3 things to know this morning – March 2, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thursday.

1. The roof of Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs collapsed yesterday with two people inside. One man was able to escape on his own while first responders rescued a woman that was trapped. Deputies are patrolling the area for the public's safety.

2. An Idaho Budget Committee voted to cut funding to state child care assistance earlier this week. It provided $36-million dollars to child care facilities after the covid-19 pandemic. By cutting it off early and abruptly, it will raise child care tuition prices.

3. A boil order is still in effect for the city of Roberts. 18 pallets of water were donated yesterday from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The city continues to test the water, but is unsure when the boil order will be lifted.