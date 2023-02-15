Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Idaho
Falcona // Shutterstock
Most popular boy names in the ’00s in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Idaho from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Idaho
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#50. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 452
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -27.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
Canva
#49. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 456
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 574 (#24 most common name, +25.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,495
Canva
#48. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 459
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 422 (#43 most common name, -8.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 102,075
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#47. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 461
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 250 (#87 (tie) most common name, -45.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
Canva
#46. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 462
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#115 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 101,149
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Idaho
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#45. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 471
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 375 (#49 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
Canva
#44. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 475
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 129 (#194 (tie) most common name, -72.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #88
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,849
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#43. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 486
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 213 (#108 most common name, -56.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
Shutterstock
#42. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 489
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#154 most common name, -66.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#41. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 492
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 554 (#28 most common name, +12.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,476
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Idaho
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#40. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 496
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#93 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,871
Canva
#39. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 507
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 648 (#14 most common name, +27.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
Canva
#38. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning “Lover of wolves”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 527
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 386 (#45 (tie) most common name, -26.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 85,968
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#37. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 546
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, +13.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,487
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#36. Kaden
Kaden is a name of Arabic origin meaning “companion”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 563
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#126 (tie) most common name, -66.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #117
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 34,564
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Idaho
Canva
#35. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 265 (#80 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#34. Gavin
Gavin is a name of Celtic origin meaning “white hawk”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 597
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 328 (#61 (tie) most common name, -45.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,422
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#33. Carson
Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 364 (#52 most common name, -39.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #97
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 44,564
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#32. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 616
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 635 (#15 most common name, +3.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #82
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,289
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#31. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 617
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 702 (#11 most common name, +13.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,474
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Idaho
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#30. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 619
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#135 (tie) most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#29. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 636
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 357 (#56 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#28. Wyatt
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 647
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#5 most common name, +19.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #83
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,321
Canva
#27. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 670
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 505 (#33 most common name, -24.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#26. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 769 (#6 most common name, +14.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Idaho
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#25. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 707
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#85 most common name, -64.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
Capable97 // Shutterstock
#24. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 707
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 802 (#4 most common name, +13.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,477
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#23. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 716
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 710 (#9 most common name, -0.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#22. Hunter
Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 564 (#26 (tie) most common name, -22.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,819
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#21. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 380 (#47 most common name, -47.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,057
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Idaho
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#20. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 743
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 299 (#68 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#19. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 750
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#41 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
Canva
#18. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 708 (#10 most common name, -6.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#17. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 759
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 322 (#63 most common name, -57.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 763
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 331 (#60 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho
Canva
#15. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 795
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 564 (#26 (tie) most common name, -29.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 626 (#16 most common name, -21.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
Canva
#13. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 358 (#55 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 112,735
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#12. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 804
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 538 (#30 (tie) most common name, -33.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#11. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 572 (#25 most common name, -29.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Idaho
Irisska // Shutterstock
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 427 (#42 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
Canva
#9. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 855
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 764 (#7 most common name, -10.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#8. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 866
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#2 most common name, +8.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 912
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 471 (#36 most common name, -48.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#6. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 923
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#29 most common name, -40.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Idaho
Canva
#5. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 932
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 278 (#74 (tie) most common name, -70.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
Canva
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 964
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 405 (#44 most common name, -58.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#3. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 974
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#8 most common name, -23.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#2. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,300
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#18 (tie) most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
Canva
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Idaho
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,357
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#17 most common name, -54.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911