Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:26 AM
Published 7:03 AM

3 things to know this morning – March 1, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Jefferson School District is asking you to vote on $80 million bond that would build a new middle school and update Roberts Elementary and Farnsworth Middle School. It should not increase taxes.

2.  A case of Equine Herpesvirus, or EHV-1,  was found in Gem County, Idaho. Horse owners are urged to take preventative measures while transporting horses or when around other horses. Upcoming equine events could be canceled by event coordinators.

3. Wyoming House Bill 200 could significantly increase the price of non-resident deer, elk, and antelope tags. For example, a non-resident elk tag would increase from $576 to $1,258. The bill is awaiting a signature from the Wyoming Governor.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Zach Glancy

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content