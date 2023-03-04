Aftermath of bar roof collapse

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Blue Moon Bar was just one of three bars in the community and is now surrounded by fencing to help keep the public safe, allowing only those who need to be inside the area in.

With the recent incident, the other two bars are stepping up to support the owner of the Blue Moon and be there for the community.

"It's a shame. A lot of people are just disappointed, of course. They were a staple here in town and not being able to go there now, there's a lot of just concern," said Chad Richelieu, a bartender at the nearby Rooftop Bar.

Richelieu adds that the community in Lava Hot Springs is very tight-knit and the three bars in the area all support each other, as they all share a similar mission. He says, "We're here for the community, you know, and that keeping people happy, keeping them here is what it's about."

He adds that for those still hoping to have a place to drink the remaining two bars in town will be there to help demand while Blue Moon rebuilds. He says, "We all try to support each other, that's what's nice. When we were slow, we would take all of our patrons down there. And, we like to support each other here. So, it's going to be it's a hard time for them. But, the rebuilding and going on is what we do."

The early cause of this collapse is suspected to be the snow load, but that has yet to be confirmed by investigators.

Other properties nearby were spotted quickly shovel off their own roofs after the collapse.