3 things to know this morning – February 24, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Chad and Lori Daybell were in court again for possibly their last hearing before their trial. In the hearing, Lori's attorney revealed they will not use mental health as a strategy but will be including some aspects of mental health and Lori’s beliefs in her defense. The trial is scheduled to begin April 3rd in Boise.

2. The 'Pacific Northwest Project' found that most of our area's agricultural industry has a lot of problems getting a sufficient water supply. This could mean that 150,000 acres of farm land in several counties could lose about $268 million dollars due to a lack of water.

3. The rescheduled Holt Arena seat sale will happen today from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. The old seats will be sold for $10 each in the North Holt Arena Parking Lot. Availability is first-come, first-served.