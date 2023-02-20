After a brief hiatus, skijoring makes a return to Teton Valley

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - Skijoring is an event where a person on skis is pulled by an animal like a dog or possibly a motor vehicle. The event is something many people enjoy watching in the wintertime, and in the Teton Valley, the event is making its return.

The event will take place during the weekend on Feb. 25-26. Sunday will mark the visit of a special visitor to the area as the first Native American astronaut on the ISS will hold the opening ceremonies.

All are encouraged to attend and are welcome to see the festivities.