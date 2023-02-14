Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:19 AM
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – February 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. New video has been released of a silver or white sedan when someone drove through the Bannock County Event Center’s fence on Olympus Drive late February 7th to spin donuts on the snowy soccer fields. If you recognize the car, contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

 2. Construction crews will begin working on the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West Quinn in Pocatello today. The intersection is expected to be closed until early summer.

3. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced some proposed changes to school lunches. They are considering offering more whole-grains, limiting flavored milk options, and lowering sodium by a total of 30%. The changes could start going in effect as soon as Fall 2024 if approved.

We also have many different school closures this morning, you can check out the full list here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content