3 things to know this morning – February 22, 2023￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Local authorities are seeing a widespread increase of fentanyl in the area. They have seen fentanyl mixed in with marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and even in vapes. If you don't know what a substance is and it's not prescribed, do not take it.

2. An Idaho Drivers Education bill passed the House last week and is now being discussed in the Senate. It would allow parents to teach their children instead of using a trained instructor. Those against it are worried that some drivers will not be properly instructed, threatening safety on the roads.

3. A new Wyoming bill signed into law will allow more than one family unit to work together to provide home-based education. The law will go into effect July 1st.