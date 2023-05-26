

The odds of all 32 national teams at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Alex Morgan, Lauren Holiday, Abby Wambach, and Whitney Engen of team USA celebrate with the World Cup trophy.

When it comes to the world stage, no other sport has more dedicated fans or more fevered crowds than football—and no, not American football—the football played by more than 200 national teams worldwide. Though some may know it as soccer, and most know it as football, all sports fans know it as the most watched sport in the world, drawing in billions of viewers every year. And no, not just the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

The international soccer governing body, FIFA, reported 1.12 billion viewers tuned into the official stream of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which, considering the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup boasted 1.5 billion viewers, shows how highly revered women’s football is for fans—so much so that the FIFA Women’s World Cup beat out the viewership of the Super Bowl by 1 billion viewers that same year.

Reaching that large of an audience is no small feat considering the adversity that women’s football players face compared to their male counterparts. Throughout the years, pay transparency revealed that women’s teams traditionally make a mere fraction of what the men’s teams make—despite pulling in comparable numbers of viewers and consistently selling out stadiums around the world. From friendly games to international competitions, women’s football players have proven themselves just as valuable to the popularity of the sport on the whole.

Their competitive spirit, ability to adapt to obstacles and adversity, and billions of adoring fans cheering them on all play a role in the 32 national teams that have found their way to the qualifying rounds of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. With the first matches beginning July 20, OLBG compiled the odds for each national team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup using data from DraftKings. Supplemental data comes from the March 24 FIFA Women’s Rankings and fbref.com.



#31. Panama (tie)

Panama celebrate their victory and qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

– Odds to win: Not available

– FIFA rank: #52

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified before

Making its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup, Panama’s national team decided to leave everyone on pins and needles, waiting and wondering to see if it would make it through the playoffs. It was the final team to earn a spot after defeating Paraguay 1-0 in the last qualifying playoff round. Panama will battle Brazil on July 24.

While the odds are not in their favor to take the cup, the team making its first appearance is already cause for celebration.



#31. Portugal (tie)

Jessica Silva of the Portugal team celebrates with teammates after a goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro England 2022 match.

– Odds to win: Not available

– FIFA rank: #21

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023Ed

– Best finish: Never qualified

Known as “A Seleção das Quinas” to its faithful fans, Portugal’s national women’s team is also making its first appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Led by captain Dolores Silva, the team hails from a place where fútbol is revered and has birthed some of the greatest players ever to touch the pitch—Portuguese men’s player Eusébio among them—perhaps adding an incentive for the squad to prove itself.

The women’s team beat the New Zealand team 5-0 in its qualifying playoff game in February and will face off against the Netherlands on July 23.



#26. Zambia (tie)

Zambia’s starting 11 pose for a group picture during the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semifinal football match.

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #77

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

There’s something thrilling about seeing so many teams that have never qualified for a World Cup before, and Zambia is one of those teams. The early ’80s were a time when very few women’s national teams existed in Africa. Zambia was among the first to establish a team to compete on a national level.

Throughout the past 30 years, they’ve grown their skills and reputation, and as of February, they clinched their first World Cup appearance. The team will take on Japan for its first match on July 22.



#26. Haiti (tie)

Haiti National Women’s soccer team pose for a photo during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Playoff game

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #53

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

The Haiti women’s national football team is another squad making monumental strides in the world of football, as it makes its first appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Known in its home as The Grenadiers, a term for foot soldiers, the team is led by breakout star Melchie Dumornay.

While any appearance is important for a national team, this year’s appearance has been credited for instilling pride, hope, and unmitigated joy in Haiti team supporters and players alike—many of whom dealt with a crippling loss after the country’s 2010 earthquake. The team plays England on July 22.



#26. Philippines (tie)

The Philippine women’s soccer team seen during the Philippines versus Papua New Guinea friendly match.

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #49

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

The Filipinas made history this year as the squad, led by Sarina Bolden, found their way into the top #32 teams for the first time in the Philippines women’s national team history. The entire 2023 run has been a whirlwind for the Filipinas.

On top of securing its first World Cup placement, it also advanced to the second round of qualifiers for the Olympics after securing a 4-0 victory over Hong Kong on April 11. The squad will take on Switzerland on July 20.



#26. Jamaica (tie)

Players from Jamaica pose for a team photo during the Cup of Nations match between the Australia Matildas and Jamaica.

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #43

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2019

– Best finish: Group stage (2019)

The Jamaica women’s national team, also known as the Reggae Girlz, is a team that is no stranger to beating the odds. Despite being a high-caliber team, this national squad has gone through no shortage of adversity throughout the years, including seeing the Jamaica Football Federation cut funding completely in 2008.

The team began a self-funding campaign, which caught the eye of Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley. Through her help and their country’s support, the team was resurrected. It will take on France on July 23.



#26. Costa Rica (tie)

Players of Costa Rica pose prior to the third place match between Costa Rica and Jamaica.

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #36

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Group stage (2015)

Costa Rica’s national women’s team is making its second appearance on the world stage as it enters the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. As if that weren’t enough to sing its praises, the Costa Rican women’s team is also getting just as much recognition off the pitch as it is on it due to its historic contract negotiations that earned the team a collective rights and duties agreement rivaling that of the men’s national team—a rarity in the sport.

Achieved in large part because of the solidarity of the teammates, that kind of collective organizing and faith in each other is sure to translate into its first game against Spain on July 21.



#26. Vietnam (tie)

Vietnam’s players celebrating after beating Thailand in the women’s football final match.

– Odds to win: 500-1

– FIFA rank: #33

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

Coming into the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time is a daunting task for any squad—but when pulled into Group E with the United States, four-time World Cup winners—it’s the perfect storm for a ton of pressure.

Pressure can make diamonds, which is what the Vietnam women’s national team is banking on as it enters its first battle against the United States on July 21. To prepare, the team has embarked on an international training trip, making stops in Japan and Germany to take on local clubs and a friendly game against Germany’s national team. The trip will end in New Zealand for the team to learn how to acclimate to the climate shifts.



#22. Morocco (tie)

Morocco pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Group A match.

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #73

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

Morocco, on the whole, has been having a promising year when it comes to the game of football. Its national men’s team made history at the FIFA Men’s World Cup Finals, defying all odds to make it higher than any other African team.

Morocco’s women’s team is looking to follow suit as it makes its first appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fueled by the unwavering support its team has received from the Moroccan Football Association, the team is ready for its first match against Germany on July 24.



#22. South Africa (tie)

South African national women’s team players Janine van Wyk and captain Refiloe Jane react after they won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #54

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2019

– Best finish: Group stage (2019)

Another team that will make a name for itself in the history books is the South African women’s team. The squad took the trophy at the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, making it the first team besides Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea to earn the title in 12 years.

Its success sparked a national conversation about the pay inequity afforded the women’s versus men’s teams—a debate that inspired President Cyril Ramaphosa to say, “You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do. We need to give added remuneration to these young women who have made our country so proud. But having done so, we must then make sure that we eliminate the whole process of unequal pay out of our system.” The women’s team will take on Sweden on July 22.



#22. Nigeria (tie)

Nigerian players pose for a picture before their Women’s U-20 World Cup quarter final match against Netherlands.

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #42

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1999)

The Nigerian women’s football team is no stranger to the Women’s World Cup pressures, as it has made eight appearances since 1991. It knows it can be overwhelming to be on the world stage with millions of spectators watching. That plays into its odds when it comes to going all the way.

While it carries that experience, the team hasn’t made it past the quarter-final round since 1999, making the desire to break through even greater for the team. Its first-round match against #9-ranked Canada on July 20 will quite possibly set the tone for the rest of its play.



#22. Switzerland (tie)

Players of Switzerland celebrate after their side’s victory, resulting in qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

– Odds to win: 250-1

– FIFA rank: #20

– World Cup appearances: 1

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

The love for women’s national soccer runs deep in Switzerland, evidenced by its fervent race to host the Women’s Euro Championship in 2025. Undoubtedly it would love to be able to host that event as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions.

While the odds may not necessarily be in the team’s favor, and it is making only its second appearance, it is currently ranked #22 and could absolutely surprise many with a high-round finish. It plays its first game against a first-time contender, the Philippines, on July 20.



#20. Argentina (tie)

Paulina Gramaglia of Argentina National Women’s soccer team in action during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 friendly game.

– Odds to win: 200-1

– FIFA rank: #28

– World Cup appearances: 3

– First appearance: 2003

– Best finish: Group stage (2003, 2007, 2019)

Argentina, as a country, lives and breathes football—and breeds legends because of it. From Maradona to Messi, some of the best football players in the world come from Argentina. Having just come off the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup win, the pressure on the women’s team to match its counterparts and bring home the trophy undoubtedly plays a part in how this #28-ranked team has been playing over the past year.

This will be the squad’s fourth appearance on the World Cup pitch, and it is taking that experience into its first match against Italy on July 23.



#18. Colombia (tie)

Colombia National Soccer Team pose for picture before the friendly game between Colombia and United States.

– Odds to win: 150-1

– FIFA rank: #26

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2011

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

It may have lost its recent friendly match against France 5-2, but counting Colombia out would be a mistake. There’s an unquantifiable hunger that can’t properly be factored into the odds. The Colombia women’s national team, ranked #18 and led by the 18-year-old wonder Linda Caicedo, has a good shot to go far in this 2023 Women’s World Cup. Its first-round battle will be fought against South Korea on July 24.



#18. Ireland (tie)

Republic of Ireland players during the national anthem before the international friendly match between China PR and Republic of Ireland.

– Odds to win: 150-1

– FIFA rank: #22

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Never qualified

It’s rare to see a team that has never qualified for a World Cup appearance find itself so decently ranked in terms of the odds, but the Ireland national women’s team is here to defy any odds thrown at it as it takes its first shot at the trophy. It barely missed the top 20 rankings, coming in at #22. Its first game is definitely going to be a slog, as the team from Ireland takes on the #6 Australia team on July 20.

When it comes to an underdog that might defy all odds, Ireland might do it.



#17. China

Players of China Women’s National Football Team attend a training session ahead of the East Asian Football Federation.

– Odds to win: 80-1

– FIFA rank: #13

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (1999)

The Chinese women’s national team has made appearance after appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and came within inches of the title during its 1999 appearance against the United States. The game went scoreless until golden goals came about in overtime, causing China to fall 5-4 in penalty shots. This finish may still stand out as one that haunts both the winner and the loser for how close it came for either of them to switch places.

With 80-1 odds to win, the China squad isn’t exactly a favorite, but it isn’t exactly out of it either. Its first game against Denmark will take place on July 22.



#14. New Zealand (tie)

Sarah Gregorius of New Zealand celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women’s International match between the Australian Matildas and the New Zealand Football Ferns.

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #25

– World Cup appearances: 5

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Group stage (1991, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019)

The New Zealand squad has made multiple appearances in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, but of course this is the year in which it is not only appearing, but it’s also hosting the event. There’s no way that kind of home-court advantage doesn’t play into its odds when it comes to making its way up the rounds. Despite multiple appearances, however, the team, on the whole, has yet to make it past the group stage, giving it something to prove. Its first game against Norway takes place on July 20.



#14. South Korea (tie)

Shim Seo-yeon and Choo Hyojoo of South Korea celebrate.

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #17

– World Cup appearances: 0

– First appearance: 2023

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2015)

The South Korean team is a force to be reckoned with, as it is proving with its top 20 ranking and first-time appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. This team has done more, however, than just fight its way to a high rank for the year. It has also consistently garnered support from its home country, one that historically held the idea that football was too competitive for women to participate.

South Korea is another team to keep your eye on as the first round of play progresses, with its first game against Colombia on July 24.



#14. Italy (tie)

Italy’s players celebrate at the end of the France 2019 Women’s World Cup round of sixteen football match.

– Odds to win: 65-1

– FIFA rank: #16

– World Cup appearances: 3

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 2019)

With its last appearance earning it a spot in the quarterfinals, the Italian women’s national soccer team is ready for another shot at the top spot in the Women’s World Cup this year. With a stellar ensemble group carrying it and coming as a back-to-back favorite to rank somewhat highly, may the odds be in Italy’s favor on its first game against Argentina on July 23.



#13. Denmark

Signe Bruun of Denmark celebrates her goal with her teammates during the international Women’s friendly match between Switzerland and Denmark.

– Odds to win: 50-1

– FIFA rank: #15

– World Cup appearances: 4

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (1991, 1995)

Ranked in the top 20, Denmark has been a quiet but benevolent force as it has climbed through the ranks. This year marks the team’s fifth appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, though it has been nearly two decades since the team has managed to rank above the quarterfinals. That kind of finals drought can certainly fuel the fire of a squad, so its first match against China on July 22 will be a well-fought battle.



#11. Norway (tie)

Norway players celebrate following their team’s victory in the penalty shoot out.

– Odds to win: 40-1

– FIFA rank: #12

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (1995)

The team from Norway made multiple appearances, including a title-winning 2-0 run against Germany in 1995. As it was only the second FIFA Women’s World Cup match in history, Norway became the first European national team to win the cup, second only to the United States, which won the first inaugural series. While it isn’t considered a heavy favorite to go all the way, the odds are decent that it could earn a high rank. Its first match is against host country New Zealand on July 20.



#11. Japan (tie)

Players of Team Japan pose for a team photo prior to the Women’s First Round Group E match between Japan and Great Britain during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

– Odds to win: 40-1

– FIFA rank: #11

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (2011)

Japan is another national team that has previously won a FIFA Women’s World Cup title, but it has been just over a decade since it happened. With eight appearances overall, its national team has made an appearance at every Women’s World Cup in history, giving it a heavy advantage when it comes to knowing how to handle the pressure. The team’s first match is against Zambia on July 22.



#9. Brazil (tie)

Marta and Andressa of Brazil celebrate the victory against Argentina during a match.

– Odds to win: 25-1

– FIFA rank: #9

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (2007)

Another team that has made an appearance at every Women’s World Cup in history is the Brazilian national team, which currently sits at the #9 rank for FIFA women’s teams. Despite its solid placement, historical appearances, and decent odds, the Brazilian national team has yet to win a World Cup, coming closest in 2007 before falling to Argentina 5-4. Perhaps a redemption arc is in Brazil’s future, as its first match against first-timers Panama is on July 24.



#9. Canada (tie)

Kadeisha Buchanan of Team Canada and teammates run to celebrate the winning penalty in the shootout during the Women’s Gold Medal Match.

– Odds to win: 25-1

– FIFA rank: #6

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Fourth place (2003)

Tied for the #9 spot on the list is the Canadian national women’s team, which is making its seventh appearance in the Women’s World Cup. Another close-but-no-cigar franchise, the team has had a few brushes with the top eight, and had its best in show with a fourth-place finish in the 2003 World Cup. The odds have the team faring decently well against the world’s top contenders, though it isn’t favored to go all the way. Its first match against Nigeria will take place on July 20.



#8. Netherlands

Netherlands’ team players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Womens Euro 2017 football tournament final match.

– Odds to win: 16-1

– FIFA rank: #8

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Runners-up (2019)

Bringing on a new coach in between major matches can always be a tricky bet. Netherlands women’s football team had the eyes of the masses on it as it transitioned from coach Mark Parsons to Andries Jonker in late August 2022. Yet in that short span of time, the Netherlands women’s team has proven that its talent is a safe bet as it makes its third back-to-back Women’s World Cup appearance since 2015. The team’s first match against Portugal will air on July 23.



#6. Australia (tie)

Australia poses for a team photo with the Australian Aboriginal flag prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women’s group G first round football match.

– Odds to win: 14-1

– FIFA rank: #10

– World Cup appearances: 7

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Quarterfinals (2007, 2011, 2015)

Despite never reaching the final round, Australia has been a consistent contender in the Women’s World Cup. It’s only missed one World Cup in the history of the contest and has made back-to-back appearances in the quarterfinals from 2007 to 2015. With coming so close, yet so far, as part of its backstory, don’t count Australia out. It is scheduled to battle it out on the pitch with Ireland on July 20 for its first match.



#6. Sweden (tie)

Stina Blackstenius of Team Sweden celebrates with team mates after scoring during the Women’s First Round Group G match.

– Odds to win: 14-1

– FIFA rank: #3

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Runners-up (2003)

The Swedish women’s national team has made consistent headlines this past year, and it is due in as much part to its talent as it is to its politics. Sweden’s captain Caroline Seger, and Norway and Denmark’s women’s national team captains committed to wearing a OneLove armband despite FIFA’s initial response to effectively outlaw the campaign during the 2022 Men’s World Cup. That kind of strength of character and conviction from team members plays out on the pitch as well as in their daily lives.

Sweden is a top #3-ranked FIFA team that has never missed a World Cup appearance, making it dangerous to all opponents, including its first-bout match opponent South Africa. The two teams will meet on July 22.



#5. France

Wendie Renard of France celebrates the third goal with Camille Abily and Louisa Necib during the UEFA Women’s EURO 2013 Group C match between France and England.

– Odds to win: 15-2

– FIFA rank: #5

– World Cup appearances: 4

– First appearance: 2003

– Best finish: Fourth place (2011)

France’s high rank and solid odds are impressive, as its year has certainly been a bit rocky on the back end. Actually, a bit might be an understatement. It was early February when the French women’s team star Wendie Renard took a step back and announced she would not play in the 2023 World Cup in order to preserve her mental health, with Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto following her lead.

In what can only be assumed is related, France’s head coach Corinne Diacre was subsequently fired in April. How France will fare overall is uncertain, but it would be quite the redemption story. The first match is against Jamaica on July 23.



#3. Spain (tie)

Spain team players line up for official team photo before the play in the Cup of Nations match.

– Odds to win: 13-2

– FIFA rank: #7

– World Cup appearances: 2

– First appearance: 2015

– Best finish: Round of 16 (2019)

Another team that is ranked high despite some tumultuous roads is the Spanish national women’s team. It has been in what can best be described as an all-out mutiny against its coach Jorge Vilda and his coaching staff.

Numerous team members refuse to be called up until situations that impact what they call their mental, physical, and emotional health are corrected in order to strengthen their performance and careers. This kind of turmoil could impact the team negatively. Its first match against Costa Rica is on July 21.



#3. Germany (tie)

Jule Brand of Germany celebrates her goal with teammates in the women’s international friendly match against the United States.

– Odds to win: 13-2

– FIFA rank: #2

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (2003, 2007)

No matter what sport you favor or how your team fares, you know that nothing motivates a team toward an epic win than a tragic loss—which is exactly the fuel Germany has in its favor after its heartbreaking loss in the 2022 Euro Women’s Championship to England. With its July 24 match against Morocco occurring practically one year to the day after its loss at Wembley, Germany may just put it all out on the pitch and play its heart out the entire time.



#2. England

England players celebrate their victory with the trophy during the EURO Women match between England and Germany.

– Odds to win: 7-2

– FIFA rank: #4

– World Cup appearances: 5

– First appearance: 1995

– Best finish: Third place (2015)

Speaking of Germany’s devastating Euro Women’s Champ loss, it was England’s women’s national team that handed it the loss. Nicknamed “The Lionesses” for its prowess, swift speed on the pitch, and an appetite for destroying its prey, England is highly favored to take the runner-up spot, and just a bit shy of a favorite to take it all. Either way, riding high off the Euro Women’s Champ win, this England squad is one to watch. Its first match takes place against Haiti on July 22.



#1. United States

Players from U.S. lift the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy following the team’s victory during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match.

– Odds to win: 11-4

– FIFA rank: #1

– World Cup appearances: 8

– First appearance: 1991

– Best finish: Winners (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)

The United States team is the back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, and has won 50% of the trophies since the induction of the World Cup. Currently ranked at #1, the returning world champion United States women’s team is always considered a heavy favorite to win it all—though anything is possible. Still, this is the safe money if it comes to an overall bracket choice.

The team’s first game on July 22 against Vietnam will be well-matched but still has the United States listed as the favorites.

