Top 10 US counties where women earn the most and least compared to men

San Francisco skyline at dusk with bay bridge visible in the foreground.

Different factors can affect the gender pay gap, depending on where you live. Family economics, social values and gender selection trends among different industries can each contribute to the gap in a given economy. While no one factor alone may explain the whole story, there are noticeable trends in women’s pay compared with men’s that are specific to each state and county.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 282 of the largest U.S. counties as well as all 50 states to determine where the gender pay gap is most and least prominent.

Key findings

There’s only one county where women make more than men. Women make $1.09 for every $1 men make in Prince George’s County, MD. The median pay for women working full-time is $62,568, compared to $57,276 for men. The median income for all households is $89,689.

Women earn less than 75% of what men make in these states. The gender pay gap is widest for full-time year-round workers in Wyoming, where women make 68.4 cents for every dollar men make. Utah (70.8 cents), Louisiana (71.2 cents), Alabama (74.1 cents) and West Virginia (74.4 cents) also rank for the lowest relative pay for women.

Women and men are almost at parity in the Bronx and Queens. The Bronx and Queens are nearly at pay parity for full-time workers. Women make 99.1% and 98.1% of men's median pay, respectively. This puts the Bronx in second place and Queens in third when it comes to where women make most relative to men. In Manhattan, or New York County, the median full-time earnings for women is 80.9 cents per every dollar men earn.

Statewide, the gender pay gap is smallest in Vermont. Women bring in a median $48,672 compared to $54,858 for men, or 88.7 cents on the dollar. For all households, the average income is $72,415, or 16th-highest nationwide.

Among counties, women have the highest median full-time pay in San Francisco. Women in San Francisco County out-earn women in the other 281 largest counties, bringing in $87,245 (82.1% of the median for men at $106,194.)

Statewide, women earn the most in Massachusetts. Women in Massachusetts who work full-time earn $62,628 on average, more than in any other state. This is 83.1% of the men's median pay of $75,301. Massachusetts ranked 10th overall when it comes to women's pay as a percentage of men's.

High-income areas tend to have larger discrepancies in median pay. Many counties with the highest median household incomes also rank at the bottom when it comes to women's pay as a percentage of men's, including Loudoun County, VA; Santa Clara County, CA. One exception to this trend is San Mateo County, CA, which has the 13th-highest women's pay when compared with men (89.6 cents per dollar). The median household pay is fifth-highest studywide here at $131,151.



Top 10 states with the highest relative pay for women

Table showing gender pay gap by state.

Pay statistics are for full-time, year-round workers in 2023.

Vermont

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.887

Median women’s pay: $48,672

Median men’s pay: $54,858

Median total household income: $72,415 Maryland

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.866

Median women’s pay: $60,599

Median men’s pay: $69,948

Median total household income: $90,129 New York

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.864

Median women’s pay: $55,664

Median men’s pay: $64,403

Median total household income: $74,230 California

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.860

Median women’s pay: $53,866

Median men’s pay: $62,668

Median total household income: $84,831 Delaware

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.851

Median women’s pay: $50,670

Median men’s pay: $59,573

Median total household income: $71,636 Nevada

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.848

Median women’s pay: $43,487

Median men’s pay: $51,292

Median total household income: $66,194 Florida

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.840

Median women’s pay: $41,496

Median men’s pay: $49,411

Median total household income: $63,054 Alaska

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.834

Median women’s pay: $53,722

Median men’s pay: $64,397

Median total household income: $78,437 Hawaii

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.832

Median women’s pay: $48,269

Median men’s pay: $58,013

Median total household income: $85,547 Massachusetts

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.832

Median women’s pay: $62,628

Median men’s pay: $75,301

Median total household income: $89,577

10 states with the lowest relative pay for women

Pay statistics are for full-time, year-round workers in 2023.

Wyoming

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.684

Median women’s pay: $41,338

Median men’s pay: $60,414

Median total household income: $66,508 Utah

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.709

Median women’s pay: $42,595

Median men’s pay: $60,116

Median total household income: $79,449 Louisiana

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.712

Median women’s pay: $39,564

Median men’s pay: $55,537

Median total household income: $52,090 Alabama

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.742

Median women’s pay: $39,279

Median men’s pay: $52,944

Median total household income: $53,990 West Virginia

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.745

Median women’s pay: $38,263

Median men’s pay: $51,384

Median total household income: $51,122 Oklahoma

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.751

Median women’s pay: $38,752

Median men’s pay: $51,568

Median total household income: $55,829 Idaho

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.757

Median women’s pay: $39,425

Median men’s pay: $52,095

Median total household income: $66,318 Mississippi

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.763

Median women’s pay: $36,128

Median men’s pay: $47,379

Median total household income: $48,871 Indiana

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.763

Median women’s pay: $41,870

Median men’s pay: $54,853

Median total household income: $62,723 Michigan

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.769

Median women’s pay: $44,758

Median men’s pay: $58,217

Median total household income: $63,444

Top 10 counties with the highest relative pay for women

Pay statistics are for full-time, year-round workers in 2023.

Prince George’s County, MD

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $1.092

Median women’s pay: $62,568

Median men’s pay: $57,276

Median total household income: $89,689 Bronx County, NY

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.991

Median women’s pay: $43,972

Median men’s pay: $44,357

Median total household income: $43,143 Queens County, NY

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.981

Median women’s pay: $53,956

Median men’s pay: $54,996

Median total household income: $72,807 Suffolk County, MA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.953

Median women’s pay: $64,202

Median men’s pay: $67,401

Median total household income: $77,163 Baltimore city, MD

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.933

Median women’s pay: $51,953

Median men’s pay: $55,695

Median total household income: $54,068 Los Angeles County, CA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.929

Median women’s pay: $49,949

Median men’s pay: $53,778

Median total household income: $77,356 Kings County, NY

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.916

Median women’s pay: $57,526

Median men’s pay: $62,829

Median total household income: $66,943 Santa Barbara County, CA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.913

Median women’s pay: $50,729

Median men’s pay: $55,561

Median total household income: $83,185 DeKalb County, GA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.910

Median women’s pay: $50,921

Median men’s pay: $55,951

Median total household income: $70,756 Durham County, NC

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.904

Median women’s pay: $51,301

Median men’s pay: $56,724

Median total household income: $71,436



SmartAsset

10 counties with the lowest relative pay for women

Table showing gender pay gap by county.

Pay statistics are for full-time, year-round workers in 2023.

Williamson County, TN

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.633

Median women’s pay: $60,280

Median men’s pay: $95,154

Median total household income: $123,474 Forsyth County, GA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.635

Median women’s pay: $63,192

Median men’s pay: $99,506

Median total household income: $120,919 Utah County, UT

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.637

Median women’s pay: $40,377

Median men’s pay: $63,340

Median total household income: $86,597 Douglas County, CO

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.662

Median women’s pay: $65,680

Median men’s pay: $99,229

Median total household income: $129,839 Davis County, UT

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.664

Median women’s pay: $44,525

Median men’s pay: $67,105

Median total household income: $93,260 Loudoun County, VA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.678

Median women’s pay: $76,695

Median men’s pay: $113,069

Median total household income: $153,716 Collin County, TX

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.681

Median women’s pay: $58,240

Median men’s pay: $85,465

Median total household income: $102,119 St. Tammany Parish, LA

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.690

Median women’s pay: $45,081

Median men’s pay: $65,346

Median total household income: $68,616 Hamilton County, IN

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.690

Median women’s pay: $59,212

Median men’s pay: $85,784

Median total household income: $108,203 Madison County, AL

Women’s pay per $1 earned by men: $0.693

Median women’s pay: $46,638

Median men’s pay: $67,339

Median total household income: $78,386

Data and methodology

Data is for 2023 and comes from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps. Gender pay gap metrics compare the median annual pay for women working full-time, year-round to that of men.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.