Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world

Visitors walk through the Christmas market in Cologne.

Christmas markets are a quintessential holiday tradition in Europe. Nearly every city, regardless of size, likely has at least one open-air bazaar that pops up sometime between mid-November and early December to sell holiday tchotchkes and treats.

These advent markets aren’t a modern-day invention, either. They’ve been around for centuries. The first recorded instance dates back to 1298, when vendors in Vienna, Austria, obtained permission to run a December market. Over the next century, these cold-weather bazaars increased in popularity, and by 1384 the first Christkindlmarkt had opened in Germany. Originally, the markets sold all of the practical things folks would need to make it through the long cold winters—meat, root vegetables, warm textiles, etc.—but eventually, they began focusing more on special, seasonal items, though the exact timeline of that shift is hard to pin down.

According to National Geographic, there are now 2,500 to 3,000 Christmas markets in Germany alone. In anticipation of these and the thousands of other Christmas markets around the world opening up, Stacker compiled a collection of 25 images showcasing some of the most beautiful Christmas markets out there. From historic bazaars to more modern markets, these festivals and their offerings are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Old Town Square, Prague

A carriage horse waiting at the Christmas Market at the Old Town Square in Prague.

The Old Town Square market is Prague’s longest-running Christmas market. Nestled beneath the Church of Our Lady before Týn runs from late November to Three Kings Day.



Dresden, Germany

Aerial view of the Dresden Striezelmarkt.

Dresden, Germany’s Striezelmarkt opened for the 588th time in November 2022. The Christmas market, which was first held in 1434, attracts an estimated 3 million visitors each year.



Budapest, Hungary

People visit the Christmas market in Budapest.

A newer addition to the Christmas market scene, the Advent Fair at St. Stephen’s Basilica in Budapest, Hungary, opened in 2011. Visitors can peruse hundreds of stalls selling handmade wares while admiring the architecture of one of the city’s biggest houses of worship.



Berlin, Germany

An aerial view of the Christmas Market in Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin.

The Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market in Berlin, Germany, attracts around 800,000 visitors each year. Because of construction, the market has moved to nearby Bebelplatz until 2024.



Munich, Germany

A Bavarian brass band plays at the Christmas Market in Munich.

The Christmas market located in front of Munich’s town hall is the largest in the German city. Above, a traditional Bavarian brass band, dressed in lederhosen and dirndl, plays during the festival’s opening ceremony.

Vienna, Austria

Christmas lights decorate the market and the City Hall in Vienna, Austria.

Arguably the most famous Christmas market in Vienna, the Wiener Christkindlmarkt has roots that date back to the 18th century. The 100-stall festival has only been in its current location in front of Town Hall since 1975 and reportedly sees more than 4 million visitors some years.



Strasbourg, France

People visit the Christmas market in Strasbourg.

One of the oldest Christmas markets in all of France, Strasbourg’s fete dates back to 1570. It’s not just the Christkindelsmärik that’s worth visiting either—the city has dubbed itself the Capital of Christmas and is considered to be one of the most decorated cities in all of Europe throughout December.



Paris, France

People visit the Christmas market next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Village de Noël at Champs-de-Mars, has perhaps some of the best views of any Christmas market in Europe. Stationed at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, visitors can enjoy the landmark’s twinkling lights alongside the holiday displays while enjoying locally sourced food and wine.



Nuremberg, Germany

Christmas market stall filled with holiday treats in Nuremberg.

There are more than 150 stalls at the Nuremberg, Germany, Christmas market selling goods like mulled wine and handmade holiday decorations. It dates back to the 16th century and is one of the oldest and most famous markets in the world.



London, England

Parent and child shopping for Christmas ornaments at Hyde Park Christmas market in London.

The Winter Wonderland market runs in Hyde Park, London for six weeks each year, from mid-November to early January. 2022 marks the festival’s 15th anniversary. Revealers can enjoy everything from amusement park-style rides to food stalls to boutique shopping.

Trier, Germany

People gather at the Christmas Market in Trier.

Arranged in front of the Trier Cathedral, Trier’s Christmas market has an old-school feel to it. Visitors describe the festival, with its world-renowned mulled wine and historic puppet theater, as “romantic and wonderful.”



Rostock, Germany

Visitors walk through the Christmas market in Rostock.

Arguably one of the biggest Christmas markets in Northern Germany, Rostock’s festival has run every year since the Middle Ages. Today, the festival has over 3 kilometers of stands with vendors from at least five countries. 1.5 million guests shop at the market each year.



Cologne, Germany

Visitors walk through the Christmas market in Cologne.

The Christmas Market at Cologne’s Alter Markt is geared towards families. Complete with a carousel, Santa’s grotto, a puppet theater, and toy stalls, the festival is rumored to be set up by Heinzelmännchen gnomes each year.



Krakow, Poland

Visitors walk through the Christmas market at the Main Square in Krakow.

Traditional wooden stalls line the streets of Old Town during Krakow’s annual Christmas market. The bazaar runs from the end of November through Epiphany each year.



Salzburg, Austria

Vistors gather at the Salzburg Christmas Market.

Another one of the oldest advent markets in the world, Salzburg’s Christmas bazaar dates back to the 15th century. The festival has been run in its modern form (from the first week of advent through New Year’s Day) since 1974 but still retains plenty of its older traditions.

Siena, Italy

Christmas Market in Piazza del Campo in Siena.

In the historic city center of Siena is a medieval-style Christmas market that pops up in December. Over 150 bazaar stalls sell handmade holiday decorations and wares, as well as food and wine.



Helsinki, Finland

Tuomaan Markkinat in Helsinki, Finland.

Helsinki’s oldest and largest Christmas market, this bazaar closes before the big day (unlike many of the others on this list). Attendees can peruse nearly 90 vendor stalls under the shadow of the city’s most historic buildings.



Brussels, Belgium

People visit the Christmas Market in Brussels, Belgium.

While many Christmas markets content themselves with shopping and food stalls, the Brussels holiday fair has considerably more to offer. Some of the festival’s biggest attractions are a sound and light show surrounding the centerpiece Christmas tree, an ice skating rink, a Ferris wheel, merry-go-rounds, and a curling rink.



Toronto, Canada

People ice skating at the annual Christmas market in Toronto.

Fodor’s Travel Guide has ranked Toronto’s Christmas market, located in its historic distillery district, as one of the best in the world. Alongside more typical offerings, 350 live music performances are scheduled for the 2022 season.



New York, New York

Elevated view of the Holiday Market in Union Square, New York.

Union Square’s holiday market opened up in 1993 and is modeled loosely on Germany’s Christkindlmarkts. Each year millions of visitors stop by to peruse more than 150 stands, whose vendors are all interviewed by organizers before being awarded a highly sought-after slot.

Oslo, Norway

Aerial view of the Christmas Market in Oslo.

The largest Christmas market in Norway is seen from above in this picture from 2021. The market is held between Norwegian’s parliament building and the National Theater.



Zagreb, Croatia

Locals skate at the Christmas ice rink in the city centre in Zagreb.

Zagreb, Croatia, is home to more than 25 Christmas markets, making it feel like the whole city has gotten in the holiday spirit. Start with the one with an ice skating rink in King Tomislav Square and work your way throughout.



Frankfurt, Germany

Vistors walk among stalls in Christmas Market in Frankfurt.

The Frankfurt Christmas market attracts up to 3 million visitors a year and takes place at the Römerberg and the Paulsplatz. More than 100 booths offer mulled wine, winter clothing, and children’s rides.



Erfurt, Germany

Visitors gather at the Christmas market on Domplatz square in Erfurt.

The Erfurt Christmas market, set against the backdrop of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the Church of St. Severus, gets more than 2 million visitors each year. With more than 200 stalls, the bazaar is also one of the country’s largest.



Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany

The Annaberg Christmas Market covered in snow.

The Annaberg-Buchholz Christmas market is set against the backdrop of St. Anne’s Church in the historic district and becomes a winter wonderland complete with an oversized Christmas pyramid, a giant Christmas tree, and elves. The pyramid, a unique feature, shows the story of the city, the local mining history, and Christmas.

