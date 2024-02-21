

When it comes to personal grooming, these hair and body landscaping habits are tops with Americans

Do Americans like to keep their personal lawn (body hair) trim and neat or au naturel?

LawnStarter found out by asking over 1,000 U.S. adults about their body landscaping habits and uncovered the all-too-revealing — and maybe somewhat disturbing — intimate grooming trends of 2024.

The great scape: Key insights

Even cut

U.S. adults are split down the middle when it comes to personal grooming: A little over half (52%) prefer a neat or smooth appearance, describing their body hair as either a “well-manicured garden” (40.8%) or “foliage-free” (11.2%). The rest (48%) prefer to let nature take the wheel, agreeing that their body hair is either an “untamed wilderness” (22.4%), a “desert with tumbleweeds” (16.9%), or just unsightly (8.8%).

To prune or not to prune

A little over 3 in 10 adults, the highest share, groom weekly, followed by those who groom daily, at 21.4%. Nearly 1 in 10 adults (9%) never groom at all.

In the name of love

Over 1 in 10 adults (11.7%) groom to please their partner.

Where the wild things are

The face, armpits, and pubes get the most — and nearly equal (averaging a little over 57%) — attention. Meanwhile, adults mostly neglect their backside, with 47.4% of adults identifying this body part as the “least regularly” mowed — perhaps also due to lack of hair in that area.

Groomer’s best friend

The razor is overwhelmingly the most popular (75.5%) hair removal tool in the shed, followed by the trimmer at 45.1%. Very few adults (3%) opt for laser treatment.

Personal matter

Over 4 in 5 adults (81.1%) go the DIY route when it comes to grooming. Most (29.3%) of those who go to a professional, such as a barber or waxing salon, responded that they do so to be pampered.

See each section of results below for demographic-specific insights.



Personal preferences

infographic showing grooming personal preferences

In order to tame it, you first need to name it. Adults describe their body hair situation and reveal why they tidy up — if they do.



Razor routine

infographic showing info about grooming routines

Not all body hair is created equal. Adults share their grooming frequency and identify the body parts that get the most love.



Tools and trends

infographic showing tools and trends for grooming

Our survey respondents name their grooming essentials — and favorite body landscaping fads.



Pro choice

infographic showing grooming choices

Some adults need help accessing the farthest reaches of their hairy body. Others seek help from trained trimmers for different reasons.

Behind the survey

LawnStarter collected survey responses from a random sample of 1,011 U.S. adults (50% male and 50% female) aged 18 or older via Alchemer and Cint between Feb. 6 and 7, 2024.

Each response was anonymized using a unique user ID generated and assigned by Cint.

