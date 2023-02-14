

Best counties for retirees in America

There are more than 3,000 counties in the United States. Choosing the perfect one for retirement can be both exciting and stressful. The average American retires at age 62, but they’ve likely been exploring retirement options long before.

Anyone planning retirement may decide they want to live in the place they vacation every year, or that little town they found during their last cruise. They may choose to live where their grandchildren are, or where they can enjoy the activities they couldn’t when they were working. But maybe they have no idea where they want to go. Or maybe they have a list of 10 potential candidates, and can’t decide. They’ve come to the right place.

Stacker took some of the legwork out of the research. It compiled a list of the best places to live using 2022 data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including weather, entertainment, and cost of living. A maximum of 10 counties from each state were included, so there’s a good mix from around the country.

Whether a retiree is most interested in maximum sunshine, coastal splendor, championship golf, or endless shopping, this list will have options for every taste—and budget. How about a coastal home near the top of Michigan, with quick access to world-famous fudge? Or maybe something on the west coast of Florida, with loads of restaurants, and a nearby cruise port? Not feeling those? There’s a place in Tennessee with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of wine and charming shops to go along with it.

However big or small the activity, needs, or budget, retirees will find the perfect county to retire to in this list—or at least pick out a new vacation destination.

#75. Lincoln County, Maine

– Population: 35,065

– Median home value: $233,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $855 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $62,121

For a boater’s paradise, explore Lincoln County, and enjoy whale watching, lighthouses, and leaf peeping. Grab a lobster roll or a steamy cup of clam chowder before heading out on each new exploration.



#74. Prairie County, Arkansas

– Population: 8,306

– Median home value: $80,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $690 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $47,335

A mixture of rolling hills and rich, flat farmland, Prairie County is 50 miles east of Little Rock. It offers affordable housing with easy access to modern amenities.



#73. Charlevoix County, Michigan

– Population: 26,109

– Median home value: $188,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $786 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $63,508

Charlevoix County is in northern Michigan between Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix, with great beaches on both and popular with tourists. There are plenty of opportunities to go kayaking, sailing, or fly fishing on the Jordan River. Downtown Charlevoix is chock full of small-town charm, with fudge shops, antiques, and art galleries. On a winter Friday, try a candlelight hike at Mount McSauba, arriving at a welcoming fire and hot chocolate.



#72. Stone County, Missouri

– Population: 31,018

– Median home value: $193,800 (84% own)

– Median rent: $781 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $54,320

Stone County is home to Branson, Missouri, and all of the recreational and entertainment amenities it offers.



#71. Washington County, Kansas

– Population: 5,531

– Median home value: $87,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $526 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $53,491

An agricultural area comprising 12 small villages, Washington County prides itself on the fact that it doesn’t have stop lights, and when you go out to eat, it’s home-cooked. Settle in and take comfort in a place that feels good, just the way it is.



#70. Thayer County, Nebraska

– Population: 5,053

– Median home value: $78,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $646 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $56,111

If you enjoy a good porch swing, Thayer County has the “World’s Largest Covered Porch Swing.” That’s not all the county offers, though. There’s also a Senior Center with dedicated services for seniors, a regional airport, lots of community organizations, and plenty of parks.



#69. Cape May County, New Jersey

– Population: 95,488

– Median home value: $318,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,197 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $76,237

Cape May County is New Jersey’s southernmost county, much of it on the Cape May Peninsula. It was formally created in 1692 and borders the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Delaware Bay on the other. The population surges in the summer as families flock to the Jersey Shore for birding and other outdoor activities, shopping, antiquing, biking, hiking, golf, and visiting wineries.



#68. Chatham County, North Carolina

– Population: 75,070

– Median home value: $325,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $888 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $76,791

Popular cities in Chatham County include Pittsboro, Chapel Hill, and Cary. The county offers easy access to big-city amenities, such as hospitals, banks, and restaurants. There are food tours, wineries, golf, wildlife sanctuaries, and no shortage of outdoor activities.



#67. Greene County, Georgia

– Population: 18,461

– Median home value: $250,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $771 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $65,759

Elegant homes and churches abound in Greene County. Historic Downtown Greensboro and Lake Oconee attract locals and tourists year-round. Visitors and locals alike enjoy world-class golf resorts and spas.



#66. Henry County, Tennessee

– Population: 32,298

– Median home value: $110,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $681 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $43,444

If you’ve ever wanted to travel through France, you can visit the Eiffel Tower every day in Henry County. Its town of Paris boasts a large replica of the famously photographed structure. As you’d expect, you’ll also find a historic district, winery, and charming shops galore to keep you busy.



#65. Cleburne County, Arkansas

– Population: 24,848

– Median home value: $139,200 (78% own)

– Median rent: $752 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $48,400

Home to popular Heber Springs, with loads of water activities and trails, Cleburne County also offers several golf courses, one of which is carved out of the Ozark Mountains. The Nature State will draw you in, and make you feel at home.



#64. Delaware County, Oklahoma

– Population: 40,688

– Median home value: $128,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $770 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $46,588

Enjoy world-class fishing and water sports on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, or hop on nearby Route 66 and explore its famous landmarks. The low cost of living and interesting activities will keep you entertained in Delaware County.



#63. Fayette County, Georgia

– Population: 117,828

– Median home value: $309,300 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,482 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $96,084

A film-industry center known as the Hollywood of the South, Fayette County is part of the greater Atlanta metropolitan area. If you’re looking for a thriving community that still has its Southern charm, look here.



#62. Mathews County, Virginia

– Population: 8,548

– Median home value: $283,300 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,063 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $73,229

Quaint waterfront cottages, charming bed-and-breakfasts, and wraparound porches overlooking the glorious Chesapeake Bay. What more could you ask for? How about local art galleries, seaside cafes serving the freshest of seafood, and sunset walks on your favorite beach?



#61. Northumberland County, Virginia

– Population: 11,965

– Median home value: $282,600 (89% own)

– Median rent: $977 (11% rent)

– Median household income: $61,291

Northumberland County is inside a peninsula that borders the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers and the Chesapeake Bay—438 miles of shoreline. The county is known for being tax-friendly, low-stress, and rich in history—George Washington was born here.



#60. Oconee County, South Carolina

– Population: 77,932

– Median home value: $169,900 (74% own)

– Median rent: $801 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $52,842

With 90,000 acres of protected forests, 29 waterfalls, trophy fishing, bicycling, and more, you’ll always have an adventure waiting in Oconee County.



#59. Mitchell County, Kansas

– Population: 5,884

– Median home value: $93,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $610 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $49,250

Home to interesting landmarks, such as the “World’s Largest Ball of Twine,” a replica of the Statue of Liberty, and a castle-inspired service station, Mitchell County is full of unique things to do and see, paired with an affordable cost of living.



#58. Haskell County, Texas

– Population: 5,420

– Median home value: $59,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $768 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $48,432

With a population of just under 6,000, Haskell County offers small-town living on a budget. Located under 200 miles from the bigger cities of Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, and Lubbock, residents have easy access to all Texas has to offer.



#57. Cumberland County, Tennessee

– Population: 60,568

– Median home value: $168,800 (79% own)

– Median rent: $750 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,630

No state property tax and no state tax on pensions. Those are just two of the perks you’ll receive in Tennessee. Referred to as the “Golf Capital of Tennessee,” Cumberland County offers beautiful scenery, numerous museums, and plenty of shopping.



#56. Lauderdale County, Alabama

– Population: 93,342

– Median home value: $154,800 (67% own)

– Median rent: $701 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $50,000

Life in the Alabama Shoals is Southern living at its best. Resting on the banks of the Tennessee River, there’s a rich music heritage and comfortable vibe, which spills over into the downtown areas, historic homes, and numerous activities throughout Lauderdale County.



#55. Washington County, Virginia

– Population: 53,997

– Median home value: $163,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $737 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $54,737

Whether you’re in the mood to shop at the weekly farmers market, go fishing on the lake, or walk a nearby trail, you’ll find serene splendor in Washington County. The close-knit community makes visitors and residents alike feel welcome and supported.



#54. Middlesex County, Virginia

– Population: 10,686

– Median home value: $265,200 (84% own)

– Median rent: $939 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $63,782

Feel like a tourist in Middlesex County when you take advantage of the local trolley, pick crabs at the seafood shop, or indulge in a sundae at the 1950s-style soda fountain counter. Enjoy the marina, join a civic organization, and make yourself at home.



#53. Hutchinson County, South Dakota

– Population: 7,412

– Median home value: $119,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $612 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $62,448

If you enjoy hunting, you’ll like the options available for pheasant, duck, geese, and deer hunting in Hutchinson County. Other recreational activities, such as tennis, trapshooting, and swimming, are also available.



#52. Dickinson County, Iowa

– Population: 17,536

– Median home value: $211,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $872 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $65,215

Considered Iowa’s resort region, Dickinson County offers endless water activities, trails, golf, mini-golf, an amusement park, museums, and more. Annual events, weekly farmers markets, and trivia nights keep things lively.



#51. Emmet County, Michigan

– Population: 33,946

– Median home value: $217,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $913 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $63,488

Located at the “tip of the mitt,” Emmet County puts you in a perfect location for hopping on a ferry and grabbing some world-famous fudge at Mackinac Island. You can also tour a few lighthouses, or just sit back and enjoy all four seasons from the ideal vantage point.



#50. Kerr County, Texas

– Population: 52,411

– Median home value: $212,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $985 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $62,204

The capital of Texas Hill Country, Kerr County is 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. It offers numerous venues to stay active, such as a sports complex, community pool, tennis center, country club, and numerous parks.



#49. Roscommon County, Michigan

– Population: 23,458

– Median home value: $118,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $738 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $46,218

There’s something for everyone in Roscommon County. You’ll find Houghton Lake, one of the largest resort areas in the state. Summer and winter activities are equally popular, so bring your snowshoes and join the fun.



#48. Loudon County, Tennessee

– Population: 54,349

– Median home value: $238,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $893 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $66,151

Just west of Knoxville, Loudon County offers proximity to modern conveniences while keeping the immediate surroundings peaceful. A regional airport is just a 30-minute drive away for holiday visits from friends and family.



#47. Bandera County, Texas

– Population: 20,839

– Median home value: $220,200 (88% own)

– Median rent: $963 (12% rent)

– Median household income: $64,495

Bandera County is in Texas’ legendary Hill Country, northwest of San Antonio. The “Cowboy Capital of the World” offers numerous dude ranches where you can practice your skills in the saddle or watch a rodeo. Visit a honky-tonk and try out your dance moves. The county got its name from its role as a staging area for the last of the cattle drives of the late 1800s.



#46. Roanoke County, Virginia

– Population: 96,303

– Median home value: $215,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,029 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $74,622

State-of-the-art health care, top-notch libraries, malls, boutiques, hundreds of restaurants, and endless recreation are just some of the perks offered to residents of Roanoke County.



#45. Atchison County, Missouri

– Population: 5,312

– Median home value: $87,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $554 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $53,867

Located halfway between Kansas City, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska, Atchison County is a unique mix of nostalgia and modern conveniences. Enjoy antique shops, gorgeous fall foliage, and city parks throughout.



#44. Garland County, Arkansas

– Population: 99,694

– Median home value: $145,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $827 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $49,985

Home to cities like Hot Springs, Garland County offers retirees an affordable cost of living, top-notch health care facilities, 11 championship golf courses, a flourishing economy, an active arts scene, and several lakes for fishing and boating.



#43. San Augustine County, Texas

– Population: 7,964

– Median home value: $72,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $689 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $43,130

San Augustine, 20 miles from the Texas-Louisiana border, was founded in 1833, making it one of the oldest towns in Texas. It’s surrounded by the Sabine National Forest and the Angelina National Forest. Among its historical sites is the Mission Nuestra Senora de los Dolores de los Ais or Mission Dolores, a Spanish mission built in 1721. It has no remaining historic structures but can be explored in museums and walking trails.



#42. Lyon County, Kentucky

– Population: 8,700

– Median home value: $149,600 (86% own)

– Median rent: $653 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $55,203

A third of Lyon County lies in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, which attracts more than 1 million visitors each year. You’ll enjoy affordable home prices in one of the most sought-after nature areas, offering hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and wildlife watching.



#41. Rabun County, Georgia

– Population: 16,731

– Median home value: $190,800 (77% own)

– Median rent: $836 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $48,652

Miles of hiking trails, three lakes, Tallulah Gorge, and the scenic Chattooga River draw visitors and newcomers to Rabun County. Take in a waterfall, try a new restaurant, or sit on a park bench and finish a book. It’s easy to relax here.



#40. Pamlico County, North Carolina

– Population: 12,293

– Median home value: $166,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $760 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $52,124

Pamlico County provides easy access to beaches, golf, the Pamlico River, and the Intracoastal Waterway. The area has low taxes, great weather, and a vibrant and growing retiree community.



#39. Talbot County, Maryland

– Population: 37,510

– Median home value: $337,200 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,195 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $79,349

Featuring 600 miles of pristine Chesapeake Bay coastline, Talbot County is located on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Small towns and bayside villages will charm you, while seasonal art and music festivals will keep you entertained.



#38. Aransas County, Texas

– Population: 24,149

– Median home value: $184,900 (79% own)

– Median rent: $914 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $51,509

Located on the southeast coast of Texas, Aransas County is home to cities such as Corpus Christi and Rockport. Residents enjoy a small-town feel, friendly neighbors, ample water activities, and vibrant tourist seasons.



#37. Sullivan County, Tennessee

– Population: 157,843

– Median home value: $152,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $728 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $49,661

Home to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol Motor Speedway, and numerous parks offering trails and waterways for hiking, camping, boating, and fishing, there’s always something to do in Sullivan County.



#36. Leelanau County, Michigan

– Population: 22,251

– Median home value: $303,200 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,009 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $72,709

If you love the water and are looking for a truly gorgeous place to live, Leelanau County boasts the second-highest amount of water area of any county in the United States. It’s surrounded by lakes and has 33 lakes within it. On the west side, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was once voted the most beautiful place in America.



#35. Hood County, Texas

– Population: 60,521

– Median home value: $219,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,105 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $75,851

Lakes, historic districts, restaurants, and festivals are big draws in Hood County. Granbury, a popular city for retirees where 30% of its residents are seniors, offers a small, historic community that still holds bingo on Friday nights.



#34. Izard County, Arkansas

– Population: 13,653

– Median home value: $87,900 (78% own)

– Median rent: $578 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $45,318

Izard County offers residents a small-town, simple life, with locally owned stores, and no alcohol sales. A dozen lakes dot the area, drawing people out to walk, fish, and enjoy nature.



#33. Greenwood County, Kansas

– Population: 6,049

– Median home value: $67,600 (77% own)

– Median rent: $604 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $46,783

One hour east of Wichita, Greenwood County is highlighted by rolling hills and tall grass prairie. The cost of living and the crime rate is low, while sunny days are above the national average.



#32. Llano County, Texas

– Population: 21,246

– Median home value: $246,600 (79% own)

– Median rent: $896 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $62,839

Located smack-dab in the middle of Texas, Llano County has become known as the deer and bluebonnet capital of Texas. The Colorado and Llano rivers flow through the county, attracting wildlife and creating a peaceful environment.



#31. Union County, Georgia

– Population: 24,183

– Median home value: $215,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $687 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $52,509

Located at the top of Georgia, Union County is often referred to as the mountain county as it is home to the tallest mountain in the state, Brasstown Bald. Don’t be surprised if it snows a few days during the winter, but the rest of the year is mild and comfortable.



#30. Camden County, Missouri

– Population: 43,053

– Median home value: $221,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $743 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $55,717

Home to Lake of the Ozarks, Camden County offers beautiful landscapes, endless water activities, hiking trails, shopping, and retirement communities that can access it all.



#29. Barnstable County, Massachusetts

– Population: 227,942

– Median home value: $445,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,408 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $82,619

Barnstable County includes Cape Cod and its associated islands. There are tons of resort and residential communities along the Cape, some more lively than others. Visit a lighthouse, take in an art class, bike along the beach, or schedule a tennis match. Enjoy it all while breathing in the fresh sea air.



#28. Sharp County, Arkansas

– Population: 17,243

– Median home value: $77,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $569 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $37,361

Located in Northern Arkansas, Sharp County is a peaceful place with friendly people and rolling hills. It’s home to Cave City, located above an underground body of water called the Crystal River.



#27. Macon County, North Carolina

– Population: 36,532

– Median home value: $176,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $771 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $48,169

Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, Macon County maintains a comfortable temperature year-round. Visit one of several waterfalls, enjoy some Southern fare at a local restaurant, or just take a stroll.



#26. Sabine County, Texas

– Population: 9,974

– Median home value: $114,300 (86% own)

– Median rent: $686 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $41,308

Located on the east side of Texas, bordering Louisiana, Sabine County has been designated as a Certified Retirement Community, proving that it meets the living, volunteer, health, entertainment, education, and safety needs of its senior citizens and visitors.



#25. Wood County, Texas

– Population: 44,615

– Median home value: $153,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $833 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $58,418

Popular cities for retirees in Wood County are Mineola and Winnsboro. Both are diverse, small towns with supportive communities where you find a mix of new families and retirees.



#24. Henderson County, North Carolina

– Population: 115,613

– Median home value: $251,800 (75% own)

– Median rent: $960 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $59,928

Home to cities like Hendersonville and Saluda, Henderson County offers an array of antique shops, boutiques, and Victorian-era homes. If you enjoy outdoor activities, you can explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or visit a number of local festivals each year.



#23. Sussex County, Delaware

– Population: 234,045

– Median home value: $285,100 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,101 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $68,886

The southernmost county of Delaware, Sussex County is also the largest in the state. There are saltwater and freshwater wetlands, miles of beaches, and the 10,000-acre Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, boasting nearly 300 species of birds.



#22. Baxter County, Arkansas

– Population: 41,476

– Median home value: $138,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $748 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $43,530

Baxter County is surrounded by two lakes and three rivers, including the popular Buffalo National River, the first national river in the United States. Perfect for those who want to slow down and enjoy life, Baxter County is a safe and quiet place for nature lovers.



#21. Polk County, North Carolina

– Population: 19,413

– Median home value: $228,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $870 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $55,058

Located southeast of Asheville, Polk County is small-town living at its best. Nestled against the Blue Ridge Mountains, the town of Tryon offers equestrian activities and fine art, while nearby Saluda is famous for sitting atop the Norfolk Southern Railway’s steep Saluda Grade.



#20. Lancaster County, Virginia

– Population: 10,916

– Median home value: $241,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $890 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $64,460

Boasting 180 miles of shoreline, Lancaster County has the Chesapeake Bay at its east and the Rappahannock River to the south and west. Enjoy a mild climate and scenic views from every angle.



#19. Georgetown County, South Carolina

– Population: 62,992

– Median home value: $199,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $998 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $55,719

If coastal charm and fascinating history are what you’re after, look to Georgetown County. Popular destinations like Pawleys Island and Georgetown offer walkable downtowns and vibrant waterfronts for endless activity.



#18. Horry County, South Carolina

– Population: 344,865

– Median home value: $199,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,033 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $54,688

Located in the easternmost section of South Carolina, Horry County is home to popular vacation destinations, such as Myrtle Beach and Conway. There’s no shortage of resorts and retirement communities in this East Coast county that continues to attract newcomers.



#17. Brewster County, Texas

– Population: 9,501

– Median home value: $181,700 (60% own)

– Median rent: $728 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $48,679

Bordering Mexico on the west side of Texas, Brewster County is the largest county in the state. You’ll enjoy small towns, friendly people, breathtaking scenery, and authentic Mexican food.



#16. Moore County, North Carolina

– Population: 98,618

– Median home value: $247,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $958 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $67,440

Just 75 miles from Charlotte International Airport, Moore County offers luxury resort living, a golf-lovers paradise, a large equestrian community, and musical arts.



#15. James City County, Virginia

– Population: 77,733

– Median home value: $352,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,248 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $94,907

Southeastern Virginia is a great area for history buffs, with easy access to Colonial Williamsburg, Norfolk, Yorktown, and Jamestown. There are upscale retirement communities and antique homes to choose from, and always new people to meet, as tourists breeze through to explore the area’s historic sites.



#14. Worcester County, Maryland

– Population: 52,322

– Median home value: $279,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,068 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $71,262

Located on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Worcester County is popular for its reasonable prices and laid-back atmosphere. It’s home to Salisbury University, which attracts restaurants, small businesses, and a number of cultural activities.



#13. Beaufort County, South Carolina

– Population: 186,007

– Median home value: $328,500 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,279 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $74,199

Home to 25% of America’s coastal marshlands, you may recognize Beaufort County if you’ve ever seen the movies “Forrest Gump,” “The Prince of Tides,” or “The Big Chill,” which were all filmed here. The county also features historic Civil War sites, fishing, boating, golf, art galleries, and museums.



#12. Brunswick County, North Carolina

– Population: 133,789

– Median home value: $238,800 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,071 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $64,400

The southernmost county in North Carolina, Brunswick County is home to places like Bald Head Island, Southport, and Carolina Shores. The county is a popular filming location, and you’ll never go hungry, with plenty of Calabash-style fried-seafood buffets dotting the area.



#11. Carteret County, North Carolina

– Population: 67,944

– Median home value: $237,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $938 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $61,805

The Crystal Coast of North Carolina offers plentiful beaches, fresh seafood, fishing, boating, paddle boarding, and walking trails, all wrapped up with small-town charm and coastal-city vibes.



#10. Citrus County, Florida

– Population: 151,888

– Median home value: $158,800 (84% own)

– Median rent: $914 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $48,664

Citrus County was created in 1887, named for its citrus trees. Today it boasts a variety of shops, water sports, golfing, and restaurants. The Withlacoochee State Trail is blocks from downtown Inverness, walkable, and friendly to bicyclists.



#9. Brevard County, Florida

– Population: 601,573

– Median home value: $235,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $63,632

With the Space Coast and Disney Cruise Line docks close by, Brevard County offers exciting options for retirees. When locals aren’t watching rockets launch from Kennedy Space Center, or planning their next cruise, they have miles of beaches and plenty of outdoor and indoor activities from which to choose.



#8. Sumter County, Florida

– Population: 127,335

– Median home value: $280,100 (87% own)

– Median rent: $1,055 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $63,323

Situated 85 miles northeast of Tampa, Sumter County is big on agritourism, history, biking, trail walking, fishing, and shopping. There’s always something to do or explore there.



#7. Martin County, Florida

– Population: 158,323

– Median home value: $306,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,214 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $69,769

Located on the Treasure Coast of Florida, Martin County offers fishing, water sports, and natural beauty all around. The St. Lucie Inlet is one of the most bio-diverse estuaries in the United States, showcasing more than 800 different species of fish within a 10-mile radius.



#6. Charlotte County, Florida

– Population: 184,837

– Median home value: $226,700 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,094 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $57,887

Halfway between Fort Myers and Sarasota, you’ll find Charlotte County, nestled in Charlotte Harbor. If you love fishing, sailing, or just hanging out at the beach, Charlotte County, with its marina and long stretches of shoreline, is the place to be.



#5. Pinellas County, Florida

– Population: 957,989

– Median home value: $238,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,237 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $60,451

Located on the west central coast, Pinellas County offers miles and miles of beach activities, shopping, restaurants, and a Salvador Dali museum. Popular cities within the county include St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, and Clearwater. Tampa International Airport is nearby for quick getaways.



#4. Lee County, Florida

– Population: 752,251

– Median home value: $248,300 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,307 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $63,235

Home to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island, Lee County is situated on the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine State. Residents enjoy 50 golf courses, beaches, shopping, and an easy two-hour drive to the cruise ports in Tampa or Fort Lauderdale.



#3. Highlands County, Florida

– Population: 101,174

– Median home value: $131,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $839 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $46,895

Filled with 113 lakes and waterways, more than 20 parks, and lower-than-average home prices and crime, Highlands County is a relaxing getaway with Southern hospitality.



#2. Indian River County, Florida

– Population: 158,002

– Median home value: $242,100 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,086 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $61,594

On the central east coast of Florida, Indian River County offers endless water activities, nature preserves, historic districts, art galleries, and shopping. Retirement communities, complete with all the best amenities, are located throughout the county.



#1. Sarasota County, Florida

– Population: 429,336

– Median home value: $286,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,415 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $69,490

Located on the west coast of Florida, Sarasota County offers everything the modern retiree is seeking. Shopping, golfing, hiking, beaches, and arts and culture are never in short supply here.