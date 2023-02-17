3 things to know this morning – February 17, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports that searchers found the body of 69-year old Scott Lavery around 1 pm yesterday. They did not say where his body was found or how he died.

2. AARP in Idaho Falls is providing free tax preparation services. You just need your tax documents, Social Security card and photo ID for verification. They are accepting walk-ins at the Boy Scouts building on South Yellowstone Highway.

3. The 43rd Simplot Games are now underway. Close to 2,000 athletes from all over the nation and even some international teams are competing. The games are free to watch today and tomorrow at Holt Arena at ISU.