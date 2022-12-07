Skip to Content
Metros with the least housing inventory


Canva

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the least inventory of active listings, using Redfin‘s data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.

Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it’s necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.

Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#25. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.6
– Homes sold: 802
– Median sale price: $284,985


Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose, California

– Months of supply: 1.6
– Homes sold: 997
– Median sale price: $1,350,000


John Phelan // Wikimedia

#23. Rockford, Illinois

– Months of supply: 1.5
– Homes sold: 389
– Median sale price: $153,000


Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Syracuse, New York

– Months of supply: 1.5
– Homes sold: 658
– Median sale price: $195,000


Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greensboro, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.5
– Homes sold: 799
– Median sale price: $259,000

tweber1// Wikimedia

#20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.5
– Homes sold: 808
– Median sale price: $285,000


Kristin Nador // Flickr

#19. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Months of supply: 1.5
– Homes sold: 1,005
– Median sale price: $400,000


SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lincoln, Nebraska

– Months of supply: 1.4
– Homes sold: 373
– Median sale price: $270,000


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Months of supply: 1.4
– Homes sold: 504
– Median sale price: $225,000


Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#16. Anchorage, Alaska

– Months of supply: 1.4
– Homes sold: 546
– Median sale price: $360,000

Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wichita, Kansas

– Months of supply: 1.4
– Homes sold: 649
– Median sale price: $225,000


Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Roanoke, Virginia

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 344
– Median sale price: $260,000


Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 457
– Median sale price: $415,000


Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 610
– Median sale price: $240,700


Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Buffalo, New York

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 1,146
– Median sale price: $227,250

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 1,148
– Median sale price: $290,000


Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Richmond, Virginia

– Months of supply: 1.3
– Homes sold: 1,474
– Median sale price: $345,800


Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Evansville, Indiana

– Months of supply: 1.2
– Homes sold: 345
– Median sale price: $210,000


Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.2
– Homes sold: 430
– Median sale price: $226,000


Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jacksonville, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.2
– Homes sold: 506
– Median sale price: $250,000

Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#5. York, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.2
– Homes sold: 556
– Median sale price: $240,000


davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#4. Portland, Maine

– Months of supply: 1.2
– Homes sold: 721
– Median sale price: $450,500


John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1
– Homes sold: 499
– Median sale price: $300,000


Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, New York

– Months of supply: 0.9
– Homes sold: 1,065
– Median sale price: $205,000


Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#1. Florence, Alabama

– Months of supply: 0.1
– Homes sold: 2,779
– Median sale price: $119,000

