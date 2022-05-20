States with the highest student loan delinquency rates
Srirat Pongcharoen // Shutterstock
States with the highest student loan delinquency rates
Woman with coins and calcluator in hand surrounded by bills
fizkes // Shutterstock
Arkansas
Close-up of woman using laptop and calculator
Mark Hayes // Shutterstock
Kentucky
Close-up of past due reminder
fizkes // Shutterstock
Alabama
Woman sitting on couch and holding paper with open laptop
Robert Gebbie Photography // Shutterstock
Louisiana
Balance sheets on top of a brown envelope showing a past due notice
fizkes // Shutterstock
South Carolina
Young man in cafe holding letter with open laptop in front of him
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
Tennessee
Asian woman using calculator next to overdue notices
Damir Khabirov // Shutterstock
Indiana
African American female sitting at kitchen table, using calculator and holding paper
Oxanaso // Shutterstock
Georgia
Close-up of person using calculator while holding past due notice
Muk Photo // Shutterstock
West Virginia
Asian woman working on laptop at cafe
Andreassolbakken // Shutterstock
New Mexico
Young woman with face in hands, surrounded by bills
wutzkohphoto // Shutterstock
Nevada
Close-up of two people, one using calculator and the other pointing to paper with pen
Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock
Oklahoma
Close-up of man using calculator and holding paper
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
Mississippi
Close-up of a man holding past due statements
Comments