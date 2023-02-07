3 things to know this morning – February 7, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Governor Brad Little's “Idaho Launch” plan is headed to the Senate after only passing the House by two votes. The bill provides high school graduates up to $8,500 for workforce training. However, it will likely find greater resistance in the Senate.

2. Many wildlife management areas in eastern and southeast Idaho are closed to protect big game that has moved into the lower elevations. This includes Portneuf, Georgetown, Montpelier, Tex Creek, and Market Lake.

3. Business in Island Park is booming thanks to the snow this season. They currently have events every weekend in February and a couple events even in march. The Island Park Chamber of Commerce is hoping the weather will help extend the winter tourism season.