

Kia

The 6 best electric- and gas-powered vehicles of 2024, according to Edmunds independent testing

blue kia ev9 parked by ocean

Every year, Edmunds drives, tests, and evaluates more than 100 vehicles. Editors rack up tens of thousands of miles on racetracks, mountain roads, and highways alike, all in the quest to find that perfect ride. Some are great; some are disappointing, but only a few rise through a mix of quality, functionality, livability, and value to receive the company’s Top Rated Award. Here are picks of the best vehicles of 2024, according to Edmund’s independent review.



Edmunds

1. Top Rated Electric SUV & Best of the Best 2024: Kia EV9

blue kia ev9 against sparkly background

This three-row electric SUV is a game changer, which is why it not only is the Top Rated EV but takes the top prize of Best of the Best for 2024. Few vehicles have ever impressed more than the Kia EV9. This three-row SUV boasts plenty of room, a suitable amount of range, and lots of standard features.

Offering exceptional utility, an awesome interior and plenty of power at an approachable price, the Kia EV9 handily beat out the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia Niro EV with the latest and greatest technology features and family-friendly interior.

The EV9’s range also is admirable for its size, too: 306 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test of a fully loaded GT-Line model, which the EPA only estimates will go 270 miles.



Edmunds

2. Top Rated SUV 2024: Kia Sportage Hybrid

blue kia sportage hybrid against sparkly background

The Kia Sportage Hybrid tops the Edmunds Top Rated list for a second year in a row thanks to its stellar blend of utility, efficiency, and comfort, which is a leap ahead of its gas counterpart and the rest of the competitive SUV field.

The Sportage rose above finalists Kia Telluride and Mercedes-Benz GLS because it makes the most of hybrid technology to combine strong acceleration with impressive fuel economy, while the abundance of tech contributes to the premium vibe. It remains an excellent choice for families at an affordable price.



Edmunds

3. Top Rated Electric Car 2024: BMW i5

light blue BMWi5 against sparkly background

The BMW i5 wins without doing anything dramatically different. This electric luxury sedan gives you all the benefits of the standard 5 Series; a spacious back seat and a sharply designed interior that doesn’t go overboard on tech; plus a quick and silent powertrain. It’s great to drive, exceptionally refined, and boasts a spacious, high-quality cabin. Plus, the i5 range is topped by the mighty 593-horsepower M60 and comfortably exceeded its EPA estimate on the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling an impressive 321 miles on a single charge. And even better, you don’t have to pay top dollar.



Edmunds

4. Top Rated Car 2024: Toyota Prius

silver toyota prius against sparkly background

Toyota’s hybrid hatchback has eye-catching style to back up its incredible efficiency, which made it soar past finalists Honda Civic Type R and the Corvette Z06. Reviewers found that the latest version is sleekly styled and has quick acceleration to go along with its high fuel efficiency.

The new Prius delivers a huge jump in performance without giving up anything in the way of efficiency. To that, add easy-to-use infotainment tech, a wealth of driver assistance technology, and compelling on-road dynamics. This is the best Prius ever.



Edmunds

5. Top Rated Electric Truck 2024: Ford F-150 Lightning

blue Ford-150 Lightning against sparkly background

For the second year in a row, the F-150 Lightning clinched the Top Rated Electric Truck award because it’s an honest, hardworking pickup — one that just happens to be electric. It’s easy to drive and comfortable, and it can be had with some cool features that enhance the type of things you’ll want to do with a truck.

It combines extra versatility with effortless performance. And, it’s just as large, tough, and capable as the standard F-150 but comes with a few EV-specific benefits, including a front trunk for storage and an onboard generator that can literally power your house. And lest doubters question its pickup cred, the Lightning can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds and haul up to 2,235 pounds of gear in the bed. Plus, it exceeded its EPA estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test, with the bigger-battery version traveling an impressive 341 miles on a single charge.



Edmunds

6. Top Rated Truck 2024: Chevrolet Colorado

beige Chevrolet Colorado against sparkly background

Among midsize pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Colorado is the best tool for the job. The Colorado is one of the best pickup trucks currently on sale, and we aren’t just talking about the midsize class. Compared to any new truck, the Colorado is competitive, and its recent clean-sheet redesign brings this pickup to the forefront of the truck segment. It’s easy to drive, has a robust suite of infotainment tech and advanced driving aids, and offers a host of trim levels to suit a plethora of different needs. Beyond that, the Colorado’s interior is comfortable and functional, with a smart mix of soft-touch and durable materials to help it pull double duty as a hard-working pickup and daily driver.

Simply put, the new Colorado wins the Top Rated Truck award for 2024 because it offers a truly complete package and raises the bar for midsize pickups.

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.