Headed to see the solar eclipse? Grab a bite at these favorite spots along the path of totality

On April 8, 2024, the moon will completely obscure the view of the sun in a total solar eclipse. For those in the “path of totality,“ the sky will darken, animals may go wild, and you might see a 360-degree “sunset.” You also might be looking for something to eat, especially if you’re among the many travelers to one of the cities along the path.

Lyft parsed through aggregated data on rides to determine the most beloved spots along the path of totality (or in the case of Columbus, just outside). That way you can spend less time worrying about where to eat and more time watching the skies.



Columbus, Ohio

Law Bird

740 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43206

There must be some superior mixology happening at Law Bird — Lyft riders flocked to the cocktail bar last year, a 68% jump in drop-offs from 2022. Maybe it’s the endlessly entertaining menu, which includes $5 mini martinis and tropical vegetal negronis. Those looking to keep things eclipse-themed might consider “In the Name of The Moon,” a salted Lychee Martini. For the nibblers, they offer snacks of chips and caviar.

Budd Dairy Food Hall

1086 N. 4th St., Columbus, OH 43201

Indecisive diners should look no further than Budd Dairy Food Hall, a sprawling multilevel establishment with options ranging from hand-pressed corn tortilla tacos to lobster rolls (Maine or Connecticut style). Beyond the diverse menu, Budd Dairy Food Hall has an enormous roof deck — perfect for eclipse viewing.



Buffalo, New York

Bertha’s Diner

1430 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216

Customers love this cozy, retro diner, with over 90% of drop-offs being locals, for its classics like omelets, waffles, and corned beef hash. It must be delicious, too — over a quarter of Lyft riders come back for a second time.

Jack Rabbit

1010 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222

It’s not just about the drinks at Jack Rabbit. There’s live music (every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday night), an enticing menu of rotisserie-chicken-sandwiches, and a choose-your-own ambience: Patrons can roam between four themed rooms, including “cozy piano” and “sexy game room dungeon.”



Indianapolis, Indiana

Upland Brewing

1201 Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN 46203

Upland Brewing describes itself as a place where “flavor, discourse, debate, laughter, and conversation flow as freely as our beer.” The craft brewery has three locations in Indianapolis, and each offers not only a tantalizing beer selection (Champagne Velvet Lager, anyone?) but also a menu of elevated pub fare, featuring Bison Egg Rolls and a burger topped with fig jam.



Tin Roof

36 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

If all the wacky moon activity makes you want to dance, then head to Tin Roof, a quirky and unpretentious joint that bills itself as giving “musicians a place to play and a place to hang when they aren’t on stage.” Tin Roof boasts of hosting big names like Kacey Musgraves and Florida Georgia Line. If you get hungry, Tin Roof boasts queso and wings, with a promising credo: “No microwaves in the kitchen.”



Little Rock, Arkansas

Hill Station

2712 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, AR 72205

Hill Station is a neighborhood restaurant residing in an old cinder-block gas station — right next door to an artisan butcher shop. Beyond ridiculously fresh meat, Hill Station features some of the best outdoor seating in town — always a great fit for kids, dogs, and, this April, eclipse lovers.

Midtown Billiards

1316 S. Main St., Little Rock, AR 72202

Midtown Billiards has been a Little Rock staple since 1940. The bar, which opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 5 a.m., welcomes day drinkers and night owls alike. Depending on your hand-eye coordination, you may want to stay clear of the Thursday night happy hour, where tradition includes the “bottle-toss,” a competition in which the last participant to throw a bottle into a trashcan across the room has to buy a round for the whole bar.



Dallas, Texas

Truck Yard

5624 Sears St., Dallas, TX 75206

The Truck Yard is a no-BS watering hole with a huge backyard filled with scrap metal decor, live musicians, and one to three food trucks. Get the cheesesteak — a melty, sticky, literal hot mess. If the weather is good and the sky is clear, you’ll be in heaven.

Las Almas Rotas

3615 Parry Ave., Dallas, TX 75226

Is tequila more your speed than cheesesteak? Then Las Almas Rotas, a gem embedded in the oft-overlooked Expo Park in East Dallas, is for you. Do not forget to ask about the tacos — and if the Spirits Room is haunted.

