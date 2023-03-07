3 things to know this morning – March 7, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday.

1. Jefferson County is preparing for potential flooding since this year could be a repeat of sleet flooding that happened back in 2017. People living on or near sloped areas should take precautions by signing-up for public alerts and have plans in place in case of an emergency.

2. A proposal to create a Recreation District in Madison County could be on the ballot soon. However, the Sugar City City Council is against the current proposal since it will use property taxes to fund the district. The current estimate would have the average property see about $8.54 a month to cover the cost.

3. Opioid overdoses have become a real problem in our area. Pocatello has placed multiple emergency overdose kits in high traffic areas. City employees are also being trained on how to use Narcan nasal spray.