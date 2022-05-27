

10 most highly attended women’s soccer matches ever played

Players of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid line up as fans perform a tifo in the stands



Great Britain vs. Brazil, 2012 Olympics

Kim Little of GB and Erika of Brazil battle during the 2012 Olympic Games



United States vs. Brazil, 1999 World Cup

Mia Hamm, Saskia Webber, Lorrie Fair, Carla Overbeck, Julie Foudy, and Kristine Lilly of the USA Women’s’ Team salute the crowd



Germany vs. Canada, 2011 World Cup

The German womens team warms up in front of a globe



United States vs. China, 1996 Olympics

A view of the fans during the USA versus China women’s soccer final



England vs. Germany, Friendly

Ellen White of England celebrates scoring their 1st goal



United States vs. Denmark, 1999 World Cup

A general view of the stadium during the Denmark and USA Women’s World Cup game



United States vs. Japan, 2012 Olympics

The United States and Japan teams stand during the national anthem



United States vs. China, 1999 FIFA World Cup

The USA Women’s National Team celebrate winning the World Cup



Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg, 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

FC Barcelona players celebrate victory