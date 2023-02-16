3 things to know this morning – February 16, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The search continues for a missing snowmobiler, 69-year-old Scott Lavery, in Fremont County. He was wearing black snow pants and a grey jacket and was last seen riding an orange and black snowmobile on Tuesday. If you've seen anything, call the Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482.

2. The Bingham County 911 Center has new software called 'Prepared Live.' This software allows dispatch to contact you using livestream or text message in response to your call. The location option must be turned on your phone and a call to the non-emergency or 911 lines must be placed prior to receiving a response from the software.

3. Tonight at 6 pm, the Pocatello City Council will consider a proposal to bring the "Bird" scooters to Pocatello. The company is hoping to have 50 to 300 scooters across the city.