Everything you need to know about going to Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl and NFL flags flying in the wind

Super Bowl 2024 is almost here! The matchup is set! The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL’s top prize. Here’s all the info you need about Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

8-time Grammy-winner Usher has been confirmed to perform during the halftime show in the first-ever Super Bowl to be held in Nevada. Though Allegiant Stadium boasts onsite parking spots, getting one during this event will be a challenging task for you. But Way.com has all the information you need to make this year’s NFL championship game the ultimate experience.



What is the Super Bowl?

The annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL) is played between the champions of the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). This year, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will be vying for the Lombardi Trophy.

The game is hosted in a different city each year. A merger agreement in 1966 between the then-American Football League and National Football League resulted in this championship game, as well as the renaming of the leagues as conferences. As of this year, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have the most Super Bowl wins with six championships each. The Pats also have the most championship appearances with 11.

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s championship game will take place on February 11, 2024. This game will be Super Bowl 58 (Super Bowl LVIII).

Where is Super Bowl 2024?

This year, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the championship game. Yes, the Super Bowl is happening in Paradise this year. Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders of the AFC. It will be the first time that Nevada has hosted the championship game.

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime in 2024?

The 2024 “Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show” will feature R&B singer Usher. It is a fact that many non-football fans watch the championship every year to see the halftime entertainment performances and even the TV commercials. The 2023 championship featured a performance by (a very pregnant) Rihanna that garnered more than 121 million viewers, the most in Super Bowl history.

Who won Super Bowl LVII in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. It was the third time the Chiefs won the championship.

How can I buy a Super Bowl ticket?

It is nearly impossible to get a ticket for the most exciting championship game in the country. Only a small percentage of tickets go up for public sale, with a ticket costing thousands of dollars. Being a season ticket holder doesn’t even ensure you a spot for your team’s championship game.

For the most part, the NFL gives away tickets to all 32 NFL teams, with the two Super Bowl teams getting the maximum number of tickets. Team players and staff and a few fortunate season ticket holders get these tickets. NFL partners, sponsors, and media get most of the remaining tickets.

How much are Super Bowl tickets this year?

Super Bowl tickets are the most expensive ever this year. Even the cheapest tickets cost around $5,000 with the pricier options going well over $50,000. In addition, there are ticket packages that can start at $9,000 and come with additional perks like access to a pre-game party.

Do children need tickets for the Super Bowl?

Yes, they do. Everyone who enters the stadium to watch Super Bowl LVIII must have a ticket for the game, irrespective of their age. This means children (and even babies) need tickets for entry.

Where is Allegiant Stadium?

The stadium is located at 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118. Allegiant Stadium is just over 3 miles from the Las Vegas Strip and around 5 miles away from Harry Reid International Airport, making getting into and out of Vegas relatively easy.

How can I get to Allegiant Stadium?

The Hacienda Bridge, the easy option to walk to the stadium, is the most popular option for accessing the stadium from the Strip; for large events, it is often closed to automobile traffic, making it pedestrian-only. Rideshare options are another popular means, with pickup and drop-off locations for this located in Lot N of Allegiant Stadium.

By road

From the Vegas Strip: Drive via I-15 South for 3.3 miles and you’ll reach the venue in about 10 minutes. The time for the trip will vary depending on live traffic conditions. Another alternative is to take East Flamingo Road and South Valley View Blvd. This route is 3 miles long and will take nearly the same time to reach the stadium.

From Harry Reid International Airport: Take the East Tropicana Avenue route to reach the stadium in less than 15 minutes. The route is 4.6 miles long and is the fastest route from the airport to the venue.

One crucial update: Due to the ongoing I-15 reconstruction project, I-15 Southbound ramps to Tropicana Ave. both eastbound and westbound, will be closed on game day. The Flamingo Rd West is the recommended exit.

How much time will it take to get to Allegiant Stadium?

Allegiant Stadium is around 3.3 miles away from the Las Vegas Strip and around 4.6 miles away from Harry Reid International Airport. However, you might want to arrive early considering how bad traffic can get, especially on Super Bowl Sunday.

Is there onsite parking at Allegiant Stadium?

Yes. There are nine onsite parking zones around the stadium and MGM Resorts International also offers some parking spaces. All the parking zones consist of multiple parking lots, and normally, the parking lots open 4 hours before kickoff for normal NFL games. But for Super Bowl and other events, the availability and parking rates at these on-site facilities will be different. Allegiant Stadium has partnered with SpotHero for game-day parking.

How much is parking at Allegiant Stadium?

The parking rates at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII may be very expensive, and parking is extremely limited. There are private garages where you can reserve spaces in advance to avoid a last-minute rush.

How much does it cost to park near Allegiant Stadium?

On-street parking is nearly impossible to find in streets near the venue of the Super Bowl. But if on-site facilities are charging expensive rates—don’t worry. There are private lots and garages near Allegiant Stadium, which are within walking distance. Book spots for rates as low as $25- $30 for Super Bowl parking.

Is tailgating allowed at the Super Bowl this year?

No, it isn’t. The NFL banned tailgating at the Super Bowl in 2007, and this year is no exception.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.