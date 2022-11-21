Skip to Content
Stacker-Money
By
Published 11:42 PM

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. Even a half of a percentage point increase can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the last decade, homebuyers have locked in mortgage rates that are far more affordable than what’s suddenly on offer in today’s high rate environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price – home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-2021.

And yet there are still metro areas where home buyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the week ending 11/06/22. Metros where fewer than 12 homes were sold were excluded from this list. Metros are ranked based on the average sale to list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price.

In the first week of November 1,676 homes were sold across the 50 metro areas analyzed for a median sale price of just over $260,000.

You may also like: Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state


Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami, FL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.962
– Total homes sold: 420
– Median sale price: $485,000


huangcolin // Shutterstock

#49. Clearlake, CA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $282,500


WeaponizingArchitecture // Wikicommons

#48. Saginaw, MI metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
– Total homes sold: 36
– Median sale price: $143,500


rossograph // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Shelbyville, TN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $299,450


Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Utica, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.961
– Total homes sold: 37
– Median sale price: $182,500

You may also like: Best small towns to live in across America


Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#45. Jasper, IN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $224,500


Ulf Nammert // Shutterstock

#44. Port Angeles, WA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.960
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $464,500


Michael Deemer // Shutterstock

#43. Indiana, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.959
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $165,500


Soglad2005 // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Macon, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.958
– Total homes sold: 41
– Median sale price: $248,000


TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Farmington, MO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $159,900

You may also like: Best place to live in every state


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $737,500


Canva

#39. Muskogee, OK metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $149,200


Canva

#38. Mount Airy, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.957
– Total homes sold: 15
– Median sale price: $239,900


IanSkylake17 // Shutterstock

#37. Ashtabula, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $137,750


OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Bowling Green, KY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.956
– Total homes sold: 23
– Median sale price: $219,000

You may also like: Best places to retire in America


Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Evansville, IN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
– Total homes sold: 64
– Median sale price: $152,250


Jeffrey B. Banke // Shutterstock

#34. Gardnerville Ranchos, NV metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
– Total homes sold: 19
– Median sale price: $690,000


Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#33. Punta Gorda, FL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.955
– Total homes sold: 82
– Median sale price: $360,000


Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#32. Wenatchee, WA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $521,500


Renelibrary // Wikicommons

#31. Sherman, TX metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $291,500

You may also like: States with the lowest property taxes


Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#30. Hot Springs, AR metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
– Total homes sold: 21
– Median sale price: $245,000


IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Sterling, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.954
– Total homes sold: 15
– Median sale price: $103,000


Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Logan, UT metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
– Total homes sold: 24
– Median sale price: $462,500


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Cañon City, CO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $392,000


pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Erie, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
– Total homes sold: 46
– Median sale price: $149,950

You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago


Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jacksonville, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.953
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $124,750


Acroterion // Wikicommons

#24. Cumberland, MD metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
– Total homes sold: 21
– Median sale price: $120,000


Robert Lawton // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Peoria, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
– Total homes sold: 101
– Median sale price: $130,000


Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tullahoma, TN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.952
– Total homes sold: 24
– Median sale price: $270,000


Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock

#21. Corning, NY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
– Total homes sold: 15
– Median sale price: $166,900

You may also like: Can you guess these famous skylines?


Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Owensboro, KY metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.951
– Total homes sold: 23
– Median sale price: $190,000


Hot Furnace // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Athens, TX metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.950
– Total homes sold: 21
– Median sale price: $334,990


Stuart Monk // Shutterstock

#18. Key West, FL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.949
– Total homes sold: 22
– Median sale price: $805,000


Michael J. Kearney // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Clinton, IA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
– Total homes sold: 17
– Median sale price: $147,500


Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#16. Paragould, AR metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.948
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $161,500

You may also like: The richest town in every state


IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ottawa, IL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
– Total homes sold: 27
– Median sale price: $117,000


Roberto Galan // Shutterstock

#14. Poplar Bluff, MO metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
– Total homes sold: 13
– Median sale price: $180,000


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#13. Fergus Falls, MN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.947
– Total homes sold: 18
– Median sale price: $257,500


Public Domain

#12. Las Cruces, NM metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.946
– Total homes sold: 38
– Median sale price: $315,000


Alvin Feng // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sandpoint, ID metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.944
– Total homes sold: 17
– Median sale price: $580,000

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest


Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#10. Shelby, NC metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.940
– Total homes sold: 13
– Median sale price: $220,000


Canva

#9. Zanesville, OH metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.937
– Total homes sold: 15
– Median sale price: $140,000


Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gadsden, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.935
– Total homes sold: 19
– Median sale price: $205,000


Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Kendallville, IN metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.934
– Total homes sold: 14
– Median sale price: $262,000


Tc65306n // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pottsville, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.930
– Total homes sold: 35
– Median sale price: $101,100

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Hutchinson, KS metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.926
– Total homes sold: 16
– Median sale price: $154,900


Patrick Feller//Flickr

#4. Lake Charles, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
– Total homes sold: 32
– Median sale price: $215,500


Jumping Rocks // Getty Images

#3. Ardmore, OK metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.922
– Total homes sold: 26
– Median sale price: $136,000


Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rome, GA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.916
– Total homes sold: 19
– Median sale price: $170,000


ROBERT SBARRA // Shutterstock

#1. New Castle, PA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.898
– Total homes sold: 27
– Median sale price: $140,000

You may also like: These are best cities to raise a family in

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Money

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content