3 things to know this morning – March 8, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The defense for Lori Vallow-Daybell is asking the judge to drop the death penalty. Her lawyers argue it should be dismissed for several reasons such as "the government wanting to kill a mentally ill person is a troubling thought and the state of Idaho doesn't have the chemicals to kill people on death row."

2. The boil order for the city of Roberts continues. Three consecutive days of E.coli tests have come back negative, but it's up to the city to lift the advisory. A new pump will be installed at well number 3 over the next several days.

3. A flock of domestic chickens in Bingham County has the avian flu. This is the first confirmed case this season. Signs of the bird flu include sudden death, decreased appetite and activity, breathing difficulty, and dark combs and wattles.