By
today at 2:57 AM
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – February 20, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. Bannock County has seen an increase in overdoses and drug activity. It has reported at least 21 overdoses this month so far. Most of these cases involved Fentanyl. If you or someone close to you needs help with substance abuse, call 1-800-662-HELP.

2. Police are looking for someone who vandalized a big chipper machine on the 'Pocatello East Bench Wildfire Mitigation Project' site. It is believed to have happened sometime between 5 pm last Monday and 8 am Tuesday. Contact the Pocatello Police Department if you know anything.

3. Olympian Ryan Crouser set a new shot put world record of 76 feet and 8 and a half inches at the Simplot Games over the weekend. This record not only beat the indoor record, but also the outdoor record by a quarter inch.

Zach Glancy

