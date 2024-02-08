

Canva

10 cities with the most single men and women

form with boxes for marital status

Whether you’re single or married affects more than your love life. Your relationship status can have a significant impact on your finances. Common advantages of being single include greater career flexibility and lower expenses. On the other hand, a couple also has its own financial advantages, including tax benefits, Social Security benefits, and economies of scale.

With different advantages at play, SmartAsset examined the latest trends in marriage and singlehood across 118 U.S. cities.



SmartAsset

Key findings

table showing singlehood, marriage and divorce by city

In Miami, there are 138 single men for every 100 single women. This is the highest ratio studywide. In San Francisco, there are 118 single men per 100 single women. New York City and Chicago are just about even at 99.5 and 99.1 single men per 100 single women, respectively.

This is the highest ratio studywide. In San Francisco, there are 118 single men per 100 single women. New York City and Chicago are just about even at 99.5 and 99.1 single men per 100 single women, respectively. Single women vastly outnumber single men in these Southern towns. Birmingham, AL has the highest rate of single women, with only 82 single men per every 100 single women. Greensboro, NC (85.6 single men per 100 single women); Shreveport, LA (88.6); and New Orleans (90.5) also have some of the highest relative rates of single women. Rochester, NY is the only non Southern city that makes the top five, with only 86.7 single men per 100 women.

Birmingham, AL has the highest rate of single women, with only 82 single men per every 100 single women. Greensboro, NC (85.6 single men per 100 single women); Shreveport, LA (88.6); and New Orleans (90.5) also have some of the highest relative rates of single women. Rochester, NY is the only non Southern city that makes the top five, with only 86.7 single men per 100 women. These Great Lakes area cities rank at the top for being single. 58.5% of the population has never been married in Detroit, followed by Cincinnati, OH (56.9%); Rochester, NY (56.7%); Syracuse, NY (56.5%); and Pittsburgh (56.0%).

58.5% of the population has never been married in Detroit, followed by Cincinnati, OH (56.9%); Rochester, NY (56.7%); Syracuse, NY (56.5%); and Pittsburgh (56.0%). Nearly 60% of the population is married in Fremont, CA. Particularly expensive and home to some of the highest incomes, Fremont residents have the highest rate of marriage. Fremont also has the lowest rate of divorcees among the population at 5.8%.

Particularly expensive and home to some of the highest incomes, Fremont residents have the highest rate of marriage. Fremont also has the lowest rate of divorcees among the population at 5.8%. More than 15% of people are divorced in these four cities. Shreveport, LA tops another list with 15.9% of the population being divorced. Hialeah (15.7%) and St. Petersburg (15.6%) in Florida also have the most divorcees, along with Spokane, WA (15.1%).

Top 10 cities with the most single men compared to women

Ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years:

Miami, Florida: 138.3 Fayetteville, North Carolina: 137.7 Pomona, California: 137.4 Garden Grove, California: 134.2 Fort Lauderdale, Florida: 128.8 Spring Valley, Nevada: 126.7 Colorado Springs, Colorado: 125.3 Boise, Idaho: 124.9 Anchorage, Alaska: 124.5 Mesa, Arizona: 123.3

Top 10 cities with the most single women compared to men

Ratio of unmarried men 15 to 44 years per 100 unmarried women 15 to 44 years:

Birmingham, Alabama: 81.9 Greensboro, North Carolina: 85.6 Rochester, New York: 86.7 Shreveport, Louisiana: 88.6 New Orleans, Louisiana: 90.5 Cincinnati, Ohio: 91.1 Detroit, Michigan: 91.5 Washington, District of Columbia: 91.6 Baltimore, Maryland: 92.4 Syracuse, New York: 92.6

10 cities with the most married people

Percent of the population aged 15 and over that is now married:

Fremont, California: 58.4% Plano, Texas: 56.0% Santa Clarita, California: 53.0% Chesapeake, Virginia: 52.9% Henderson, Nevada: 51.2% Colorado Springs, Colorado: 51.0% Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 50.2% Irvine, California: 50.1% Irving, Texas: 49.6% San Jose, California: 49.3%

Top 10 cities with the most divorces

Percent of the population aged 15 years and over that is divorced:

Shreveport, Louisiana: 15.9% Hialeah, Florida: 15.7% St. Petersburg, Florida: 15.6% Spokane, Washington: 15.1% Albuquerque, New Mexico: 14.8% Reno, Nevada: 14.4% Tulsa, Oklahoma: 14.1% Spring Valley, Nevada: 14.0% Toledo, Ohio: 13.9% Paradise, Nevada: 13.9%

10 cities with the most single people

Percent of the population aged 15 and over that has never been married:

Detroit, Michigan: 58.5% Cincinnati, Ohio: 56.9% Rochester, New York: 56.7% Syracuse, New York: 56.5% Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 56% Washington, District of Columbia: 55.9% Boston, Massachusetts: 55.1% Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 54.8% Atlanta, Georgia: 54.3% Cleveland, Ohio: 54.0%

Data and methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2022. 118 Cities with populations of 100,000 or more for which data was available were considered. Variables observed include marital status of the population age 15 and older, including married, separated, widowed, divorced and never married. The ratio of unmarried men aged 15 to 44 to that of 100 unmarried women aged 15 to 44 was also considered.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.