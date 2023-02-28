US 26 closed due to white out conditions, crashes
RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police reports US26 is currently closed from milepost 355 to 377 due to white out conditions and crashes.
One reason why US26 is closed.— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 28, 2023
Find alternate routes. @IdahoITD is busy this morning to open roads. Winds are causing whiteout conditions. It may be awhile folks. pic.twitter.com/ZZCo5JNFjW
Police say to find alternate routes as the closure may last a while.
US 20 is also closed in both directions from milepost 273 to 305.
SH-33 is closed from milepost 107 to 131, and SH-32 from milepost 0 to milepost 28.
NF-62 is also closed from milepost 2 to 12.