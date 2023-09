imtmphoto // Shutterstock

Best counties to raise a family in Idaho

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Idaho using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.



#30. Payette County, Idaho

– Population: 24,928

– Median home value: $201,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $802 (29% own)

– Median household income: $59,540

– Top public schools: New Plymouth Middle School (grade A minus), Fruitland Middle School (grade B), Fruitland Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: River of Life Christian School (grade A minus), Treasure Valley Seventh-day Adventist School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fruitland (grade B), Payette (grade C), New Plymouth (grade B)



#29. Lincoln County, Idaho

– Population: 5,184

– Median home value: $156,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $753 (29% own)

– Median household income: $55,988

– Top public schools: Richfield School (grade C+), Shoshone High School (grade C+), Dietrich School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Little Wood Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Dietrich (grade B minus), Richfield (grade C+), Shoshone (grade C+)



#28. Franklin County, Idaho

– Population: 14,036

– Median home value: $232,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $719 (18% own)

– Median household income: $56,677

– Top public schools: Harold B. Lee Middle School (grade A), Harold B. Lee Elementary School (grade A minus), West Side Senior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Preston (grade C+), Dayton (grade B), Clifton (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade C minus



#27. Gem County, Idaho

– Population: 18,692

– Median home value: $229,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $725 (24% own)

– Median household income: $59,957

– Top public schools: Sweet-Montour Elementary/Junior High School (grade A minus), Emmett High School (grade C+), Emmett Middle School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: CALVARY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (grade unavailable), Cherry Gulch School (grade unavailable), Emmett Valley Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Emmett (grade B)



#26. Gooding County, Idaho

– Population: 15,422

– Median home value: $163,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $769 (28% own)

– Median household income: $56,734

– Top public schools: Hagerman School (grade B), Gooding High School (grade B minus), Bliss School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Orchard Valley Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Gooding (grade B minus), Wendell (grade C+), Hagerman (grade B)



#25. Jerome County, Idaho

– Population: 24,081

– Median home value: $207,100 (69% own)

– Median rent: $785 (31% own)

– Median household income: $61,280

– Top public schools: Valley School (grade B), Jerome High School (grade C), Horizon Elementary School (grade C minus)

– Top private schools: Canyonside Christian School (grade unavailable), College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – North Side Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Jerome (grade C+), Eden (grade C+), Hazelton (grade C+)



#24. Washington County, Idaho

– Population: 10,425

– Median home value: $171,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $762 (28% own)

– Median household income: $45,065

– Top public schools: Weiser High School (grade B), Pioneer Primary School (grade B), Cambridge Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Weiser (grade B), Midvale (grade C), Cambridge (grade C)

– Top places to live: grade C



#23. Bonner County, Idaho

– Population: 46,481

– Median home value: $308,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $947 (22% own)

– Median household income: $55,206

– Top public schools: Washington Elementary School (grade A minus), Lake Pend Oreille Alternative High School (grade B+), Northside Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: House of the Lord Christian Academy (grade B minus), Sandpoint Waldorf School (grade unavailable), Sandpoint Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sandpoint (grade B), Ponderay (grade B minus), Kootenai (grade C+)



#22. Boise County, Idaho

– Population: 7,549

– Median home value: $278,300 (85% own)

– Median rent: $808 (15% own)

– Median household income: $64,125

– Top public schools: Basin Elementary School (grade B+), Horseshoe Bend Elementary School (grade B), Idaho City High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Garden Valley (grade B+), Horseshoe Bend (grade B), Idaho City (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade B minus



#21. Minidoka County, Idaho

– Population: 21,393

– Median home value: $170,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $791 (29% own)

– Median household income: $56,140

– Top public schools: Minico Senior High School (grade B minus), Paul Elementary School (grade C+), West Minico Middle School (grade C)

– Top private schools: St. Nicholas School (grade unavailable), College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Minidoka Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Paul (grade B minus), Rupert (grade B minus), Heyburn (grade B minus)



#20. Valley County, Idaho

– Population: 11,476

– Median home value: $355,600 (81% own)

– Median rent: $892 (19% own)

– Median household income: $67,528

– Top public schools: Payette Lakes Middle School (grade A), Barbara R. Morgan Elementary School (grade A), Donnelly Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Mountain Life Education (grade unavailable), ALZAR SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: McCall (grade B+), Cascade (grade C+), Smiths Ferry (grade D minus)



#19. Caribou County, Idaho

– Population: 7,003

– Median home value: $160,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $682 (19% own)

– Median household income: $65,528

– Top public schools: Grace Junior/Senior High School (grade B+), North Gem Middle School (grade B), North Gem Elementary/Junior High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Soda Springs (grade C+), Grace (grade B), Bancroft (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C+



#18. Elmore County, Idaho

– Population: 28,396

– Median home value: $177,300 (63% own)

– Median rent: $919 (37% own)

– Median household income: $48,475

– Top public schools: Mountain Home Senior High School (grade B minus), Mountain Home Junior High School (grade B minus), Stephensen Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Children’s House Montessori School (grade unavailable), Sequel Tsi Idaho (grade unavailable), Grace Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Mountain Home (grade B minus), Glenns Ferry (grade C)



#17. Nez Perce County, Idaho

– Population: 41,820

– Median home value: $221,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $788 (27% own)

– Median household income: $61,810

– Top public schools: Jenifer Junior High School (grade B), Lewiston High School (grade B), Camelot Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: All Saints Catholic School (grade unavailable), Cornerstone Christian School (grade unavailable), Beacon Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Lewiston (grade B), Sweetwater (grade B), Lapwai (grade C+)



#16. Power County, Idaho

– Population: 7,854

– Median home value: $160,000 (71% own)

– Median rent: $681 (29% own)

– Median household income: $52,116

– Top public schools: Century High School (grade A minus), Rockland Public School (grade B minus), Hillcrest Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Power Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: American Falls (grade B minus), Rockland (grade B)



#15. Bear Lake County, Idaho

– Population: 6,327

– Median home value: $160,200 (80% own)

– Median rent: $598 (20% own)

– Median household income: $60,337

– Top public schools: Georgetown Elementary School (grade B), Bear Lake High School (grade B), Bear Lake Middle School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Montpelier (grade B minus), Georgetown (grade B minus), Paris (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade C+



#14. Kootenai County, Idaho

– Population: 168,317

– Median home value: $328,700 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,086 (27% own)

– Median household income: $64,936

– Top public schools: Harrison Elementary School (grade A), Coeur D’Alene Charter Academy (grade A), Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Classical Christian Academy (grade B), Genesis Preparatory Academy (grade B), Christian Center School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Dalton Gardens (grade B), Coeur d’Alene (grade B), Post Falls (grade B minus)



#13. Twin Falls County, Idaho

– Population: 89,128

– Median home value: $206,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $841 (29% own)

– Median household income: $57,430

– Top public schools: Xavier Charter School (grade A minus), Vera C. O’Leary Junior High School (grade B+), Sawtooth Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian School (grade B+), Immanuel Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Edward’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Twin Falls (grade B), Kimberly (grade B), Buhl (grade C+)



#12. Jefferson County, Idaho

– Population: 30,427

– Median home value: $245,100 (82% own)

– Median rent: $890 (18% own)

– Median household income: $69,097

– Top public schools: Jefferson Elementary School (grade B+), West Jefferson High School (grade B+), West Jefferson Junior High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Rigby (grade B), Ririe (grade B minus), Menan (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade B minus



#11. Cassia County, Idaho

– Population: 24,469

– Median home value: $183,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $772 (32% own)

– Median household income: $57,547

– Top public schools: Oakley Junior/Senior High School (grade B), Declo Senior High School (grade B minus), Declo Junior High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: College of Southern Idaho Head Start – Early Head Start – Cassia Center (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Burley (grade B), Albion (grade B), Oakley (grade C+)



#10. Teton County, Idaho

– Population: 11,490

– Median home value: $385,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,093 (24% own)

– Median household income: $75,837

– Top public schools: Victor Elementary School (grade B), Rendezvous Upper Elementary School (grade C+), Teton High School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: The Learning Academy of Teton Valley (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Driggs (grade B+), Victor (grade B minus), Tetonia (grade C minus)



#9. Fremont County, Idaho

– Population: 13,370

– Median home value: $208,200 (83% own)

– Median rent: $710 (17% own)

– Median household income: $61,875

– Top public schools: Teton Elementary School (grade A minus), Parker-Egin Elementary School (grade B+), Ashton Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Anthony (grade B), Ashton (grade B), Newdale (grade B)

– Top places to live: grade B minus



#8. Canyon County, Idaho

– Population: 227,367

– Median home value: $242,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,023 (28% own)

– Median household income: $60,716

– Top public schools: Liberty Charter School (grade A), Thomas Jefferson Charter School (grade A), Legacy Charter School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Gem State Adventist Academy (grade B+), Nampa Christian Schools (grade B+), Greenleaf Friends Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Middleton (grade B), Nampa (grade B minus), Caldwell (grade B minus)



#7. Bingham County, Idaho

– Population: 47,540

– Median home value: $190,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $718 (23% own)

– Median household income: $63,106

– Top public schools: Riverview Elementary School (grade B+), Riverside Elementary School (grade B), Independence Alternative High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lillian Vallely School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Riverside (grade B+), Blackfoot (grade B), Moreland (grade B minus)



#6. Madison County, Idaho

– Population: 50,979

– Median home value: $260,600 (51% own)

– Median rent: $857 (49% own)

– Median household income: $53,498

– Top public schools: Alta Elementary School (grade A), Hibbard Elementary School (grade A minus), Lincoln Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Shumway Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Rexburg (grade B), Sugar City (grade B minus)



#5. Latah County, Idaho

– Population: 39,464

– Median home value: $261,500 (58% own)

– Median rent: $786 (42% own)

– Median household income: $56,673

– Top public schools: Troy Elementary School (grade A), Palouse Prairie Charter School (grade A), West Park Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Logos School (grade A minus), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable), WILD ROSE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Moscow (grade A), Troy (grade A minus), Genesee (grade B)



#4. Bonneville County, Idaho

– Population: 121,771

– Median home value: $231,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $892 (30% own)

– Median household income: $64,928

– Top public schools: Swan Valley Elementary School (grade A minus), Fairview Elementary School (grade B+), Compass Academy (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Watersprings School (grade C+), Holy Rosary Catholic School (grade unavailable), Snake River Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ammon (grade B+), Idaho Falls (grade B), Lincoln (grade B)



#3. Bannock County, Idaho

– Population: 86,362

– Median home value: $184,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $740 (32% own)

– Median household income: $56,472

– Top public schools: Lava Elementary School (grade A minus), Rulon M. Ellis Elementary School (grade A minus), Academy Public Charter Schools (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Grace Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Holy Spirit Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pocatello (grade B+), Chubbuck (grade B), Tyhee (grade B)



#2. Blaine County, Idaho

– Population: 23,868

– Median home value: $507,400 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,052 (25% own)

– Median household income: $71,749

– Top public schools: Wood River Middle School (grade A minus), Ernest Hemingway Elementary School (grade A minus), Wood River High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Sun Valley Community School (grade A+), The Sage School (grade A minus), Pioneer Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ketchum (grade B+), Sun Valley (grade B+), Hailey (grade B minus)



#1. Ada County, Idaho

– Population: 485,246

– Median home value: $342,500 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,163 (29% own)

– Median household income: $75,115

– Top public schools: Renaissance High School (grade A+), Falcon Ridge Public Charter School (grade A+), Boise Senior High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Riverstone International School (grade A+), Bishop Kelly High School (grade A), The Ambrose School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Southeast Boise (grade A+), East End (grade A+), Highlands (grade A+)