How much tax preparers earn in each state
A person using a calculator to complete a tax form.
Tax season is upon us, and while it’s certainly a stressful time for all Americans, tax preparers are in the busiest part of their year.
It’s a difficult job requiring top-notch organization, attention to detail, and familiarity with computer programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 83,000 tax preparers nationwide earn a median salary of $46,290.
Median wages vary significantly by state, so if you’re considering pursuing tax preparation as a career, you should also consider where you want to live.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank tax preparer earnings in every state. Delaware and Rhode Island were excluded from the analysis, as data was unavailable. Tax preparers prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses; the bureau’s job categorization excludes accountants and auditors.
To qualify for a career as a tax preparer, you’ll typically need an associate degree or training at a vocational school, though you might be able to score a role with just a high school diploma. There are also a variety of certifications available that you can use to help boost your business—and potentially your income. These include Certified Income Tax Preparer and Enrolled Agent, among others.
If you’re good with numbers, reliably keep track of important information, and are comfortable on a computer, a career as a tax preparer could be a good choice for you.
#48. Alabama
The Mobile skyline as seen at dusk.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 860 (4.46 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $13.61
– Median annual wage: $28,320
#47. Mississippi
A parking garage and buildings in downtown Jackson.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 720 (6.53 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $13.90
– Median annual wage: $28,900
#46. West Virginia
An aerial view of New River Gorge, West Virginia.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 480 (7.34 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $13.95
– Median annual wage: $29,010
#45. Kentucky
Downtown Louisville as seen at night.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 770 (4.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $13.95
– Median annual wage: $29,020
#44. Tennessee
Cars parked along the street in Johnson City.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.26
– Median annual wage: $29,670
#42. Arkansas (tie)
A scenic suburb in Ozark.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1100 (9.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.52
– Median annual wage: $30,190
#42. Missouri (tie)
The St. Louis Gateway Arch in Missouri.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1260 (4.61 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.51
– Median annual wage: $30,190
#41. Louisiana
New Orleans near the water at dusk.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1040 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.55
– Median annual wage: $30,260
#40. Georgia
A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2660 (6.07 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.64
– Median annual wage: $30,450
#38. Iowa (tie)
An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 650 (4.35 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.98
– Median annual wage: $31,150
#38. Ohio (tie)
Columbus’ skyline as seen on a sunny day from across the Scioto River.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2200 (4.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $14.98
– Median annual wage: $31,150
#37. New Mexico
Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 400 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $16.69
– Median annual wage: $34,720
#36. Oklahoma
Buildings along U.S. Route 66 in Oklahoma.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1130 (7.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $17.02
– Median annual wage: $35,400
#35. South Carolina
The scenic river view and waterfront houses in North Myrtle Beach.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (9.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $17.31
– Median annual wage: $36,000
#34. Florida
An aerial view of Boca Raton’s coastline.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 6880 (8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $17.51
– Median annual wage: $36,410
#33. Nebraska
Train tracks as seen outside Omaha at night.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 470 (4.9 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $17.79
– Median annual wage: $37,000
#32. Kansas
A large home in Kansas.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 780 (5.79 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $17.93
– Median annual wage: $37,290
#31. North Carolina
An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1950 (4.41 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $18.14
– Median annual wage: $37,720
#30. Hawaii
The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.
– Total tax preparer jobs: Not available
– Median hourly wage: $18.27
– Median annual wage: $37,990
#29. Connecticut
Hartford’s skyline as seen from a distance.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 840 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $18.31
– Median annual wage: $38,080
#28. Virginia
The skyline of Richmond at sunset.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2060 (5.49 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $18.43
– Median annual wage: $38,330
#27. South Dakota
The western suburbs of Rapid City.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 340 (8.13 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $18.78
– Median annual wage: $39,070
#26. Pennsylvania
A neighborhood in Pennsylvania.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2960 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $20.48
– Median annual wage: $42,600
#25. Maryland
Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1560 (6.11 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $20.56
– Median annual wage: $42,760
#24. Indiana
An aerial view of Indianapolis at sunset.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1740 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.40
– Median annual wage: $46,600
#23. Wisconsin
A residential neighborhood in Bayview.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1590 (5.76 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.42
– Median annual wage: $46,640
#22. Montana
Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 310 (6.69 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.48
– Median annual wage: $46,770
#20. Illinois (tie)
Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2490 (4.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.55
– Median annual wage: $46,910
#20. Vermont (tie)
Buildings lining a street in downtown Burlington.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 130 (4.51 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.55
– Median annual wage: $46,910
#19. Maine
The waterfront with ferry’s docked in Portland.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 310 (5.29 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.62
– Median annual wage: $47,040
#18. Oregon
Portland at sunset with a mountain in the background.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1420 (7.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.69
– Median annual wage: $47,180
#17. Arizona
A highway leading into downtown Phoenix.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 2140 (7.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.72
– Median annual wage: $47,270
#15. Idaho (tie)
Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 390 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.75
– Median annual wage: $47,320
#15. Nevada (tie)
An aerial View of Carson City.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 600 (4.67 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.75
– Median annual wage: $47,320
#14. New York
A street-level view of New York City at night.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 6610 (7.62 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $22.84
– Median annual wage: $47,510
#13. North Dakota
Buildings in Fargo as seen at night.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 150 (3.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $23.06
– Median annual wage: $47,960
#12. Utah
Salt Lake City as seen from afar on a sunny day.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 750 (4.84 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $23.16
– Median annual wage: $48,170
#11. Michigan
An aerial view of downtown Deroit at dusk.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1500 (3.7 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $23.18
– Median annual wage: $48,210
#10. Washington
An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (5.93 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $23.35
– Median annual wage: $48,560
#9. New Hampshire
The skyline in downtown Manchester at dusk.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 570 (9.04 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $23.35
– Median annual wage: $48,570
#8. California
A road leading into Silicon Valley.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 8310 (5.03 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $24.71
– Median annual wage: $51,400
#7. New Jersey
An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1620 (4.21 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $25.89
– Median annual wage: $53,850
#6. Minnesota
A neighborhood in Minneapolis.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1360 (4.96 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $26.78
– Median annual wage: $55,700
#5. Colorado
An aerial view of downtown Denver on a sunny day.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1780 (6.8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $27.17
– Median annual wage: $56,510
#4. Texas
An aerial view of Austin and Lady Bird Lake.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 9980 (8.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $28.57
– Median annual wage: $59,430
#3. Wyoming
Buildings in Casper as seen at night.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 60 (2.3 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $28.94
– Median annual wage: $60,190
#2. Massachusetts
An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.
– Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.1 per 10,000 jobs statewide)
– Median hourly wage: $29.25
– Median annual wage: $60,840
#1. Alaska
A historic residential neighborhood in Ketchikan.
– Total tax preparer jobs: Not available
– Median hourly wage: $38.20
– Median annual wage: $79,450