

Canetti // Shutterstock

Cities with the worst commute in Idaho

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended many of the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more intense. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent simply traveling to and from work—an unpaid portion of the day that ate up time and energy. And it’s not a small amount of time, either: Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to Census Bureau data. It was a record high. Cumulatively, 27 minutes each way translates to 54 minutes a day, or four-and-a-half hours per week. That’s 18 hours a month and 216 hours a year spent commuting.

Those who commute know it’s not particularly idyllic. While a very small portion of workers live in the ideal scenario—a short, walkable distance from the office, along a sidewalk that is presumably regularly shoveled in the winter and where the temperature doesn’t result in a sweaty arrival in the summer—most endure clogged roads, unpredictable public transit, and the frustrations that come with both. Of course, not all commutes are as bad as others, and some cities have better public transit and traffic flow.

Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in ‘+stateNameOg+’ using data from the Census Bureau. Cities with at least 5,000 working adults are ranked by the longest average commute time as of the 2021 5-year estimate.

You may also like: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Idaho



Stacker

#20. Burley

– Average time spent commuting to work: 12.8 minutes

– National rank: #2320



Stacker

#19. Rexburg

– Average time spent commuting to work: 12.9 minutes

– National rank: #2316



Stacker

#18. Moscow

– Average time spent commuting to work: 15.7 minutes

– National rank: #2206



Stacker

#17. Lewiston

– Average time spent commuting to work: 15.9 minutes

– National rank: #2192



Stacker

#16. Pocatello

– Average time spent commuting to work: 16.1 minutes

– National rank: #2170

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Idaho



Stacker

#15. Twin Falls

– Average time spent commuting to work: 16.4 minutes

– National rank: #2154



Stacker

#14. Chubbuck

– Average time spent commuting to work: 17 minutes

– National rank: #2090



Stacker

#13. Coeur d’Alene

– Average time spent commuting to work: 18.2 minutes

– National rank: #1981



Stacker

#12. Jerome

– Average time spent commuting to work: 18.9 minutes

– National rank: #1904



Stacker

#11. Boise City

– Average time spent commuting to work: 19 minutes

– National rank: #1894

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Idaho



Stacker

#10. Mountain Home

– Average time spent commuting to work: 20.7 minutes

– National rank: #1654



Stacker

#9. Hayden

– Average time spent commuting to work: 20.9 minutes

– National rank: #1636



Stacker

#8. Post Falls

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.2 minutes

– National rank: #1600



Stacker

#7. Eagle

– Average time spent commuting to work: 21.9 minutes

– National rank: #1498



Stacker

#6. Meridian

– Average time spent commuting to work: 22.3 minutes

– National rank: #1454

You may also like: Idaho beats the country to the punch: A major civil rights moment in Idaho



Stacker

#5. Nampa

– Average time spent commuting to work: 23.7 minutes

– National rank: #1241



Stacker

#4. Caldwell

– Average time spent commuting to work: 24.6 minutes

– National rank: #1089



Stacker

#3. Ammon

– Average time spent commuting to work: 26.7 minutes

– National rank: #764



Stacker

#2. Kuna

– Average time spent commuting to work: 29.7 minutes

– National rank: #430



Stacker

#1. Idaho Falls

– Average time spent commuting to work: 45.8 minutes

– National rank: #6

You may also like: Cities in Idaho with the most living in poverty