IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some schools are getting a late start this morning because of the weather.

West Jefferson School District 253 and Jefferson School District 251 will be on a 2-hour delayed start for all schools.

North Fremont and Ashton Elementary will start school at 10:00 am , with the buses running two hours later than normal.

Administrators say the two-hour delay will allow the county road and bridge crews time to plow the rural roads.