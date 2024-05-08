

10 states with the highest and lowest salary needed to live comfortably

Outside of the big cities, life can be cheaper for many Americans. Though after years of high inflation, cost increases have affected almost everyone. If you aspire to maintain a comfortable lifestyle, the 50/30/20 budget rule recommends spending approximately 50% of your income on basic needs like food and housing, 30% on wants and putting away the remainder toward savings or paying off debt.

Keeping this in mind, SmartAsset applied the 50/30/20 budget rule to cost of living data in each U.S. state to determine how much income a single adult needs to live comfortably, as well as two working adults raising two children.

Key findings

SmartAsset

Top 10 states where it’s most expensive to live comfortably

Table showing salary needed to live comfortably in each state.

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $55.78

Salary needed for a single working adult: $116,022

Rank of income needed for a family: 1

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $301,184 Hawaii

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $54.66

Salary needed for a single working adult: $113,692

Rank of income needed for a family: 2

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $294,612 California

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $54.64

Salary needed for a single working adult: $113,652

Rank of income needed for a family: 5

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $276,724 New York

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $53.72

Salary needed for a single working adult: $111,738

Rank of income needed for a family: 4

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $278,970 Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $51.20

Salary needed for a single working adult: $106,496

Rank of income needed for a family: 7

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $257,420 Colorado

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $49.66

Salary needed for a single working adult: $103,292

Rank of income needed for a family: 6

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $264,992 New Jersey

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $49.52

Salary needed for a single working adult: $103,002

Rank of income needed for a family: 9

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $251,180 Maryland

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $49.48

Salary needed for a single working adult: $102,918

Rank of income needed for a family: 15

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $239,450 Oregon

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $48.60

Salary needed for a single working adult: $101,088

Rank of income needed for a family: 8

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $257,338 Rhode Island

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $48.48

Salary needed for a single working adult: $100,838

Rank of income needed for a family: 10

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $249,268

Top 10 states where it’s least expensive to live comfortably

States are ranked by the income needed to live comfortably as a single adult according to the 50/30/20 budget.

West Virginia

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $37.88

Salary needed for a single working adult: $78,790

Rank of income needed for a family: 3

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $189,364 Arkansas

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $38.20

Salary needed for a single working adult: $79,456

Rank of income needed for a family: 2

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $180,794 Oklahoma

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $38.66

Salary needed for a single working adult: $80,412

Rank of income needed for a family: 8

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $194,106 North Dakota

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $38.72

Salary needed for a single working adult: $80,538

Rank of income needed for a family: 13

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $202,176 Kentucky

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $38.80

Salary needed for a single working adult: $80,704

Rank of income needed for a family: 5

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $190,112 Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $38.80

Salary needed for a single working adult: $80,704

Rank of income needed for a family: 20

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $209,332 South Dakota

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $39.16

Salary needed for a single working adult: $81,452

Rank of income needed for a family: 6

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $192,608 Louisiana

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $39.64

Salary needed for a single working adult: $82,452

Rank of income needed for a family: 4

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $189,612 Mississippi

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $39.78

Salary needed for a single working adult: $82,742

Rank of income needed for a family: 1

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $177,798 Iowa

Hourly wage needed for a single working adult: $40.08

Salary needed for a single working adult: $83,366

Rank of income needed for a family: 23

Salary needed across two working adults raising two children: $211,412

Data and methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to gather the basic cost of living for an individual with no children and for two working adults with two children. Data includes cost of necessities that cover housing, food, transportation, income taxes and other miscellaneous items. It was last updated to reflect the most recent data available on Feb. 14, 2024.

Applying these costs to the 50/30/20 budget for 50 U.S. states, MIT’s living wage is assumed to cover needs (i.e. 50% of one’s budget). From there the total wage was extrapolated for individuals and families to spend 30% of the total on wants and 20% on savings or debt payments.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.