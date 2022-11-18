

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

The best conservative places to live in America

A red farmhouse, wood house and barn in the hills surrounded by Fall trees.

For conservative Americans, the ideal home setting is a large house outside the city where relaxation and family time rule—and where the community shares similar values, particularly when it comes to religion.

The aforementioned preferences come from a Pew Research Center study published in 2014 on political polarization. The research shows that members of different political groups value different things in their daily lives—starting with where they live. Four in 10 consistent conservatives in the study said they preferred rural areas to more metropolitan ones, while about three in 10 prefer small towns. Additionally, more than half of consistently conservative people wanted to have neighbors whose political views aligned with theirs.

With this in mind, Stacker analyzed data from Niche to rank the 50 best conservative places to live in the U.S. Niche sources data from several public data sources, including the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI. This particular data set was acquired by filtering for very conservative politics on the 2022 Best Places to Live in America list.

The top 10 on our list scored well on public schools (Niche average of A+) and were good for families (Niche average of A+)—but they scored lower in diversity (Niche average of B), cost of living (Niche average of B), and weather (Niche average of C+). The Niche grade for weather is clearly tied to many locations being in the Midwest, where summers are humid and winters are cold.

All but two of the top 10 best conservative places to live in the U.S. are in the Midwest. Nearly all of the locations listed in the top 10 are suburbs of larger cities; many of these locations near larger cities (Nashville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Milwaukee, namely) have higher median home values. The locations topping the list share certain characteristics, from lively restaurants and bars, to great schools, to myriad coffee shops and parks.

Keep reading to learn more about the top 50 conservative places to live in the U.S.

You may also like: States with the lowest property taxes



Canva

#50. Pewaukee City, Wisconsin

A pier leading out into a lake with a few boats and paddleboarders.

– Population: 14,561

– Median household income: $105,768

– Median home value: $336,400

– Median rent: $1,357

– Percent of people who own a home: 83%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Bridgewater, Virginia

A brick sign for a Methodist church and homes in the snow.

– Population: 6,090

– Median household income: $62,585

– Median home value: $6,090

– Median rent: $942

– Percent of people who own a home: 64%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Mitch Harden // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cottleville, Missouri

A rainbow over a community college.

– Population: 5,439

– Median household income: $124,310

– Median home value: $348,400

– Median rent: $1,305

– Percent of people who own a home: 85%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Billy McDonald // Shutterstock

#47. Athens, West Virginia

A waterfall coming off of a big black rock in the forest.

– Population: 991

– Median household income: $52,760

– Median home value: $991

– Median rent: $700

– Percent of people who own a home: 73%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Dhelmstetter // Wikimedia Commons

#46. New Bremen, Ohio

A blue Victorian style home.

– Population: 2,798

– Median household income: $80,521

– Median home value: $2,798

– Median rent: $630

– Percent of people who own a home: 81%

– Area feel: Rural

You may also like: Can you guess these famous skylines?



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Wilmore, Kentucky

Main street and businesses in a small town.

– Population: 6,339

– Median household income: $65,964

– Median home value: $164,000

– Median rent: $832

– Percent of people who own a home: 45%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Sam Poss // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Signal Mountain, Tennessee

A brown high school building in front of a bright orange sunset.

– Population: 8,574

– Median household income: $109,611

– Median home value: $338,100

– Median rent: $1,841

– Percent of people who own a home: 88%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bridgeport, West Virginia

A brown two-story historic home.

– Population: 8,675

– Median household income: $84,295

– Median home value: $8,675

– Median rent: $1,132

– Percent of people who own a home: 74%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Canva

#42. Boise Heights, Idaho

The back deck of a modern home overlooking Fall trees on a hill.

– Population: 1,479

– Median household income: $90,969

– Median home value: $621,392

– Median rent: $1,017

– Percent of people who own a home: 75%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Wetherington, Ohio

An aerial view of homes and a golf course.

– Population: 1,271

– Median household income: $130,521

– Median home value: $464,100

– Median rent: $1,207

– Percent of people who own a home: 82%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: The best places to live out your West Coast retirement dreams



Ed!(talk)(Hall of Fame) // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Five Points, Ohio

Two large white water towers, an antennae and a building with two open bay doors.

– Population: 1,600

– Median household income: $136,394

– Median home value: $266,900

– Median rent: null

– Percent of people who own a home: 100%

– Area feel: Rural



Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. North Sycamore, California

A pond in front of homes on a golf course.

– Population: 45

– Median household income: $160,724

– Median home value: $1,476,600

– Median rent: $1,654

– Percent of people who own a home: 92%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Jenna Hidinger // Shutterstock

#38. Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

A red stone church and parking lot.

– Population: 31,361

– Median household income: $108,160

– Median home value: $315,900

– Median rent: $1,318

– Percent of people who own a home: 78%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Dex Sightseeing Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

People walking on the boardwalk near large beach homes.

– Population: 1,588

– Median household income: $117,083

– Median home value: $1,588

– Median rent: $1,269

– Percent of people who own a home: 82%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#36. Crestwood, Kentucky

A farm covered in snow in winter.

– Population: 5,034

– Median household income: $98,345

– Median home value: $276,500

– Median rent: $914

– Percent of people who own a home: 78%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago



Warfieldian // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Forest, Virginia

A restored historic brick house with columns.

– Population: 11,075

– Median household income: $76,101

– Median home value: $11,075

– Median rent: $909

– Percent of people who own a home: 75%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Ed!(talk)(Hall of Fame) // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Springboro, Ohio

A main street lined with historic homes.

– Population: 18,416

– Median household income: $107,403

– Median home value: $236,000

– Median rent: $1,291

– Percent of people who own a home: 87%

– Area feel: Rural



Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Webster Township,

People gathered in the summer at a lake park.

– Population: 6,778

– Median household income: $145,833

– Median home value: $6,778

– Median rent: $1,563

– Percent of people who own a home: 97%

– Area feel: Rural



Canva

#32. Nashotah, Wisconsin

A rocking chair on a porch with stone pillars.

– Population: 1,287

– Median household income: $93,750

– Median home value: $354,900

– Median rent: $1,208

– Percent of people who own a home: 95%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Pipas Imagery // Shutterstock

#31. Fleming Island, Florida

Homes amongst the forest with ponds.

– Population: 30,582

– Median household income: $101,685

– Median home value: $278,300

– Median rent: $1,464

– Percent of people who own a home: 86%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: These are the best cities to raise a family in



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Landen, Ohio

Homes on a lake in winter.

– Population: 7,882

– Median household income: $90,661

– Median home value: $209,600

– Median rent: $1,205

– Percent of people who own a home: 89%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Creative Commons // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Weddington, North Carolina

A historic Queen Anne style yellow home.

– Population: 11,000

– Median household income: $144,718

– Median home value: $476,400

– Median rent: $1,108

– Percent of people who own a home: 96%

– Area feel: Rural



aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#28. Gambier, Ohio

Gardens with a red bridge over water in a park.

– Population: 2,339

– Median household income: $78,864

– Median home value: $2,339

– Median rent: $670

– Percent of people who own a home: 63%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#27. Seabrook, Texas

An aerial view of homes on the ocean.

– Population: 13,849

– Median household income: $89,885

– Median home value: $267,000

– Median rent: $1,294

– Percent of people who own a home: 55%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bainbridge, Ohio

A small historic home turned into a dental museum.

– Population: 7,951

– Median household income: $111,703

– Median home value: $314,000

– Median rent: $3,501

– Percent of people who own a home: 92%

– Area feel: Suburban rural mix

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest



Canva

#25. Medina, Minnesota

A black mailbox in a flower bed on a residential street.

– Population: 6,549

– Median household income: $156,563

– Median home value: $547,900

– Median rent: $1,355

– Percent of people who own a home: 94%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Lynne Neuman // Shutterstock

#24. South Russell, Ohio

A sign entering South Russell with American flags lining the road.

– Population: 3,761

– Median household income: $133,750

– Median home value: $353,600

– Median rent: $1,738

– Percent of people who own a home: 97%

– Area feel: Rural



Canva

#23. Meadowbrook, Alabama

A large red brick home.

– Population: 10,110

– Median household income: $120,625

– Median home value: $293,200

– Median rent: $1,188

– Percent of people who own a home: 88%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Canva

#22. Longfellow, North Dakota

Small grey home with one car garage.

– Population: 2,625

– Median household income: $133,733

– Median home value: $292,961

– Median rent: $945

– Percent of people who own a home: 99%

– Area feel: Sparse urban



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Seven Fields, Pennsylvania

A winding street of row homes.

– Population: 2,762

– Median household income: $105,208

– Median home value: $323,700

– Median rent: $1,716

– Percent of people who own a home: 67%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Barrington Hills, Illinois

A farmhouse with a white fence in front holding a herd of horses.

– Population: 4,156

– Median household income: $157,414

– Median home value: $759,800

– Median rent: $2,732

– Percent of people who own a home: 93%

– Area feel: Rural



Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock

#19. Thiensville, Wisconsin

A group of motorcycles riding down a street.

– Population: 3,149

– Median household income: $73,846

– Median home value: $254,700

– Median rent: $1,051

– Percent of people who own a home: 68%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. Lookout Mountain, Georgia

A waterfall coming off of a tall mountain cliff, surrounded by Fall trees.

– Population: 1,629

– Median household income: $122,222

– Median home value: $372,000

– Median rent: $1,063

– Percent of people who own a home: 87%

– Area feel: Rural



Canva

#17. Larkin Charter Township, Michigan

A small gray house with a front porch and blooming plants in front.

– Population: 5,410

– Median household income: $114,318

– Median home value: $222,700

– Median rent: $1,078

– Percent of people who own a home: 97%

– Area feel: Rural



Erik Drost on Flickr // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Homes and farms spread out on a Fall colored hillside.

– Population: 19,692

– Median household income: $102,189

– Median home value: $260,900

– Median rent: $1,350

– Percent of people who own a home: 90%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: 30 things to look for when deciding where to retire



Canva

#15. Palm Valley, Florida

A park bench on a lawn lined with palm trees and blooming plants.

– Population: 20,540

– Median household income: $108,580

– Median home value: $492,200

– Median rent: $1,429

– Percent of people who own a home: 77%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nocatee, Florida

A wooden entrance sign to the Nocatee Preserve.

– Population: 16,914

– Median household income: $124,821

– Median home value: $419,400

– Median rent: $1,974

– Percent of people who own a home: 89%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Bill Eichelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fort Thomas, Kentucky

A small downtown street of historic buildings.

– Population: 16,335

– Median household income: $80,549

– Median home value: $230,300

– Median rent: $892

– Percent of people who own a home: 71%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Canva

#12. McMurray, Pennsylvania

A green table and chairs under an umbrella in a terraced backyard.

– Population: 4,167

– Median household income: $142,000

– Median home value: $331,000

– Median rent: $1,113

– Percent of people who own a home: 98%

– Area feel: Rural



Stas Walenga // Shutterstock

#11. Indian Springs Village, Alabama

A black mailbox on a road in Fall at sunset.

– Population: 2,618

– Median household income: $120,313

– Median home value: $400,000

– Median rent: null

– Percent of people who own a home: 94%

– Area feel: Rural

You may also like: Best big cities to live in America



James Meyer // Shutterstock

#10. Cedarburg, Wisconsin

An aerial view of a quaint town with homes on the river.

– Population: 11,592

– Median household income: $79,868

– Median home value: $325,300

– Median rent: $887

– Percent of people who own a home: 71%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



dansif // Shutterstock

#9. Brentwood, Tennessee

A stone mansion with a green lawn.

– Population: 42,700

– Median household income: $160,174

– Median home value: $682,100

– Median rent: $2,033

– Percent of people who own a home: 90%

– Area feel: Rural



Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lodi Township, Michigan

Rural homes with a pond in the front.

– Population: 6,551

– Median household income: $123,942

– Median home value: $6,551

– Median rent: $956

– Percent of people who own a home: 98%

– Area feel: Rural



kml100 // Shutterstock

#7. Mason, Ohio

A sunflower farm.

– Population: 33,592

– Median household income: $104,462

– Median home value: $313,400

– Median rent: $1,381

– Percent of people who own a home: 79%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



INvets // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Zionsville, Indiana

A front porch with an American flag.

– Population: 28,035

– Median household income: $137,265

– Median home value: $406,800

– Median rent: $1,408

– Percent of people who own a home: 85%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban

You may also like: Best lake towns to live in



Aaron of L.A. Photography // Shutterstock

#5. Brookfield, Wisconsin

Flags wave at a memorial park.

– Population: 38,626

– Median household income: $107,380

– Median home value: $331,500

– Median rent: $1,495

– Percent of people who own a home: 85%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



Tony Savino // Shutterstock

#4. Kohler, Wisconsin

A walkway through sand dunes.

– Population: 2,016

– Median household income: $98,500

– Median home value: $2,016

– Median rent: $1,125

– Percent of people who own a home: 91%

– Area feel: Rural



Porterhse // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Elm Grove, Wisconsin

Downtown and businesses on a main road in Elm Grove.

– Population: 6,156

– Median household income: $112,500

– Median home value: $395,500

– Median rent: $998

– Percent of people who own a home: 91%

– Area feel: Dense suburban



Canva

#2. Cherry Hill Estates, Kansas

Blooming flowers on a sidewalk by a white fence.

– Population: 424

– Median household income: $135,570

– Median home value: $297,330

– Median rent: null

– Percent of people who own a home: 97%

– Area feel: Sparse suburban



ArkansasNationalist // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Cave Springs, Arkansas

A small town street.

– Population: 4,859

– Median household income: $133,981

– Median home value: $305,300

– Median rent: $1,595

– Percent of people who own a home: 95%

– Area feel: Rural

You may also like: Best places to retire in America