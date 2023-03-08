Skip to Content
Shelley High School students sent home due to gas leak

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Shelley High School students were sent home early Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Superintendent Chad Williams said they started smelling gas, and an investigation lead to the discovery of a leak at the gas meter outside.

Williams said they decided to send kids home just for safety concerns around 8:20 a.m. He said he was impressed at how fast the buses made it back to the school to get kids home.

Intermountain Gas was called to fix the leak and is still there.

Williams said school should be back in session Thursday.

