US 26 closed due to white out conditions, crashes

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police reports US26 is currently closed from milepost 355 to 377 due to white out conditions and crashes.

Police say to find alternate routes as the closure may last a while.

US 20 is also closed in both directions from milepost 273 to 305.

SH-33 is closed from milepost 107 to 131, and SH-32 from milepost 0 to milepost 28.

NF-62 is also closed from milepost 2 to 12.

