3 things to know this morning – March 1, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. Jefferson School District is asking you to vote on $80 million bond that would build a new middle school and update Roberts Elementary and Farnsworth Middle School. It should not increase taxes.

2. A case of Equine Herpesvirus, or EHV-1, was found in Gem County, Idaho. Horse owners are urged to take preventative measures while transporting horses or when around other horses. Upcoming equine events could be canceled by event coordinators.

3. Wyoming House Bill 200 could significantly increase the price of non-resident deer, elk, and antelope tags. For example, a non-resident elk tag would increase from $576 to $1,258. The bill is awaiting a signature from the Wyoming Governor.