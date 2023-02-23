3 things to know this morning – February 23, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. Several Idaho schools experienced fake threats of violence yesterday. Pocatello Police stated there were hoax calls and social media posts showing Pocatello Police officers at a school investigating acts of violence.

2. The family of a man mistakenly shot in an officer-involved shooting in February 2021 is now suing the city of Idaho Falls and the IFPD. Joseph Johnson was killed while police were searching for a suspect.

3. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated an old church building on W. 14th Street to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket. They plan to make it similar to a shopping center, making it more interactive for those in need and avoiding food waste.