3 things to know this morning – February 28, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Through March 11, Idaho State Police and other agencies across Idaho will be out in force to stop aggressive driving. Expect extra law enforcement on our roadways and stricter enforcement.

2. Bannock County Commissioners are at odds over a proposed forensics lab. Financial analysts project the lab’s construction cost could be up to $9 million, which is over a 400% increase from the November estimate of $2 million. Those extra costs could be put on Bannock County taxpayers.

3. The Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello will be torn down and made into a parking lot for Pocatello High School. After Spring Break, students will be able to park there, in a dirt lot for the remainder of this school year. It will then be repaved during the summer break.