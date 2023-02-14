3 things to know this morning – February 14, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. New video has been released of a silver or white sedan when someone drove through the Bannock County Event Center’s fence on Olympus Drive late February 7th to spin donuts on the snowy soccer fields. If you recognize the car, contact the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

2. Construction crews will begin working on the intersection of Hawthorne Road and West Quinn in Pocatello today. The intersection is expected to be closed until early summer.

3. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced some proposed changes to school lunches. They are considering offering more whole-grains, limiting flavored milk options, and lowering sodium by a total of 30%. The changes could start going in effect as soon as Fall 2024 if approved.

