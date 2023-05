Canva

Private workers in these industries had the biggest pay raises over the past year

People working in a TV studio.

Workers have had the advantage over employers in recent years—for the first time in about two decades. The presence of more job openings than unemployed people has meant many businesses have had to offer higher pay, better benefits, and other perks to draw in workers.

On average, private sector wages increased 4.3% in the year from March 2022 to March 2023. That wage increase was outpaced by inflation, which rose 5% in that same period, though it is slowing. In April, inflation was slightly lower, at 4.9%.

Among the most lucrative fields for workers have been industries that bounced back from the coronavirus pandemic, top among them the travel and energy sectors.

International travel in 2022 reached 63% of the level in 2019—the year before the pandemic began—and global tourism is expected to improve even more in 2023, though economic uncertainty could change that projection.

As far as energy, restrictions on businesses reduced demand during the pandemic. But demand returned to pre-pandemic levels quickly as countries emerged from lockdowns. Average wages rose in the oil and gas sector—particularly in Texas, for example.

Just six of the 80 industries included in the analysis saw wage decreases over the year.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compare 80 industries and find the ones with the largest pay increases from March 2022 to March 2023. Some percentages that appear to be ties are not at more precise decimal values. The analysis also shows the monthly change in pay.



#50. General merchandise retailers

A worker handing paper bags to two customers.

– March 2023 average wage: $20.74 per hour

– Annual change: +4.1%

– Monthly change: -1.3%



#49. Telecommunications

An engineer repairing a desert telephone line.

– March 2023 average wage: $42.07 per hour

– Annual change: +4.3%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#48. Couriers and messengers

A package courier carrying boxes while squinting in the sunlight.

– March 2023 average wage: $24.00 per hour

– Annual change: +4.3%

– Monthly change: -0.5%



#47. Hospitals

Doctors walking down a hospital hallway.

– March 2023 average wage: $40.46 per hour

– Annual change: +4.5%

– Monthly change: +0.4%



#46. Warehousing and storage

Warehouse workers speaking with a supervisor.

– March 2023 average wage: $23.31 per hour

– Annual change: +4.5%

– Monthly change: +1.5%



#45. Apparel manufacturing

A seamstress working in a textile factory.

– March 2023 average wage: $24.48 per hour

– Annual change: +4.7%

– Monthly change: +1.0%



#44. Fabricated metal product manufacturing

Metal and plasma at a metal fabricating facility.

– March 2023 average wage: $29.78 per hour

– Annual change: +4.7%

– Monthly change: +0.3%



#43. Nursing and residential care facilities

A nurse measuring a patient’s blood pressure.

– March 2023 average wage: $23.98 per hour

– Annual change: +4.8%

– Monthly change: +0.4%



#42. Museums, historical sites, and similar institutions

A museum guide explaining an exhibit to a group of students and their teacher.

– March 2023 average wage: $28.01 per hour

– Annual change: +4.9%

– Monthly change: -0.1%



#41. Machinery manufacturing

A manufacturing engineer operating machinery at a factory.

– March 2023 average wage: $33.78 per hour

– Annual change: +4.9%

– Monthly change: +0.4%



#40. Architectural, engineering, and related services

An architect taking measurements using a model.

– March 2023 average wage: $46.35 per hour

– Annual change: +5.0%

– Monthly change: +0.5%



#39. Utilities

A utility worker fixing a broken water main.

– March 2023 average wage: $49.23 per hour

– Annual change: +5.0%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#38. Amusement, gambling, and recreation industries

A dealer running a table at a casino.

– March 2023 average wage: $22.83 per hour

– Annual change: +5.1%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#37. Health and personal care retailers

Shelves of vitamins in a retail location.

– March 2023 average wage: $28.71 per hour

– Annual change: +5.2%

– Monthly change: +0.5%



#36. Real estate

A real estate agent speaking with a client outside a home.

– March 2023 average wage: $33.74 per hour

– Annual change: +5.2%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#35. Gasoline stations and fuel dealers

A gas station and convenience store with one car at a pump.

– March 2023 average wage: $19.45 per hour

– Annual change: +5.2%

– Monthly change: +0.5%



#34. Electrical equipment, appliance, and component manufacturing

A row of microwaves on an assembly line.

– March 2023 average wage: $32.36 per hour

– Annual change: +5.3%

– Monthly change: +2.0%



#33. Truck transportation

A driver walking towards a semitruck.

– March 2023 average wage: $30.23 per hour

– Annual change: +5.3%

– Monthly change: 0.0%



#32. Specialty trade contractors

A plumbing contractor finishing the installation of a sanitary pipeline.

– March 2023 average wage: $34.94 per hour

– Annual change: +5.4%

– Monthly change: +0.1%



#31. Heavy and civil engineering construction

Heavy construction equipment in front of a blue sky.

– March 2023 average wage: $36.86 per hour

– Annual change: +5.5%

– Monthly change: +0.7%



#30. Merchant wholesalers, durable goods

A wholesale warehouse with many packages.

– March 2023 average wage: $36.43 per hour

– Annual change: +5.5%

– Monthly change: +0.1%



#29. Clothing, clothing accessories, shoe, and jewelry retailers

The stylish interior of a modern clothing store.

– March 2023 average wage: $24.06 per hour

– Annual change: +5.7%

– Monthly change: +0.0%



#28. Construction of buildings

Construction workers on site at sunset.

– March 2023 average wage: $38.33 per hour

– Annual change: +5.7%

– Monthly change: +0.7%



#27. Insurance carriers and related activities

A car insurance agent explaining a policy to a client.

– March 2023 average wage: $42.37 per hour

– Annual change: +5.7%

– Monthly change: +0.1%



#26. Repair and maintenance

A worker repairing tiles in a home.

– March 2023 average wage: $28.20 per hour

– Annual change: +5.8%

– Monthly change: +0.8%



#25. Management, scientific, and technical consulting services

A scientific consulting manager in a lab.

– March 2023 average wage: $48.49 per hour

– Annual change: +5.9%

– Monthly change: +1.3%



#24. Plastics and rubber products manufacturing

A machine for manufacturing plastic bags.

– March 2023 average wage: $28.70 per hour

– Annual change: +5.9%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#23. Legal services

A lawyer speaking with a client.

– March 2023 average wage: $56.13 per hour

– Annual change: +6.0%

– Monthly change: +0.5%



#22. Facilities support services

A janitor cleaning the floor of an office building.

– March 2023 average wage: $28.14 per hour

– Annual change: +6.0%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#21. Accommodation

Two concierges working behind the desk at a hotel.

– March 2023 average wage: $23.33 per hour

– Annual change: +6.0%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#20. Scientific research and development services

A scientific researcher looking into a microscope.

– March 2023 average wage: $59.63 per hour

– Annual change: +6.0%

– Monthly change: +0.2%



#19. Primary metal manufacturing

An engineer operating a machine in an industrial factory.

– March 2023 average wage: $32.22 per hour

– Annual change: +6.1%

– Monthly change: +0.8%



#18. Specialized design services

A graphic designer sketching a logo.

– March 2023 average wage: $39.29 per hour

– Annual change: +6.2%

– Monthly change: +0.2%



#17. Social assistance

A social worker talking to a person during a home visit.

– March 2023 average wage: $21.44 per hour

– Annual change: +6.3%

– Monthly change: +0.2%



#16. Food services and drinking places

A bartender preparing a drink.

– March 2023 average wage: $19.38 per hour

– Annual change: +6.3%

– Monthly change: +0.3%



#15. Wood product manufacturing

A person working on an intricate wood carving.

– March 2023 average wage: $25.76 per hour

– Annual change: +6.4%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#14. Accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping, and payroll services

An accountant processing an invoice at their desk.

– March 2023 average wage: $41.24 per hour

– Annual change: +6.5%

– Monthly change: +0.7%



#13. Furniture and related product manufacturing

A person working in a furniture factory.

– March 2023 average wage: $26.88 per hour

– Annual change: +6.6%

– Monthly change: -0.3%



#12. Broadcasting and content providers

Two cameras filming a television show.

– March 2023 average wage: $47.65 per hour

– Annual change: +6.8%

– Monthly change: -0.1%



#11. Performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries

An orchestra performing in a larger theater.

– March 2023 average wage: $38.30 per hour

– Annual change: +7.0%

– Monthly change: +0.1%



#10. Transit and ground passenger transportation

A gray train stopped in a subway station.

– March 2023 average wage: $25.60 per hour

– Annual change: +7.2%

– Monthly change: -0.6%



#9. Food manufacturing

Food manufacturing at a factory.

– March 2023 average wage: $25.60 per hour

– Annual change: +7.2%

– Monthly change: +1.0%



#8. Waste management and remediation services

A waste sorting facility.

– March 2023 average wage: $32.61 per hour

– Annual change: +7.3%

– Monthly change: +0.4%



#7. Wholesale trade agents and brokers

A wholesale warehouse with many packages.

– March 2023 average wage: $45.99 per hour

– Annual change: +7.5%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#6. Sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument, book, and miscellaneous retailers

A display of contemporary fiction books.

– March 2023 average wage: $22.98 per hour

– Annual change: +7.5%

– Monthly change: +0.6%



#5. Building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers

A display of garden equipment in a store.

– March 2023 average wage: $22.13 per hour

– Annual change: +8.1%

– Monthly change: +0.9%



#4. Business support services

A business consultant meeting with a client.

– March 2023 average wage: $26.91 per hour

– Annual change: +9.4%

– Monthly change: +0.4%



#3. Publishing industries

An written draft marked in red pen.

– March 2023 average wage: $54.05 per hour

– Annual change: +11.8%

– Monthly change: +1.1%



#2. Oil and gas extraction

An offshore oil rig at sunset.

– March 2023 average wage: $51.19 per hour

– Annual change: +12.3%

– Monthly change: +0.3%



#1. Travel arrangement and reservation services

A travel agent handing tickets to two customers.

– March 2023 average wage: $33.92 per hour

– Annual change: +13.1%

– Monthly change: +0.0%

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.