The Ashton Dog Derby leaves an impact that goes beyond the tradition

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- While the Dog Derby took a brief hiatus from the traditional starting place from downtown Ashton in 2023, the traditional starting line returned to large support from the community this year.

"A lot of people said they're really happy to have it back in town. They say where it should be for historical value and all," said John Scafe the race's director. Scafe continued, "Small community like this is where we've been doing it and it's great. And the support from everybody is great for business and people."

Rachel Hatton with the Ashton Chamber of Commerce says the event not only draws in the support of businesses but allows for a much-needed winter boom. "It's huge. Just having this many people in town and all that foot traffic. Our businesses have been really struggling this winter, business has been hard. And just with the economy or what not. And so just to have the extra foot traffic back to town is a huge boost for our businesses, too, to show what they have to offer."

Visitors to the dog derby take notice of how the race is affecting the town. "We're enjoying it. We're enjoying our dogs are kind of like our new kids. You know, we've got kids that have already graduated and are onto college. So these are our new kids. So probably going. It's fun," Eric Avlee. He added that everyone in the community made it very friendly. "Everyone's so friendly around here. I love it. It's nice."

Mushers also enjoy supporting the area that hosts this event. "I like being downtown. This is a community-sponsored race and the community comes out to see it," Karen Yeargain said.

Another musher Thad McCracken, says he's grateful to come here every year. "I just want to thank the town of Ashton, and I really hope it continues."

One of the sponsors of the race sponsors David Torgerson of Wildfire defense systems says he likes supporting the race as a sponsor. "I started participating in this event as a musher for about 15-17 years maybe and then now coming back as a sponsor. And so Ashton Dog Derby was the first race I ever did in 1992, the first big race that I got an opportunity to do. So I really understand how hard all these workers, these mushers work to come here, and we wanted to support the event."

Torgerson says the Ashton Dog derby isn't the only race he sponsors. "We work in doing wildfire response in 22 states, and we support winter events, including three dog sled races over a four-week period. This will be the third of the three races here in Ashton and two other ones up in West Yellowstone."

The tradition is an important part for many throughout the community during the winter months. Many continue to appreciate the impacts it has on the economy. "I've talked to a lot of people. I've had more support from calls and everything else, from people out of town saying that it's great to have it," said Scafe.