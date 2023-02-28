US 26 closed due to white out conditions, crashes

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police reports US26 is currently closed from milepost 355 to 377 due to white out conditions and crashes.

One reason why US26 is closed.

Find alternate routes. @IdahoITD is busy this morning to open roads. Winds are causing whiteout conditions. It may be awhile folks. pic.twitter.com/ZZCo5JNFjW — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) February 28, 2023

Police say to find alternate routes as the closure may last a while.

US 20 is also closed in both directions from milepost 273 to 305.

SH-33 is closed from milepost 107 to 131, and SH-32 from milepost 0 to milepost 28.

NF-62 is also closed from milepost 2 to 12.