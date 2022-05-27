How far is the US from a 100% renewable energy future?
Space-kraft // Shutterstock
How far is the US from a 100% renewable energy future?
Wind turbines located on a beautiful mountain landsape
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Models show the feasibility of a green-energy future
Donut chart showing renewable energy potential
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Variations in potential resources determine how states would source green energy
Renewable energy potential in every state
Mark Agnor // Shuttertstock
Renewable energy infrastructure could create jobs across the US
Two young people work at a solar power station
Emma Rubin // Stacker
100% renewable energy could mean major cost savings
Cost savings under renewables every state
Emma Rubin // Stacker
31 states have active renewable energy targets
Renewable Energy Targets every state
Emma Rubin // Stacker
Every state still relies on majority fossil fuels for energy consumption
Renewable energy consumption by state
anatoliy_glebanatoliy_gleb // Shutterstock
Challenges remain in meeting 100% renewable energy by 2050
An engineer in a blue suit and protective helmet installing a stand-alone solar photovoltaic panel system
Comments