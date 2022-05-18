

Canva

States with the fastest-growing homeownership rates over the past decade

Aerial view of homes and trees.



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#10. Iowa

Aerial view of beautiful homes in Bettendorf, Iowa.



Ken Schulze // Shutterstock

#9. Wyoming

Aerial view of homes in Jackson, Wyoming with mountains in background.



LanaG // Shutterstock

#8. Missouri

Entrance into a well-manicured rural Missouri neighborhood in Fall.



Canva

#7. South Dakota

Rapid City, South Dakota with hills in the background.



StefanoT // Shutterstock

#6. Maine

Sparse homes on the water surrounded by colorful foliage.



cleanfotos // Shutterstock

#5. Hawaii

Homes on a lush Hawaiian hillside.



Canva

#4. Kentucky

Aerial view of rural homes and green landscape in Kentucky.



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

#3. Kansas

A row of historic homes in Kansas.



Canva

#2. Nevada

Tree-lined homes in front of mountain landscape in Nevada.



Sam Wagner // Shutterstock

#1. Minnesota

Downtown rural Minnesota at twilight with homes tucked into green hills.