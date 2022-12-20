

States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades

A person filling out an income tax form.

Depending on where you live in the U.S., your state and local taxes may have shifted over the last year.

The feared decline in American spending at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic never fully materialized as stimulus and pandemic aid programs kept consumers buying and sending sales taxes into state and local government coffers.

But while the stimulus-fueled spending spree alleviated concerns about bringing in tax revenue for critical functions in local government, it also helped spur record inflation. Some states are adjusting taxes in response: Utah, for example, moved to reduce individual and corporate income tax rates for 2022.

Stacker examined data from the nonprofit Tax Foundation to see which states have recorded the biggest tax growth in the last four decades. States were ranked by the percentage-point change of each state’s effective tax rate from 1980 to 2022. Ties were broken by the growth from 2021. The overall per capita burden was used if those numbers were the same.

Effective tax rates were calculated by dividing the state and local taxes residents pay by the state’s share of the gross national product. Those taxes include property, sales, income, and other taxes recorded by the Census Bureau’s State and Local Government Finance division.

In 2022, the national average state-local tax burden is 11.2%, unchanged from the year before. “Tax burden” is a term used to describe the effective amount of taxes each person in a state pays its government. “State-local” refers to a combination of state and local tax rates, excluding federal taxes. It can account for income and the portion of corporate taxes shifted to consumers via increased costs or lower wages.

Twenty-one states—including Oregon, Colorado, Alaska, Maryland, and Georgia—have lowered effective state-local tax rates since 1980. In Alaska, taxes on oil extraction have ensured a large portion of state taxes are footed by the business activities of nonresidents. Residents of the other 30 states have seen tax rates increase as much as three percentage points in that timeframe.

States with the largest tax growth have high effective tax rates overall, largely due to high state spending and tax payments to out-of-state governments. In Connecticut, for example, residents pay taxes to neighboring New York, while states with large tourism industries like Vermont and Hawaii export tax burdens to the rest of the U.S.

Only one state has seen tax rates rise more in the last four decades than the residents of the lush Hawaiian islands with its high cost of living and people paying a 14% effective tax rate (about $8,400 in taxes per person annually). Continue reading to see which it is.

#51. Alaska

Boats and buildings in Sitka, Alaska.

– Change from 1980: -4.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.5 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 4.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $2,943



#50. Michigan

Downtown Traverse City, Michigan.

– Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,720



#49. North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota.

– Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.9 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.8%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,403



#48. District of Columbia

The Washington Monument and Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C.

– Change from 1980: -1.8 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.0%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $11,654



#47. Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin.

– Change from 1980: -1.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,231



#46. Georgia

A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

– Change from 1980: -1.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,862



#45. South Carolina

The scenic river view and waterfront houses in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

– Change from 1980: -0.8 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,596



#44. Arizona

Downtown Phoenix.

– Change from 1980: -0.7 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,156



#43. Massachusetts

The historic street clock in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

– Change from 1980: -0.6 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $9,405



#42. South Dakota

The western suburbs of Rapid City, South Dakota.

– Change from 1980: -0.5 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.4%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,196



#41. Wyoming

Casper, Wyoming.

– Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.8 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,691



#40. West Virginia

Charleston, West Virginia, at sunset.

– Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,479



#39. Oregon

Astoria, Oregon, overlooking the Astoria Megler Bridge as it crosses the Columbia River.

– Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.8%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,572



#38. Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee.

– Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,036



#37. Maryland

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

– Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.6 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.3%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,680



#36. Colorado

Mountain views in downtown Telluride, Colorado.

– Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.7%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,699



#35. North Carolina

An aerial view of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

– Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,299



#34. Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky, at night.

– Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,669



#33. Rhode Island

Old harbor in Newport, Rhode Island.

– Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.4%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,948



#32. Missouri

The St. Louis Gateway Arch in Missouri.

– Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,953



#31. Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

– Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,723



#30. Idaho

Boise, Idaho.

– Change from 1980: +0.2 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,402



#29. Oklahoma

US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

– Change from 1980: +0.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.0%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,527



#28. Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi.

– Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,220



#27. Florida

An aerial view of Boca Raton, Florida.

– Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,406



#26. Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa.

– Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,086



#25. Alabama

The Mobile, Alabama, skyline.

– Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,585



#24. Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska.

– Change from 1980: +0.7 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,720



#23. Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, at night.

– Change from 1980: +0.8 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.0%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,530



#22. New Mexico

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

– Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,835



#21. Montana

Billings, Montana.

– Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,795



#20. Texas

An aerial view of Austin, Texas, and Lady Bird Lake.

– Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,994



#19. Arkansas

A scenic suburb in Ozark, Arkansas.

– Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,031



#18. Indiana

Indianapolis.

– Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,030



#17. Utah

Homes in Highland, Utah, in a prime neighborhood with mountain and sky views.

– Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,750



#16. Washington

The Seattle skyline near sundown—featuring the Spack Needle and Mt. Rainier.

– Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,803



#15. Louisiana

New Orleans.

– Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $4,762



#14. New Hampshire

City Hall in downtown Concord, New Hampshire.

– Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,593



#13. New Jersey

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.2%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $9,648



#12. Minnesota

A street view of downtown Stillwater, Minnesota.

– Change from 1980: +1.2 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,763



#11. Maine

The waterfront in Portland, Maine.

– Change from 1980: +1.5 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,906



#10. Kansas

Wichita, Kansas.

– Change from 1980: +1.6 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $6,353



#9. Nevada

An aerial View of Carson City, Nevada.

– Change from 1980: +1.8 percentage points

– Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $5,554



#8. Delaware

An aerial view of downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

– Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,170



#7. California

The San Diego skyline, as viewed from Point Loma Island, California.

– Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $10,167



#6. Virginia

The skyline of Richmond, Virginia.

– Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.5%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,979



#5. Illinois

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– Change from 1980: +2.3 percentage points

– Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $8,390



#4. New York

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York.

– Change from 1980: +2.7 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.9%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $12,083



#3. Vermont

Montpelier, Vermont, in autumn.

– Change from 1980: +2.8 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.6%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $7,958



#2. Hawaii

Honolulu.

– Change from 1980: +3.1 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 14.1%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $8,410



#1. Connecticut

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut.

– Change from 1980: +4.9 percentage points

– Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points

– State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.4%

– State-local tax burden per capita: $12,151