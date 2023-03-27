

Idaho girls high school basketball rankings

From the farm-fueled towns of the heartland to the bustling concrete canyons on the coast, high school girls basketball is a cultural touchstone.

Basketball engages nearly 400,000 girls to join high school teams per year, according to 2021-22 data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. With almost 18,000 high schools maintaining girls teams, basketball is the most widely offered girls high school sport, beating out track and field and volleyball. Such data paints a clear picture of the sport’s cultural impact.

And girls basketball dates back over a century. Iowa, for instance, traces its girls state championship history to 1920. That timeline doesn’t lag far behind boys’ basketball: Illinois’ boys state championship began just 13 years before Iowa’s girls event. However, girls across the country weren’t given equal representation and support in the sport until the passage of the gender equality act known as Title IX in 1972. Since the arrival of that legislation, girls participation in basketball—and sports as a whole—exploded. Now, girls play basketball in high school gyms across all 50 states.

To dig into competition data behind the ever-growing sport of high school girls basketball, Stacker compiled statewide rankings in Idaho using MaxPreps. MaxPreps’ rankings factor in win-loss record, win quality, and strength of schedule. Keep reading to find out which schools top the girls basketball charts in Idaho.



Class 1A I

1. Lapwai: 24-3 (14-0 in 1A I White Pine), 21.3 rating, 2 straight losses

2. Raft River (Malta): 22-3 (8-1 in 1A Snake River), 18.9 rating, 3 straight wins

3. Grace: 22-5 (4-0 in 1A I High Desert), 17.2 rating, 3 straight wins

4. Oakley: 21-5 (9-0 in 1A Snake River), 17.0 rating

5. Prairie (Cottonwood): 18-6 (12-2 in 1A I White Pine), 17.0 rating



Class 1A II

1. Rockland: 22-4 (8-0 in 1A Rocky Mountain), 13.6 rating

2. Kendrick: 15-5 (7-1 in 1A II White Pine), 11.4 rating, 2 straight wins

3. Council: 16-5 (7-0 in 1A Long Pin), 10.3 rating, 8 straight wins

4. Deary: 16-3 (7-1 in 1A II White Pine), 9.9 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Dietrich: 21-4 (6-0 in 1A Sawtooth), 9.6 rating



Class 2A

1. Melba: 24-0 (10-0 in 2A Western Idaho), 25.1 rating, 24 straight wins

2. Soda Springs: 22-5 (8-0 in 2A South East Idaho), 21.1 rating

3. Cole Valley Christian (Meridian): 19-6 (8-2 in 2A Western Idaho), 15.3 rating, 2 straight losses

4. Ririe: 20-7 (8-0 in 2A Nuclear), 14.1 rating, 2 straight wins

5. West Side (Dayton): 16-9 (4-4 in 2A South East Idaho), 12.6 rating



Class 3A

1. Snake River (Blackfoot): 23-3 (4-0 in 3A South East Idaho), 24.1 rating, 14 straight wins

2. Timberlake (Spirit Lake): 22-3 (2-0 in 3A Intermountain), 21.7 rating

3. Sugar-Salem (Sugar City): 16-8 (4-0 in 3A Mountain Rivers), 18.3 rating, 2 straight losses

4. Parma: 19-5 (9-1 in Conference), 16.6 rating

5. Weiser: 20-4 (7-3 in Conference), 15.2 rating, 2 straight wins



Class 4A

1. Shelley: 22-4 (9-1 in 4A High Country), 24.4 rating

2. Sandpoint: 20-5 (5-3 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 21.7 rating, 7 straight wins

3. Pocatello: 17-7 (4-0 in 4A South East Idaho), 16.5 rating, 2 straight wins

4. Bishop Kelly (Boise): 22-4 (12-0 in 4A Southern Idaho), 16.3 rating

5. Blackfoot: 13-11 (8-2 in 4A High Country), 15.9 rating, 2 straight losses



Class 5A

1. Coeur d’Alene: 24-2 (6-0 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 35.7 rating, 14 straight wins

2. Lake City (Coeur d’Alene): 19-6 (8-2 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 28.6 rating

3. Boise: 23-3 (12-1 in 5A Southern Idaho), 27.2 rating

4. Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls): 21-2 (6-0 in 5A High Country), 26.0 rating, 2 straight losses

5. Rigby: 19-5 (4-2 in 5A High Country), 24.6 rating, 2 straight wins

6. Post Falls: 18-6 (5-4 in 5A/4A Inland Empire), 22.2 rating

7. Owyhee (Meridian): 20-6 (10-2 in 5A Southern Idaho), 22.2 rating

8. Rocky Mountain (Meridian): 18-9 (10-2 in 5A Southern Idaho), 20.0 rating

9. Timberline (Boise): 20-7 (9-4 in 5A Southern Idaho), 19.8 rating, 2 straight losses

10. Eagle: 14-14 (10-2 in 5A Southern Idaho), 15.4 rating, 2 straight losses



Class MC

1. North Idaho Christian (Hayden): 31-2 (13-0 in Mountain Christian), 13.2 rating, 10 straight wins