15 most common name, +3.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #82

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289



Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#31. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 617

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#11 most common name, +13.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#30. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 619

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#135 (tie) most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#29. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 636

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#56 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#28. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 647

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#5 most common name, +19.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #83

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321



Canva

#27. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 670

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 505 (#33 most common name, -24.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935



burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#26. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 671

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 769 (#6 most common name, +14.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#25. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 707

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#85 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737



Capable97 // Shutterstock

#24. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 707

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 802 (#4 most common name, +13.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#23. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 710 (#9 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#22. Hunter

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 564 (#26 (tie) most common name, -22.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#21. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 380 (#47 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#20. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 743

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#68 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 750

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#41 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793



Canva

#18. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 754

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 708 (#10 most common name, -6.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246



Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#17. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 759

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#63 most common name, -57.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#16. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 763

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#60 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

Canva

#15. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 795

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 564 (#26 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#14. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 626 (#16 most common name, -21.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788



Canva

#13. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 798

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#55 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#12. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 804

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 538 (#30 (tie) most common name, -33.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705



My Good Images // Shutterstock

#11. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#25 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

Irisska // Shutterstock

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 823

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#42 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556



Canva

#9. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 855

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#7 most common name, -10.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#8. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 866

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#2 most common name, +8.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#7. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 912

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#36 most common name, -48.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485



DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#6. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 923

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#29 most common name, -40.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

Canva

#5. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 932

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#74 (tie) most common name, -70.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548



Canva

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 964

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 405 (#44 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#3. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 974

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#8 most common name, -23.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#2. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,300

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795



Canva

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Idaho

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,357

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#17 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911