Best public high schools in America

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Find out how the 100 best public high schools in the country stack up against each other. This Stacker ranking is derived from Niche’s list of the best public high schools, updated in January 2021, which they base on statistics, reviews, and other data from the U.S. Department of Education. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are determined to be the best in the nation.

#100. Tenafly High School

– Location: Tenafly, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,226 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 60.0% White; 30.5% Asian; 5.6% Hispanic; 2.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 73%

— Math proficient: 65%

— AP enrollment: 31%



#99. McLean High School

– Location: McLean, VA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,275 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 55.1% White; 24.5% Asian; 11.4% Hispanic; 5.5% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 93%

— AP enrollment: 46%



#98. Marriotts Ridge High School

– Location: Marriottsville, MD

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,419 (52% female; 48% male)

– Racial composition: 48.2% White; 35.2% Asian; 9.7% Black; 3.9% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 67%

— Math proficient: 97%

— AP enrollment: 48%



#97. Northview High School

– Location: Duluth, GA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,778 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 53.3% Asian; 25.2% White; 13.4% Black; 4.6% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 78%

— Math proficient: 84%

— AP enrollment: 49%



#96. Baccalaureate School for Global Education

– Location: Long Island City, NY

– Grades offered: 7-12

– Students: 536 (60% female; 40% male)

– Racial composition: 46.1% Asian; 26.9% White; 18.8% Hispanic; 3.9% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 97%

— AP enrollment: unavailable

[Pictured: Long Island City, NY.]

#95. Troy High School

– Location: Troy, MI

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,050 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 47.7% White; 40.7% Asian; 4.2% Black; 3.8% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 84%

— Math proficient: 73%

— AP enrollment: 40%



#94. Glenbrook North High School

– Location: Northbrook, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,988 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 75.0% White; 15.0% Asian; 4.8% Hispanic; 4.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 76%

— Math proficient: 76%

— AP enrollment: 25%



#93. Radnor Senior High School

– Location: Radnor, PA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,219 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 73.2% White; 15.0% Asian; 6.8% Black; 4.4% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 91%

— Math proficient: 91%

— AP enrollment: 83%



#92. Carmel High School

– Location: Carmel, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 845 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 60.6% White; 18.8% Hispanic; 14.1% Multiracial; 5.2% Asian

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 82%

— Math proficient: 67%

— AP enrollment: 51%



#91. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

– Location: Boca Raton, FL

– Grades offered: K-12

– Students: 1,148 (52% female; 48% male)

– Racial composition: 43.4% White; 26.7% Hispanic; 14.9% Black; 10.0% Asian

– Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 89%

— AP enrollment: unavailable

#90. Orange County School of the Arts

– Location: Santa Ana, CA

– Grades offered: 7-12

– Students: 2,177 (68% female; 32% male)

– Racial composition: 40.8% White; 22.6% Asian; 20.6% Hispanic; 14.6% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 29:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 89%

— Math proficient: 78%

— AP enrollment: 54%



#89. Roslyn High School

– Location: Roslyn Heights, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,043 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 70.5% White; 18.0% Asian; 7.8% Hispanic; 3.0% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 48%



#88. Dublin Jerome High School

– Location: Dublin, OH

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,794 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 69.0% White; 23.4% Asian; 4.0% Multiracial; 2.2% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 89%

— Math proficient: 84%

— AP enrollment: 40%



#87. BASIS Ahwatukee

– Location: Phoenix, AZ

– Grades offered: 4-12

– Students: 763 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 51.0% Asian; 30.1% White; 9.2% Hispanic; 5.2% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 23.5:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 82%

— Math proficient: 91%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#86. Clayton High School

– Location: Clayton, MO

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 900 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 61.3% White; 18.0% Black; 12.1% Asian; 4.3% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 80%

— Math proficient: 78%

— AP enrollment: 33%

#85. Winston Churchill High School

– Location: Potomac, MD

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,227 (45% female; 55% male)

– Racial composition: 48.5% White; 28.6% Asian; 9.2% Black; 8.0% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 66%

— Math proficient: 94%

— AP enrollment: 64%



#84. Great Neck North High School

– Location: Great Neck, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,172 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 70.1% White; 18.9% Asian; 8.4% Hispanic; 1.4% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 98%

— AP enrollment: 41%



#83. Carroll Senior High School

– Location: Southlake, TX

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 1,342 (51% female; 49% male)

– Racial composition: 71.3% White; 13.0% Asian; 9.8% Hispanic; 3.7% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 98%

— AP enrollment: 59%



#82. Torrey Pines High School

– Location: San Diego, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,444 (46% female; 54% male)

– Racial composition: 60.2% White; 21.9% Asian; 13.2% Hispanic; 3.2% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 84%

— Math proficient: 69%

— AP enrollment: 74%



#81. BASIS Phoenix

– Location: Phoenix, AZ

– Grades offered: 6-12

– Students: 781 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 51.2% White; 38.4% Asian; 6.3% Hispanic; 2.0% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 85%

— Math proficient: 90%

— AP enrollment: 93%

#80. Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School

– Location: Jersey City, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 699 (54% female; 46% male)

– Racial composition: 45.6% Asian; 19.7% White; 18.5% Hispanic; 13.7% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 89%

— AP enrollment: 77%



#79. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

– Location: Rolling Hills Estates, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,329 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 39.9% Asian; 38.2% White; 11.3% Hispanic; 7.6% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 24:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 81%

— Math proficient: 71%

— AP enrollment: 46%



#78. Glenbrook South High School

– Location: Glenview, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 3,067 (51% female; 49% male)

– Racial composition: 62.8% White; 17.9% Asian; 13.2% Hispanic; 4.2% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 67%

— Math proficient: 67%

— AP enrollment: 27%



#77. Academy for Information Technology

– Location: Scotch Plains, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 284 (31% female; 69% male)

– Racial composition: 45.1% White; 24.6% Asian; 20.1% Hispanic; 8.1% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 97%

— Math proficient: 92%

— AP enrollment: 44%



#76. Herricks High School

– Location: New Hyde Park, NY

– Grades offered: 8-12

– Students: 1,295 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 63.0% Asian; 28.6% White; 6.6% Hispanic; 1.0% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 56%

#75. Libertyville High School

– Location: Libertyville, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,857 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 80.7% White; 8.6% Asian; 7.4% Hispanic; 1.5% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 77%

— Math proficient: 75%

— AP enrollment: 37%



#74. Troy High School

– Location: Fullerton, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,614 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 52.8% Asian; 26.7% Hispanic; 14.5% White; 4.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 84%

— Math proficient: 75%

— AP enrollment: 53%



#73. Millburn Senior High School

– Location: Millburn, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,385 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 60.0% White; 26.9% Asian; 5.9% Hispanic; 4.8% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 81%

— Math proficient: 73%

— AP enrollment: 34%



#72. BASIS Chandler

– Location: Chandler, AZ

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 897 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 73.6% Asian; 18.8% White; 3.6% Hispanic; 1.8% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 89%

— Math proficient: 97%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#71. Charter School of Wilmington

– Location: Wilmington, DE

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 972 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 52.5% White; 32.0% Asian; 7.8% Black; 4.7% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 93%

— AP enrollment: 42%

#70. West Lafayette Junior/Senior High School

– Location: West Lafayette, IN

– Grades offered: 7-12

– Students: 1,141 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 60.5% White; 22.9% Asian; 6.0% Hispanic; 5.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 81%

— Math proficient: 76%

— AP enrollment: 34%



#69. International Academy

– Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,371 (52% female; 48% male)

– Racial composition: 51.0% White; 39.0% Asian; 3.0% Black; 2.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 108:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 96%

— Math proficient: 98%

— AP enrollment: unavailable



#68. University High School

– Location: Tucson, AZ

– Grades offered: 8-12

– Students: 1,097 (58% female; 42% male)

– Racial composition: 44.6% White; 35.2% Hispanic; 11.7% Asian; 7.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#67. Conestoga Senior High School

– Location: Berwyn, PA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,219 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 72.4% White; 19.7% Asian; 3.2% Black; 3.0% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 91%

— Math proficient: 94%

— AP enrollment: 52%



#66. Vernon Hills High School

– Location: Vernon Hills, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,459 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 59.4% White; 21.7% Asian; 14.1% Hispanic; 2.5% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 72%

— Math proficient: 73%

— AP enrollment: 33%

#65. Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Humanities

– Location: Muncie, IN

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 307 (62% female; 38% male)

– Racial composition: 70.7% White; 14.3% Asian; 5.9% Multiracial; 4.6% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 9:1



#64. Downingtown STEM Academy

– Location: Downingtown, PA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 819 (53% female; 47% male)

– Racial composition: 63.9% White; 31.0% Asian; 2.6% Hispanic; 1.7% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: unavailable



#63. DuPont Manual High School

– Location: Louisville, KY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,919 (59% female; 41% male)

– Racial composition: 59.4% White; 18.0% Asian; 14.9% Black; 4.8% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 93%

— Math proficient: 85%

— AP enrollment: 81%



#62. Carnegie Vanguard High School

– Location: Houston, TX

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 808 (53% female; 47% male)

– Racial composition: 32.1% Hispanic; 30.4% Asian; 23.3% White; 10.5% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 26:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 90%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#61. New Trier Township High School

– Location: Winnetka, IL

– Grades offered: 10-12

– Students: 2,963 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 79.9% White; 9.5% Asian; 4.9% Hispanic; 4.8% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 80%

— Math proficient: 76%

— AP enrollment: 27%

#60. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies

– Location: Edison, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 159 (40% female; 60% male)

– Racial composition: 83.6% Asian; 8.8% White; 6.3% Hispanic; 0.6% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 90%

— AP enrollment: 25%



#59. Ladue Horton Watkins High School

– Location: St Louis, MO

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,311 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 58.3% White; 16.0% Black; 15.0% Asian; 6.0% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 72%

— Math proficient: 79%

— AP enrollment: 40%



#58. Syosset Senior High School

– Location: Syosset, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,131 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 59.6% White; 34.7% Asian; 3.5% Hispanic; 1.2% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 65%



#57. California Academy of Mathematics & Science

– Location: Carson, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 667 (54% female; 46% male)

– Racial composition: 42.3% Hispanic; 37.2% Asian; 7.3% Black; 6.4% White

– Student-teacher ratio: 28:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 56%



#56. BASIS Peoria

– Location: Peoria, AZ

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 772 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 52.7% Asian; 36.0% White; 5.4% Hispanic; 3.6% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 87%

— Math proficient: 94%

— AP enrollment: 97%

#55. High School of American Studies at Lehman College

– Location: Bronx, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 412 (52% female; 48% male)

– Racial composition: 56.6% White; 20.6% Asian; 9.7% Hispanic; 7.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 71%



#54. Scarsdale Senior High School

– Location: Scarsdale, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,530 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 68.4% White; 16.7% Asian; 7.8% Hispanic; 5.6% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: unavailable



#53. Jones College Prep High School

– Location: Chicago, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,908 (59% female; 41% male)

– Racial composition: 37.9% White; 29.5% Hispanic; 14.3% Asian; 11.9% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 90%

— AP enrollment: 48%



#52. Hinsdale Central High School

– Location: Hinsdale, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,728 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 69.2% White; 18.6% Asian; 7.0% Hispanic; 3.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 79%

— Math proficient: 75%

— AP enrollment: 37%



#51. Indian Hill High School

– Location: Cincinnati, OH

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 639 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 78.9% White; 10.0% Asian; 3.9% Multiracial; 3.8% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 92%

— Math proficient: 77%

— AP enrollment: 60%

#50. BASIS Tucson North

– Location: Tucson, AZ

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 960 (51% female; 49% male)

– Racial composition: 56.6% White; 19.1% Hispanic; 18.3% Asian; 2.7% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 83%

— Math proficient: 89%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#49. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 513 (60% female; 40% male)

– Racial composition: 38.6% White; 29.6% Asian; 25.5% Black; 3.3% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 93%



#48. Academic Magnet High School

– Location: North Charleston, SC

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 655 (55% female; 45% male)

– Racial composition: 78.0% White; 9.3% Asian; 4.9% Hispanic; 4.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 65%



#47. Princeton High School

– Location: Princeton, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,590 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 55.2% White; 23.7% Asian; 11.3% Hispanic; 5.3% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 76%

— Math proficient: 48%

— AP enrollment: 51%



#46. High School Math Science & Engineering at The City College of New York (CCNY)

– Location: New York, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 490 (38% female; 62% male)

– Racial composition: 30.2% White; 28.8% Asian; 16.7% Hispanic; 13.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 96%

[Pictured: The City College of New York (CCNY).]

#45. Westlake High School

– Location: Austin, TX

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,772 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 69.0% White; 13.5% Asian; 12.5% Hispanic; 3.9% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 89%

— Math proficient: 73%

— AP enrollment: 68%



#44. Palo Alto High School

– Location: Palo Alto, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,124 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 45.4% White; 33.5% Asian; 11.9% Hispanic; 6.3% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 82%

— Math proficient: 82%

— AP enrollment: 40%



#43. University of Illinois High School

– Location: Urbana, IL

– Grades offered: 8-12

– Students: 309 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 42.4% White; 34.0% Asian; 12.3% Multiracial; 6.8% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1



#42. BASIS Oro Valley

– Location: Oro Valley, AZ

– Grades offered: 6-12

– Students: 595 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 54.6% White; 24.0% Asian; 15.0% Hispanic; 4.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 6:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 93%

— Math proficient: 93%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#41. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

– Location: Philadelphia, PA

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 1,214 (53% female; 47% male)

– Racial composition: 40.5% White; 29.0% Asian; 15.5% Black; 9.6% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 96%

— AP enrollment: 42%

#40. Bergen County Technical High School – Teterboro

– Location: Teterboro, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 666 (51% female; 49% male)

– Racial composition: 42.2% White; 29.7% Asian; 19.4% Hispanic; 7.4% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 96%

— Math proficient: 93%

— AP enrollment: 54%



#39. Pine View School

– Location: Osprey, FL

– Grades offered: 2-12

– Students: 1,925 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 66.6% White; 14.5% Asian; 10.3% Hispanic; 7.1% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 77%



#38. Great Neck South High School

– Location: Great Neck, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,222 (46% female; 54% male)

– Racial composition: 58.8% Asian; 30.0% White; 7.7% Hispanic; 2.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 45%



#37. The Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering

– Location: Rockaway, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 101 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 79.2% Asian; 18.8% White; 1.0% Black; 1.0% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: unavailable

— AP enrollment: 98%



#36. Saratoga High School

– Location: Saratoga, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,371 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 61.6% Asian; 24.7% White; 9.4% Multiracial; 3.7% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 92%

— Math proficient: 88%

— AP enrollment: 46%

#35. Tesla STEM High School

– Location: Redmond, WA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 601 (42% female; 58% male)

– Racial composition: 53.1% Asian; 36.9% White; 5.2% Multiracial; 4.2% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 71%



#34. The Early College at Guilford

– Location: Greensboro, NC

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 199 (55% female; 45% male)

– Racial composition: 44.2% White; 41.2% Asian; 6.5% Black; 4.5% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 90%

— AP enrollment: 54%



#33. Signature School

– Location: Evansville, IN

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 390 (57% female; 43% male)

– Racial composition: 70.0% White; 16.9% Asian; 6.4% Multiracial; 4.4% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 87%

— AP enrollment: 99%



#32. Henry M. Gunn High School

– Location: Palo Alto, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,006 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 44.1% Asian; 37.0% White; 9.2% Hispanic; 7.9% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 86%

— AP enrollment: 42%



#31. Poolesville High School

– Location: Poolesville, MD

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,185 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 48.9% White; 31.5% Asian; 8.2% Hispanic; 5.7% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 72%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 65%

#30. Canyon Crest Academy

– Location: San Diego, CA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 2,572 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 53.5% White; 33.9% Asian; 7.5% Hispanic; 4.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 4:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 82%

— AP enrollment: 57%



#29. Union County Magnet High School

– Location: Scotch Plains, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 303 (43% female; 57% male)

– Racial composition: 39.6% White; 35.3% Asian; 15.8% Hispanic; 8.3% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 47%



#28. Raleigh Charter High School

– Location: Raleigh, NC

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 563 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 61.1% White; 25.2% Asian; 4.6% Multiracial; 4.4% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 92%

— AP enrollment: 54%



#27. Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

– Location: Chicago, IL

– Grades offered: 7-12

– Students: 2,153 (54% female; 46% male)

– Racial composition: 30.0% Hispanic; 28.1% White; 21.4% Black; 15.9% Asian

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 91%

— Math proficient: 91%

— AP enrollment: 59%



#26. OCVTS – Marine Academy of Technology & Environmental Science (MATES)

– Location: Manahawkin, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 275 (55% female; 45% male)

– Racial composition: 78.2% White; 12.0% Asian; 5.5% Hispanic; 2.9% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: unavailable

#25. School of Science & Engineering

– Location: Dallas, TX

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 497 (34% female; 66% male)

– Racial composition: 60.0% Hispanic; 14.1% Asian; 13.5% White; 10.3% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 100%

— AP enrollment: 99%



#24. Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics

– Location: Oklahoma City, OK

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 150 (50% female; 50% male)

– Student-teacher ratio: 6:1



#23. Jericho Senior High School

– Location: Jericho, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,114 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 56.3% Asian; 38.4% White; 3.1% Hispanic; 2.0% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 57%



#22. Townsend Harris High School

– Location: Flushing, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,183 (68% female; 32% male)

– Racial composition: 55.3% Asian; 19.4% White; 12.3% Hispanic; 6.4% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 90%



#21. School for the Talented & Gifted

– Location: Dallas, TX

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 359 (58% female; 42% male)

– Racial composition: 38.7% Hispanic; 29.8% White; 17.3% Asian; 9.7% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 19:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 90%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 100%

[Pictured: Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center, which houses the school.]

#20. Biotechnology High School

– Location: Freehold, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 317 (53% female; 47% male)

– Racial composition: 50.8% Asian; 42.6% White; 3.2% Multiracial; 1.6% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 9%



#19. BASIS Scottsdale

– Location: Scottsdale, AZ

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 1,081 (46% female; 54% male)

– Racial composition: 48.3% Asian; 39.0% White; 6.2% Hispanic; 4.7% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 88%

— Math proficient: 92%

— AP enrollment: 95%



#18. South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

– Location: Hartsville, SC

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 280 (51% female; 49% male)

– Racial composition: 65.0% White; 15.7% Asian; 12.5% Black; 6.1% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 100%



#17. Adlai E. Stevenson High School

– Location: Lincolnshire, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 4,261 (48% female; 52% male)

– Racial composition: 54.7% White; 32.1% Asian; 8.1% Hispanic; 2.9% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 78%

— Math proficient: 81%

— AP enrollment: 50%



#16. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology

– Location: Lawrenceville, GA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,098 (46% female; 54% male)

– Racial composition: 45.8% Asian; 22.1% Black; 17.8% White; 10.2% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 68%

#15. Bronx High School of Science

– Location: Bronx, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 3,020 (41% female; 59% male)

– Racial composition: 64.0% Asian; 22.3% White; 7.1% Hispanic; 2.6% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 69%



#14. Liberal Arts & Science Academy

– Location: Austin, TX

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,239 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 50.2% White; 21.3% Asian; 20.6% Hispanic; 6.0% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 76%



#13. Staten Island Technical High School

– Location: Staten Island, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,332 (44% female; 56% male)

– Racial composition: 49.7% Asian; 42.0% White; 5.0% Multiracial; 2.1% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 95%



#12. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

– Location: Columbus, MS

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 238 (61% female; 39% male)

– Racial composition: 57.1% White; 24.4% Black; 14.7% Asian; 2.1% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 100%

— Math proficient: 100%

— AP enrollment: 78%



#11. Northside College Preparatory High School

– Location: Chicago, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,090 (54% female; 46% male)

– Racial composition: 29.8% Hispanic; 26.9% White; 20.3% Asian; 14.1% Multiracial

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 97%

— Math proficient: 93%

— AP enrollment: 60%

#10. High Technology High School

– Location: Lincroft, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 286 (35% female; 65% male)

– Racial composition: 55.2% Asian; 35.7% White; 3.5% Multiracial; 2.8% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: 33%



#9. Walter Payton College Prep

– Location: Chicago, IL

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,153 (55% female; 45% male)

– Racial composition: 43.6% White; 22.3% Hispanic; 17.4% Asian; 10.8% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 97%

— AP enrollment: 76%



#8. Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy

– Location: Aurora, IL

– Grades offered: 10-12

– Students: 647 (50% female; 50% male)

– Racial composition: 43.0% Asian; 37.1% White; 7.7% Hispanic; 7.0% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 12:1



#7. The Davidson Academy

– Location: Reno, NV

– Grades offered: 5-12

– Students: 189 (49% female; 51% male)

– Racial composition: 61.4% White; 33.3% Asian; 3.2% Hispanic; 1.6% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 5:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 95%

— Math proficient: 95%

— AP enrollment: unavailable



#6. Stuyvesant High School

– Location: New York, NY

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 3,319 (43% female; 57% male)

– Racial composition: 72.6% Asian; 18.9% White; 3.6% Multiracial; 3.0% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 56%

#5. Maggie Walker Governor’s School

– Location: Richmond, VA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 746 (58% female; 42% male)

– Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 100%

— Math proficient: 100%

— AP enrollment: 66%



#4. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics

– Location: Durham, NC

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 680

– Student-teacher ratio: 7:1



#3. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

– Location: Alexandria, VA

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,781 (41% female; 59% male)

– Racial composition: 70.2% Asian; 20.5% White; 4.9% Multiracial; 2.4% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 99%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 73%



#2. Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science

– Location: Worcester, MA

– Grades offered: 11-12

– Students: 98 (47% female; 53% male)

– Racial composition: 50.0% Asian; 35.7% White; 8.2% Multiracial; 4.1% Hispanic

– Student-teacher ratio: 16:1



#1. Bergen County Academies

– Location: Hackensack, NJ

– Grades offered: 9-12

– Students: 1,098 (52% female; 48% male)

– Racial composition: 51.4% Asian; 37.8% White; 7.7% Hispanic; 2.4% Black

– Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

– Academic achievement:

— Reading proficient: 98%

— Math proficient: 99%

— AP enrollment: 47%

