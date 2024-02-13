

The 50 top-selling used cars in the United States so far in 2024

CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 50 top-selling used cars in the United States.

In the vast expanse of the United States, where highways stretch like ribbons across diverse landscapes, the top-selling used cars in the United States for January 2024 paint a vivid picture of the nation’s automotive preferences. From the heartland to the coasts, from urban enclaves to rural retreats, these vehicles symbolize the choices of a nation on the move.



At the forefront of this trend are trucks, with used Ford F-150s taking the #1 spot. A used Ford F-150 in the United States currently averages $34,594. The F-150, Silverado, and 1500 trucks make the top 3, embodying capability, durability, and adaptability, making them suitable for both work-related duties and weekend adventures.

As we dissect the list, certain brands emerge as heavyweights in the American used car market. Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota consistently dominate the rankings, highlighting their enduring popularity and trust among American drivers. These brands have successfully established themselves as pillars of reliability, offering vehicles that cater to various preferences and needs.

Amidst the dominance of trucks and crossovers, sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Toyota Corolla hold their ground. These classic choices represent reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, appealing to drivers who prioritize practicality in their daily drives. The enduring popularity of sedans showcases that, for many, the allure of a well-crafted four-door vehicle remains unchanged.

While models like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic maintain a strong presence, signaling a continued demand for budget-friendly, reliable options, aspirational vehicles like the Lexus RX and BMW 3 Series make a notable appearance. This suggests that American drivers are willing to invest in premium options, seeking a blend of luxury and performance in their used cars.

The mosaic of the top used cars in the United States paints a vivid picture of the American automotive landscape. It’s not just about the vehicles themselves; it’s about the stories they tell—the reliability of longstanding favorites, the allure of aspirational choices, the environmental consciousness reflected in fuel-efficient models, and the regional nuances that shape driving preferences. As the wheels of these diverse vehicles turn on American roads, they collectively embody the ever-evolving tapestry of a nation’s automotive journey, where choices are as varied as the landscapes they traverse.

The list of top-selling used cars was created with CoPilot’s proprietary PricePulse data, which monitors the online inventory of virtually every dealer in the country, every day. The vehicles sold in the area were tracked and aggregated. The data was then ranked from highest to lowest in terms of sales to create the top 50 top-selling used cars list.

This story was produced by CoPilot and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.