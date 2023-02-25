Skijoring returns to the Teton Valley this weekend

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-Skijoring returned to the Teton Valley this weekend after a six year hiatus. Skijoring is an event that pulls a skier or snowboarder along a track at high speeds, as they navigate the course.

The sport may be similar to one many of us know and love. "A lot of people using what I believe is like water ski experience is that they they release it and pull the rope off and cinch it up at certain points because they're losing tension with the horse," said Steve, a spectator at the event.

Steve and his fellow spectators couldn't keep their eyes of the course all day Saturday as the excitement to see the event was contagious.

"This is actually the first time I've seen skijoring. I was raised with horses that we showed horses and barrel race and stuff. So it's cool to see the combination of the horse racing and the ski, which is is great," Faye Perkins said.

"The athletic people, they're pretty impressive because it's amazing we can do not afraid of dying. It's they're they're really flipping through there at the course. But it's very good. There is a lot of skill involved," Steve added.

Those skills may include balance and strength. Some competitors would struggle on the course, while others shredded the groomed snow making it look easy. But regardless, the crowd appreciated the exciting atmosphere and the competition.

"I think, first of all, the novices have to be pretty brave to do this. For the first time, the little kids, there were about five or six of them. And what a great thing to grow up with. I guess they're probably going to be the pros of the future. So it's kind of fun to see that progression," said Perkins.

"If you want to beat the times, you've got to be really hooked up and intention. Plus, they're really good, obviously. Very good downhill skiers," concluded Steve.

The event continues Sunday with more competition, and a special guest to kick it all off.